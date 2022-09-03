A quick look back at Florida football's last 12 season-opening games

Kickoff between the Florida Gators and Utah Utes is just a few hours away, and in case you did not know, this particular matchup is the toughest the Orange and Blue has faced in a couple of generations. Traditionally, the program has scheduled an easy opponent to start the schedule to help get the team calibrated, but this year the program is jumping right into the thick of it off the bat.

The visitors come in ranked in the top 10 of both the Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25, while the home team is an underdog sitting well outside the top-ranked teams. However, the season has just begun to crack out of its summer shell leaving plenty ahead to be determined.

In case you have not caught up with Florida’s recent history when it comes to the opener below is a look at the last dozen seasons and their outcomes, starting back in 2010.

2021 vs. Florida Atlantic Owls: W, 35-14

© Syndication: Gainesville Sun