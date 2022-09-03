ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Detroit News

Michigan running backs productive in opener, but looking to break loose

Ann Arbor — As first games go against an overmatched opponent, Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart was pleased with the production of his running backs in the season opener. In the 51-7 blowout of Colorado State last Saturday, the Wolverines’ top three backs — Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State linebacker Darius Snow out for season with injury

East Lansing — Michigan State linebacker Darius Snow will miss the rest of the season, head coach Mel Tucker said Monday. Snow was injured in Friday night's 35-13 season-opening victory over Western Michigan. Snow, who was credited with two tackles, was hit in the right leg by teammate Chester Kimbrough as both attempted to stop a Western Michigan runner. Snow had trouble getting up and put virtually no weight on his right leg as he was helped off the field.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Despite 'exceptional' Michigan apple crop, gallon of cider reaches nearly $14

Michigan is set for a bumper apple crop as cider mill season launches, but whether you'll pay more for the fall favorite depends on the orchard. The surplus will please apple aficionados and pie eaters, who will find bountiful supplies. But merchants are saying costs this year have increased from the price of labor to the gas needed to harvest and deliver the apples.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Ford’s Garage restaurant plans to expand, add four more Metro Detroit locations

Since opening in 2017 in Dearborn, Ford’s Garage restaurant has been a spot for car fans to grab a burger and a beer and enjoy a little car culture and history. Franchise partner Billy Downs announced this week plans to open four more Ford’s Garage locations in Metro Detroit, starting with one in Novi’s Fountain Walk. Construction begins this month on the 9,000-square-foot space, and the restaurant is set to debut in early 2023.
NOVI, MI
Detroit News

Michigan prison set to close amid declining prisoner population

The Michigan Reformatory prison in Ionia will close in November and an Adrian prison will consolidate four units due to declining prisoner populations, the Michigan Department of Corrections said Wednesday. The prison population is at a more than 30-year low at about 32,000 inmates, according to the department. It peaked...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Lafayette Coney Island closed after Detroit Health Department violation. Here's why

One of downtown Detroit's most popular and historic restaurants is closed after a violation from the Detroit Health Department due to rodents. Lafayette Coney Island at 118 W. Lafayette closed on its own accord Tuesday, then reopened briefly, according to a spokesperson for the Detroit Health Department. On Wednesday a notice from the health department appeared stating the coney island "is not to be engaged in business or used a food service facility until approved by the Detroit Health Department."
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit gang busted in $28M nationwide cellphone fraud conspiracy, feds say

Detroit — The Metro Detroit group "Clear Gods" perpetrated a more than $28 million nationwide scheme that involved stealing the identities of hundreds of victims and fraudulently obtaining cellphones, according to federal court records. The allegations emerged in an unsealed indictment charging seven alleged members of the group with...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Artist Spotlight: Denise Davis and the Motor City Sensations

History: This party band has been rocking around town since 2010, performing at festivals, opening for national acts and headlining Detroit clubs. Members of the Detroit Blues Society, the group has won a Detroit Black Music Award for Best Live Performance and R&B Artist of the Year. Next: Find Denise...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Oakland County SMART millage plan stirs debate on transit

Pontiac — A proposal on the Nov. 8 ballot that aims to connect the county's transportation system and end the ability to opt out has divided Oakland County. Supporters describe the 0.95-mill, 10-year property tax proposal as essential to provide residents with access to health care, jobs and education.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

R&B star Kem to record a live album this weekend at the Aretha

Detroit-raised R&B singer Kem will perform two shows at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre this weekend celebrating the 20th anniversary of his signing to Motown Records. The concerts will be recorded for his first live album, which is set to be released on Black Friday, Nov. 25. “Celebrating the 20th anniversary...
DETROIT, MI

