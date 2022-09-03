ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

$31 million in funding announced for veterans across Texas

By Julianna Russ
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OfcF6_0hhAO6hC00

AUSTIN (KXAN) – More than $31 million in grants will be distributed to veterans across Texas, according to Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission.

“This grant funding was approved by TVC Commissioners in May and will total 139 grants awarded to 121 organizations across Texas. These grants are estimated to serve more than 22,000 Texas veterans,” Abbott said.

According to a release, the grants support a wide range of services, including emergency financial assistance, transportation, legal services, family support services, home modification, and rental and mortgage assistance.

There are five categories where the TVC awards the grants: General Assistance, Housing for Texas Heroes, Veterans Mental Health Grants, Veterans Treatment Courts and Veteran County Service Officers.

Abbott said the first round of grants was given to 16 organizations this week for financial assistance, peer support, treatment court, home modification and other services to veterans and their families.

Stops listed for grant distribution were Edinburg, New Braunfels, San Marcos, Houston, Tyler, Dallas, Lubbock and El Paso.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

2022 Texas Groundwater Summit: Property and policy

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As the 2022 Texas Groundwater Summit continued in its second day, data and policy stood as omnipresent themes for speakers and events. Summit participants were given a range of legislative explanations and updates throughout the morning, including panels of legislators and water managers. The afternoon, meanwhile, was split into two […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KLST/KSAN

2022 Texas Groundwater Summit: Data, dollars, and delegation

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Flanked by over a dozen exhibitors loading card tables with scientific reports, brochures, and equipment displays, the 2022 Texas Groundwater Summit welcomed attendants at the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort in San Antonio. In a gathering of hundreds of guests ranging from scholarship-wielding students to senators, the Texas Alliance of […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
San Marcos, TX
City
El Paso, TX
City
Edinburg, TX
City
New Braunfels, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
KLST/KSAN

Two injured at Central Texas State Fair

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – One person was critically injured during an episode of severe weather Sunday at the Central Texas State Fair at the Bell County Expo. This is according to Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford, who tells FOX 44 News that strong winds knocked over a sign near the entrance to the […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
KLST/KSAN

Central Texas camp for Ukrainian child refugees

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas is a temporary home for many Ukrainian refugees, so Peaceable Kingdom by Variety and Rotary Central Texas wanted to do something to help them. At Peaceable Kingdom by Variety, this weekend was about giving a safe and fun place to Ukrainian refugees. “Everyone is walking around here with tears […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Abbott endorses Spiller for TX-68 reelection

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, announced that he is endorsing Incumbent Representative David Spiller for Texas House District 68. “From border security to cutting taxes to defending your values from the far left, David Spiller is one of Texas’s strongest conservatives on the issues,” Gov. Abbott said. “It’s […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Texas Game Wardens now accepting applications

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is currently accepting applications for its 66th Texas Game Warden Cadet class. “Texas Game Wardens have a long and proud tradition of protecting and conserving Texas’ valuable natural resources, including our waterways, landscapes and the wildlife we enjoy daily,” said Col. Chad Jones, TPWD Law […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

September’s featured fugitive

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has released September’s featured fugitive with an increased reward as Cecil Colby Smith. Smith has been wanted since August 2021, when the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for child abuse by injury. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office also issued a […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tvc Commissioners#Nexstar Media Inc
KLST/KSAN

Reward increased for identification of stash houses

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Earlier this week, the Office of Governor Greg Abbott announced an increased reward of $5,000 under the Texas Stash House Program. This program encourages Texans to help combat transnational crime by anonymously reporting information on stash houses used to facilitate human trafficking, drug smuggling, and smuggling of people. Operation Lone Star […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy