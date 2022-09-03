ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
105.5 The Fan

This Hollywood Superstar Has Been Hiding in Boise for Days

When it comes to celebrities "hanging out", there are few places more densely populated with them outside of Calabasas, Hollywood, Los Angeles, or New York. Here in Idaho--you might spot some stars in Sun Valley or Coeur d'Alene but even if you do, it's a "big deal" and not a super regular occurrence.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser’s Son Is His Spitting Image in New ‘Business’ Pics

It looks like Cole Hauser‘s oldest son Ryland went to homecoming recently, judging by the recent photos he posted of himself and his date all dressed up. Hauser’s wife Cynthia recently shared that their son started his senior year of high school this year. And, like any parent suddenly shocked at how time has flown and how their children are growing up, she tagged the photo with the hashtag “#Doesn’tSeemReal.”
Taste of Country

‘Yellowstone’ Star Gives Hopeful Update After ‘Horrific’ Dog Attack [Picture]

Yellowstone star Brecken Merrill turned to social media to give fans a hopeful update on his dog, Betty White, after a "horrific" dog attack that left her badly injured. Merrill, who plays Tate Dutton on the epic modern Western, posted on Instagram on Wednesday (Aug. 17), updating fans on his dog's status several weeks after she got injured in an attack from another dog.
Kevin Costner
James
Taylor Sheridan
John Jeffers
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Neal McDonough Lands New Role

Neal McDonough just landed a huge role in an upcoming sports drama. In a movie billed as similar to Remember the Titans, McDonough of Yellowstone and Casey Cott of Riverdale both headline the upcoming sports drama Black Spartans. Production on the film starts this fall in Atlanta. The film directed...
AOL Corp

'Yellowstone' Fans, Brace Yourselves for This Season 5 News

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Yellowstone's long-awaited season 4 brought in huge ratings, with the finale garnering 15 million viewers. The beloved show's devoted fans can't get enough of the Dutton family drama. The show has also inspired a whopping three spinoffs, 1883, the upcoming 6666, and 1923, which premieres in December. But we can't get enough of the original series, which leads us to wonder if the show is coming back for a fifth season. Here's what we know!
ComicBook

Yellowstone Season 5 Debuts First Teaser Trailer

It's time to get excited about new episodes of Yellowstone! The record-breaking Paramount Network series is returning for its fifth season in November, and fans have been anxiously awaiting the first footage from the new episodes. That footage arrived on Sunday night during the Video Music Awards on MTV. Paramount Network revealed the very first teaser trailer for Yellowstone Season 5 during the awards show, and it gave fans a very ominous feeling going into the new season.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 release date and new cast members

It’s time to grab your flannels, cowboy hats, and bottles of bourbon because Yellowstone is calling, and we’re picking up the phone. The fifth season is on the horizon, and there are exciting new additions to the growing cast of everyone’s favorite Western drama. With an enormously...
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’: Q’orianka Kilcher Returning For Season 5

EXCLUSIVE: Q’orianka Kilcher is set to return as powerhouse attorney Angela Blue Thunder in Season 5 of Yellowstone when it premieres November 13, Deadline has learned. The character last appeared on the hit Paramount Network series’ Season 3 finale, titled “The World Is Purple.” Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Yellowstone, linear television’s most-watched series, chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the U.S. amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds and hard-earned respect. Yellowstone is co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. Executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson,...
Whiskey Riff

Kelly Reilly Weighs In On Beth Dutton Making Carter Cry During The Yellowstone Season 4 Finale

With Season 5 of Yellowstone right around the corner, now is as good a time as any to reflect back on what happened in Season 4. Although this past season didn’t have near the dramatic ending that Season 3 did, it appears that the whole episode was a buildup to Beth, as she’s finally met someone who can match her energy in Caroline Warner, the new Market Equities CEO who is ready to put Beth into the ground for good.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Finn Little Teases Dutton Family Dinner Scene With Season 5 Set Photo

We’re inching closer to the fifth season of Yellowstone every day. The new season of the hit Paramount series debuts on November 13. We’ve had plenty to whet our appetite this summer. Once everyone caught up to the show, they had a lot more press requests to fulfill. So they’ve been talking a lot about the show’s beginnings and its future. They’ve also added several new cast members, which gives us something to look forward to.
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

