Music wasn’t the only thing on display during last night’s MTV Video Music Awards. During a commercial break, Paramount gave fans a fist look in to season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ and it has everyone buzzing.
Lainey Wilson’s music has already been featured on the ‘Yellowstone’ soundtrack, now she will be a part of season 5.
Yellowstone fans are clamoring for the debut of Season 5, which premieres on Sunday, November 13. However, many fans are wondering about the changes that lie ahead in the new season. Some fans are interested in the showdown brewing between Caroline Warner and Beth Dutton. Others want to see how...
While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
When it comes to celebrities "hanging out", there are few places more densely populated with them outside of Calabasas, Hollywood, Los Angeles, or New York. Here in Idaho--you might spot some stars in Sun Valley or Coeur d'Alene but even if you do, it's a "big deal" and not a super regular occurrence.
NCIS will start its 20th season when it returns on September 19th, and an original cast member is set to return. Joe Spano will reprise his role as FBI agent Tobias Fornell. Long-time fans will recall that Spano was with the series on the very first episode from 2003, “Yankee White.”
It looks like Cole Hauser‘s oldest son Ryland went to homecoming recently, judging by the recent photos he posted of himself and his date all dressed up. Hauser’s wife Cynthia recently shared that their son started his senior year of high school this year. And, like any parent suddenly shocked at how time has flown and how their children are growing up, she tagged the photo with the hashtag “#Doesn’tSeemReal.”
Yellowstone star Brecken Merrill turned to social media to give fans a hopeful update on his dog, Betty White, after a "horrific" dog attack that left her badly injured. Merrill, who plays Tate Dutton on the epic modern Western, posted on Instagram on Wednesday (Aug. 17), updating fans on his dog's status several weeks after she got injured in an attack from another dog.
Neal McDonough just landed a huge role in an upcoming sports drama. In a movie billed as similar to Remember the Titans, McDonough of Yellowstone and Casey Cott of Riverdale both headline the upcoming sports drama Black Spartans. Production on the film starts this fall in Atlanta. The film directed...
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Yellowstone's long-awaited season 4 brought in huge ratings, with the finale garnering 15 million viewers. The beloved show's devoted fans can't get enough of the Dutton family drama. The show has also inspired a whopping three spinoffs, 1883, the upcoming 6666, and 1923, which premieres in December. But we can't get enough of the original series, which leads us to wonder if the show is coming back for a fifth season. Here's what we know!
It's time to get excited about new episodes of Yellowstone! The record-breaking Paramount Network series is returning for its fifth season in November, and fans have been anxiously awaiting the first footage from the new episodes. That footage arrived on Sunday night during the Video Music Awards on MTV. Paramount Network revealed the very first teaser trailer for Yellowstone Season 5 during the awards show, and it gave fans a very ominous feeling going into the new season.
Yellowstone is bringing the thunder (some pun intended) in season 5 with the revival of a character we didn’t see in season four of Paramount’s number-one television series. Attorney Angela Blue Thunder, played by Q’orianka Kilcher, is back for more. While her character has only appeared in a...
It’s time to grab your flannels, cowboy hats, and bottles of bourbon because Yellowstone is calling, and we’re picking up the phone. The fifth season is on the horizon, and there are exciting new additions to the growing cast of everyone’s favorite Western drama. With an enormously...
1883 star Gratiela Brancusi and Hollywood superstar Tim Robbins have finalized their divorce after two years, according to reports. According to legal documents the Blast obtained, 62-year-old Robbins and his former wife, 33, wed on Feb. 1, 2017. The legal filing lists the date of their split as July 1, 2020.
Keeping up with the Dutton family! Fans have been hooked on Yellowstone since its 2018 premiere — in part due to the wild, wild, west that it explores. While the Paramount Network series has been slighted by awards shows and voters — it has only earned one Emmy nomination since its start — more than […]
EXCLUSIVE: Q’orianka Kilcher is set to return as powerhouse attorney Angela Blue Thunder in Season 5 of Yellowstone when it premieres November 13, Deadline has learned. The character last appeared on the hit Paramount Network series’ Season 3 finale, titled “The World Is Purple.” Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Yellowstone, linear television’s most-watched series, chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the U.S. amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds and hard-earned respect. Yellowstone is co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. Executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson,...
With Season 5 of Yellowstone right around the corner, now is as good a time as any to reflect back on what happened in Season 4. Although this past season didn’t have near the dramatic ending that Season 3 did, it appears that the whole episode was a buildup to Beth, as she’s finally met someone who can match her energy in Caroline Warner, the new Market Equities CEO who is ready to put Beth into the ground for good.
We’re inching closer to the fifth season of Yellowstone every day. The new season of the hit Paramount series debuts on November 13. We’ve had plenty to whet our appetite this summer. Once everyone caught up to the show, they had a lot more press requests to fulfill. So they’ve been talking a lot about the show’s beginnings and its future. They’ve also added several new cast members, which gives us something to look forward to.
