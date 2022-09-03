Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Michigan running backs productive in opener, but looking to break loose
Ann Arbor — As first games go against an overmatched opponent, Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart was pleased with the production of his running backs in the season opener. In the 51-7 blowout of Colorado State last Saturday, the Wolverines’ top three backs — Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards...
Detroit News
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy confident, prepared 'to be the guy' entering first career start
Ann Arbor — Michigan sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy is just days from his first collegiate start, and he hasn’t really thought about it. That’s partly because since his arrival last year as a five-star recruit, he has always prepared for this moment. “To be the guy, snap...
Detroit News
Michigan State linebacker Darius Snow out for season with injury
East Lansing — Michigan State linebacker Darius Snow will miss the rest of the season, head coach Mel Tucker said Monday. Snow was injured in Friday night's 35-13 season-opening victory over Western Michigan. Snow, who was credited with two tackles, was hit in the right leg by teammate Chester Kimbrough as both attempted to stop a Western Michigan runner. Snow had trouble getting up and put virtually no weight on his right leg as he was helped off the field.
Detroit News
Detroit News high school picks: Stoney Creek gets measuring-stick game vs. West Bloomfield
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek is off to an impressive start, earning one-sided wins over Detroit Mumford (70-0) and Bloomfield Hills (42-7). Now, Stoney Creek coach Nick Merlo has a measuring-stick game to see how close his team is of climbing into The News Super 20 when it plays host to No. 3 West Bloomfield on Friday night.
Detroit News
For 48 years, Metro Detroit sisters out-foxed the competition as golf-course trailblazers
Plymouth — It was 1984, probably, and Kathy Aznavorian was calling up a local golf course, long since gone, to book a weekend tee time for herself, sister Sandy Mily and their husbands. "I think I asked for like 10:30 or 11 o'clock, and he says, 'Ma'am, are you...
Detroit News
Cedar Point retires Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster that injured woman last year
Cedar Point is retiring its Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster, one year after a Michigan woman was injured while waiting in line for the ride. Officials for the Sandusky, Ohio-based amusement park announced the closure Tuesday on Twitter. "After 19 seasons in operation with 18 million riders experiencing the world's...
Detroit News
Despite 'exceptional' Michigan apple crop, gallon of cider reaches nearly $14
Michigan is set for a bumper apple crop as cider mill season launches, but whether you'll pay more for the fall favorite depends on the orchard. The surplus will please apple aficionados and pie eaters, who will find bountiful supplies. But merchants are saying costs this year have increased from the price of labor to the gas needed to harvest and deliver the apples.
Detroit News
Ford’s Garage restaurant plans to expand, add four more Metro Detroit locations
Since opening in 2017 in Dearborn, Ford’s Garage restaurant has been a spot for car fans to grab a burger and a beer and enjoy a little car culture and history. Franchise partner Billy Downs announced this week plans to open four more Ford’s Garage locations in Metro Detroit, starting with one in Novi’s Fountain Walk. Construction begins this month on the 9,000-square-foot space, and the restaurant is set to debut in early 2023.
Detroit News
Ex-Detroit fire commissioner says he was forced out over COVID vaccine. City disagrees
Detroit — Eric Jones said he stepped down as Detroit's fire commissioner in January, ending a 32-year career in public safety, because Mayor Mike Duggan gave him a choice: Either take the COVID vaccine or get fired. Jones, 53, told The Detroit News Tuesday that he wanted to continue...
Detroit News
Paul: PGA Tour's changes will impact Rocket Mortgage Classic, but for better or worse?
Detroit — Times, they are a-changin' in the world of golf. And the folks at Detroit's first and only PGA Tour stop, the Rocket Mortgage Classic, are paying very close attention, even if they aren't ready to declare the seismic alterations a good thing or a bad thing for the annual tournament stop at Detroit Golf Club.
Detroit News
Gucci's arrival raises luxury retail hopes: 'The fashion industry has had its eye on Detroit'
Detroit — New York has Fifth Avenue, Los Angeles has Rodeo Drive and Paris has the Champs-Elysées. Detroit lacks such a luxury retail corridor, but the opening of a Gucci store this summer has raised hopes for the revival of high fashion businesses in the Motor City. The...
Detroit News
Michigan prison set to close amid declining prisoner population
The Michigan Reformatory prison in Ionia will close in November and an Adrian prison will consolidate four units due to declining prisoner populations, the Michigan Department of Corrections said Wednesday. The prison population is at a more than 30-year low at about 32,000 inmates, according to the department. It peaked...
Detroit News
Detroit spent millions on board-up brigades, but abandoned homes still plague neighborhoods
Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan deployed "board-up brigades" five years ago to secure the city's vacant houses, but the plywood has since been removed from thousands of the dwellings, providing refuge to squatters, drug dealers, addicts, hookers and Johns. Under the $11.5 million initiative, crews boarded up 23,000 abandoned...
Detroit News
Dining calendar: New happy hour in Birmingham, Charity Preview dinner at Joe Muer and more
Parktoberfest at Campus Martius: This downtown Detroit park turns into a mini Bavaria for two days of local craft and imported beer, food trucks, games and a kids’ “Root Biergarten” from Faygo. Noon-10 p.m. Sat. and noon-8 p.m. Sun. 800 Woodward, Detroit. downtowndetroit.org. Donuts and Cider Fest...
Detroit News
Lafayette Coney Island closed after Detroit Health Department violation. Here's why
One of downtown Detroit's most popular and historic restaurants is closed after a violation from the Detroit Health Department due to rodents. Lafayette Coney Island at 118 W. Lafayette closed on its own accord Tuesday, then reopened briefly, according to a spokesperson for the Detroit Health Department. On Wednesday a notice from the health department appeared stating the coney island "is not to be engaged in business or used a food service facility until approved by the Detroit Health Department."
Detroit News
Detroit gang busted in $28M nationwide cellphone fraud conspiracy, feds say
Detroit — The Metro Detroit group "Clear Gods" perpetrated a more than $28 million nationwide scheme that involved stealing the identities of hundreds of victims and fraudulently obtaining cellphones, according to federal court records. The allegations emerged in an unsealed indictment charging seven alleged members of the group with...
Detroit News
Has crime fallen after two Michigan counties stopped charging for some offenses?
Lansing — A year after prosecutors in Ingham and Washtenaw counties announced plans to address racial disparities in the criminal justice system by declining to issue some gun and drug charges, the impact of the policies remains unclear, in part because the prosecutors have not released certain crime data.
Detroit News
Artist Spotlight: Denise Davis and the Motor City Sensations
History: This party band has been rocking around town since 2010, performing at festivals, opening for national acts and headlining Detroit clubs. Members of the Detroit Blues Society, the group has won a Detroit Black Music Award for Best Live Performance and R&B Artist of the Year. Next: Find Denise...
Detroit News
Oakland County SMART millage plan stirs debate on transit
Pontiac — A proposal on the Nov. 8 ballot that aims to connect the county's transportation system and end the ability to opt out has divided Oakland County. Supporters describe the 0.95-mill, 10-year property tax proposal as essential to provide residents with access to health care, jobs and education.
Detroit News
R&B star Kem to record a live album this weekend at the Aretha
Detroit-raised R&B singer Kem will perform two shows at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre this weekend celebrating the 20th anniversary of his signing to Motown Records. The concerts will be recorded for his first live album, which is set to be released on Black Friday, Nov. 25. “Celebrating the 20th anniversary...
