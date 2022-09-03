Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Blake Purchase, 4-star linebacker, commits to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks have added another blue chip prospect to their 2023 recruiting class. Blake Purchase, a four-star linebacker from Englewood, Colorado, committed to the Ducks on Tuesday. He chose Oregon over Iowa State, Notre Dame, Washington and Colorado. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Purchase is the No. 1 player in Colorado,...
Oregon State football: Stern lectures over penalties, turnovers; Beavers running game ‘not good enough at all’
Oregon State’s win over Boise State felt nice for about 18 hours. Then attention turned not so much to this week’s opponent, Fresno State, but the horror show that took place, at times, against the Broncos. The foundation of Oregon State’s offense is taking care of the ball....
Where Dan Lanning wants to see Bo Nix improve as Oregon Ducks prepare for home opener
After a less than stellar debut, Bo Nix still has the support of his head coach and teammates entering the Oregon Ducks’ home opener. Nix completed 21 of 36 passes for 173 yards, threw two interceptions and had eight carries for 37 yards in Oregon’s 49-3 loss to Georgia. He opened the game 13 of 18 with both of his two interceptions — the second one was especially costly — and finished just 8 for his last 19.
What Dan Lanning said about Oregon’s loss to Georgia, home opener
Oregon is coming off a 49-3 loss to Georgia, its most lopsided loss since 2016. The Ducks host Eastern Washington on Saturday (5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network). Dan Lanning held his game week press conference tonight to review UO’s loss to Georgia and look ahead to this week’s matchup.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon Ducks football practice observations: 2 offensive linemen return, another absent
Two offensive linemen returned to practice for the Oregon Ducks, but another was absent from practice. Jackson Powers-Johnson and Bram Walden, who missed several practices over the past month and didn’t play in last week’s opener against Georgia, were back at practice. But guard Ryan Walk, who injured his knee during the Ducks’ lopsided loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, was not on the field Tuesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
Oregon Ducks practice observations: Ryan Walk remains absent
There weren’t any significant personnel changes for the Oregon Ducks at their Wednesday practice. Offensive guard Ryan Walk remained absent due to a knee injury that knocked him out of the second half last week, but he was the only notable absence Wednesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. During...
Kirby Smart: Georgia ‘didn’t get tested in the composure category’ by Oregon Ducks
Georgia steamrolled Oregon, 49-3, in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game but Kirby Smart still sees many unknowns with the Bulldogs. UGA dominated UO in almost every statistic, converting its first nine third downs on offense and not allowing a touchdown on defense. Oregon had just one tackle for loss, on a pass play, and Stetson Bennett had a career-high 368 passing yards while playing barely over 40 minutes.
Oregon Ducks plummet from AP poll after loss to Georgia
The Oregon Ducks dropped out of one of the two major polls after getting decimated by the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game. The Ducks fell to 26th overall with 131 points in the AP poll, and No. 24 with 206 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their 49-3 loss to the No. 2 Bulldogs. That’s down from No. 11 with 831 and 920 points in the respective preseason polls.
RELATED PEOPLE
Oregon State’s Jaydon Grant, Brandon Kipper earn Pac-12 player of the week honors
The Oregon State Beavers’ 34-17 win over Boise State produced two first-time Pac-12 Conference players of the week. Defensive back Jaydon Grant and offensive lineman Brandon Kipper were among those honored based on their play in OSU’s 34-17 win over Boise State. Grant, the defensive player of the...
How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 1
Tracking how former Oregon Ducks players and signees performed during Week 1 of the 2022 season:. Tyler Shough, QB Texas Tech: 6 of 10 for 154 yards and a touchdown and a 17-yard carry in 63-10 win over Murray State, left game in first quarter with injured left shoulder. Robby...
Oregon State football: Penalties crippled running game, hitting the road for sizzling Fresno, praise for Jeff Tedford
When the numbers were totaled following Saturday’s game against Boise State, Oregon State came away from with a decent total in the rushing yardage column. The quietest 178 yards you’ll see. Statistically, the Beavers didn’t have trouble running the ball. But 41 came on a fourth-quarter touchdown...
Former Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Jonah Miller continuing career at junior college
Former Oregon Ducks lineman Jonah Miller is continuing his career in junior college. Miller, who entered the transfer portal in April, is with Santa Rosa Junior College. A four-star prospect in the class of 2021, Miller moved to defensive tackle from offensive tackle this spring and was working mostly with the third-team defense prior to his departure.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oregon Ducks women’s basketball to open 2022-23 against Northwestern
The Oregon women’s basketball team will open its 2022-23 season at home against Northwestern. The Nov. 7 game against the Wildcats is a long-awaited matchup after the Ducks traveled to Evanston, Illinois, last December only to have the game canceled due to COVID-19. Oregon will play six home nonconference...
Reser Stadium’s $5 million video board gave Oregon State a few nervous moments, but the ‘cool’ factor is undeniable
Oregon State athletics had a new $5 million toy to play with. But like a child eyeing a gift under the tree, it wondered if Christmas was ever going to come. There were a few nervous moments in the days leading up to last Saturday’s season opener against Boise State. Reser Stadium’s new 6,750-square foot video board, the big promise to OSU fans as this season’s most exciting addition, made it to the finish line.
Oregon State Beavers at Fresno State Bulldogs football sneak peek: Players to watch, stats, early betting odds
Oregon State, fresh off ending a six-game season opener losing streak, looks to go 2-0 for the first time since 2014 Saturday night when the Beavers play at Fresno State at 7:30 p.m. Here is a first look at the Bulldogs:. Oregon State at Fresno State. When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Landslide repairs close U.S. 20 for 2 weeks beginning Friday near Tombstone Pass
The Oregon Department of Transportation will close a main east/west route over the central Cascades for two weeks beginning September 9. U.S. highway 20 near Tombstone Pass between mileposts 54-56 will be closed to all traffic all hours and days beginning 12:01 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9 through midnight Thursday, Sept. 22.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eugene man reflects on his 500th donation of platelets and the patients he’s helped
For those who want to donate blood, but are squeamish about the needle, dedicated and decades-long donor Dan Ertel has one piece of simple advice. ”Look that way,” he said with a laugh, looking away from his right arm. He shared this wisdom on Wednesday morning, as he sat...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
80K+
Followers
46K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0