COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A northeast Columbia home was damaged by gunfire on Thursday afternoon. Police said officers responded to the home in the 1600 block of McKee Street for a report of shots fired around 5 p.m. Several witnesses at the scene told officers about hearing the gunshots, according to the Columbia Police Department.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO