Read full article on original website
Related
Pilot in custody after threatening to crash small airplane into Mississippi Walmart
A man who threatened to crash a small airplane into a Walmart in Tupelo, Miss., has been arrested and taken into custody Saturday, officials confirmed. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said the pilot, identified as Cory Patterson, stole the plane and took off from the Tupelo Regional Airport at 5:08 a.m. CT. He said Patterson is being charged with grand larceny and making terroristic threats.
Pilot who threatened to crash plane into Walmart in Mississippi identified, charged
TUPELO, Miss. — Officials in Mississippi evacuated a Walmart on Saturday morning after a pilot circled a store in Tupelo and threatened to crash a stolen plane into the store, authorities said. The pilot was taken into custody after landing the aircraft shortly before noon. According to the Tupelo...
Comments / 0