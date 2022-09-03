Read full article on original website
Gladys Willabay Cagle
Gladys Wilabay Cagle, 85, formerly of Haleyville, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022. She was a member of Needmore Church of Christ while living in Haleyville and a member of Golden Springs Church of Christ while living in Oxford. She is survived by her children, Jan (Phillip) Tiffany, Joan (Donnie)...
Ronald Dale Butler
Ronald Dale Butler, 70, of Haleyville, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, at his residence. Ronald was born on June 13, 1952 in Jasper. He attended Old Trinity Missionary Baptist Church and his hobbies included watching TV and taking hikes. His visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022...
No more paving this year, Winston County Commission says
DOUBLE SPRINGS - Rosco has reached the end of the road in Winston County. Rosco is the name of the Winston County Road Department’s chip spreader, which is currently down for the count in need of parts or to be replaced. This means the Winston County Commission is facing a dilemma on how to pave roads while desperately needing equipment and no equipment is available.
Ethelene Green Teas
Ethelene Green Teas, 94, of Haleyville, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022. She was a member of Ninth Avenue Church of Christ. She is survived by her sister, Christine Howell; daughter, Myra Jane "Janie" (Paul) Lisieski; grandsons, Craig (Danna) Knight and Justin Knight; granddaughter, Amy (Chase) Warren; great-grandchildren, Brandon Knight, Alex Knight, Lee Knight, Austin Jenkins, Matthew Namie, Emily (Matt) Flanagin, Emma Warren, Benjamin Warren and Angelica Heart and great-great-grandchildren, August Knight and Polly Knight.
Haleyville first city in Alabama to utilize Report It® app
Haleyville has become the first entity in the state to go online with report it®, an app which can be downloaded onto a laptop or phone, giving easy ways to send reports. Report it® is a platform to anonymously report safety concerns, give crime tips or quality of life issues directly to the Haleyville dispatch center, Haleyville Police Department and the mayor’s office.
Some high school football games moving to Thursday night this week
Due to forecasted very rainy weather Friday night, several area high schools have opted to move their football games this week to Thursday night. Games will be played at 7 p.m. As of Wednesday morning, both Phillips High School and Winston County High School are still expected to play on...
Everett addresses rumor regarding county allegedly paving school campuses
“A lot of people think the county paved those asphalt areas around the schools. That has nothing to do with the county commission,” Everett emphasized. “The Winston County School Board paid for that property to be paved, and we had nothing to do with it.”. The county is...
