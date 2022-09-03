The Michigan Wolverines take the field this Saturday for a Week 2 matchup against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at the Big House (8 p.m. EST, BTN). While there isn’t a ton of anticipation for this game from a competitive standpoint (the spread is currently Michigan -51.0), there is still plenty of buzz around the matchup with it being quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s first start in a Michigan uniform, along with other young players who are looking to build off of last week’s performances.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO