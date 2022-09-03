A man who threatened to crash a small airplane into a Walmart in Tupelo, Miss., has been arrested and taken into custody Saturday, officials confirmed. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said the pilot, identified as Cory Patterson, stole the plane and took off from the Tupelo Regional Airport at 5:08 a.m. CT. He said Patterson is being charged with grand larceny and making terroristic threats.

TUPELO, MS ・ 4 DAYS AGO