East Lansing — Michigan State linebacker Darius Snow will miss the rest of the season, head coach Mel Tucker said Monday. Snow was injured in Friday night's 35-13 season-opening victory over Western Michigan. Snow, who was credited with two tackles, was hit in the right leg by teammate Chester Kimbrough as both attempted to stop a Western Michigan runner. Snow had trouble getting up and put virtually no weight on his right leg as he was helped off the field.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO