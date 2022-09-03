ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartsburg, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcgtv.com

Man charged, jailed for stabbing other man in the foot three times

A Jefferson City man was being held in the Cole County Jail without bond for stabbing another man. Prosecutors charged Jonathan Stover with Assault, Armed Criminal Action, and Resisting Arrest. According to the probable cause statement, the stabbing happened on Ashley Street on Monday, September 5, at 5:20 pm. The...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Man stabbed his father more than 15 times, said deputies

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Collin Q. Knight, the man charged with First-Degree Murder in the Friday stabbing death of his father in Hartsburg. stood before a judge over Zoom from the Boone County Jail on September 6, 2022. At the court hearing , the judge denied Knight's bond. The maximum...
HARTSBURG, MO
krcgtv.com

Man accused of setting estranged wife's bed on fire

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is charged with Arson and Endangering the Welfare of a Child for allegedly setting fire Tuesday to his estranged wife's bed while two children were in the house. According to court documents, 42-year-old Clarence Aaron Moore called police Tuesday afternoon and told them...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man will stand trial next year for Audrain County murder

An Audrain County judge sets a tentative trial date for a Columbia man accused of murder. Timothy Midgyett, Deyton Fisher, of Mexico, and Sadiq Moore, of Kirksville, are accused of murdering 25-year-old Chance Davis, of Mexico, during a robbery at Davis’ home during the summer of 2020. It was...
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartsburg, MO
Boone County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Boone County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
kwos.com

JC man will stay behind bars in 2017 killing

The Missouri Court of Appeals rules a Jefferson City man will stay behind bars for his role in a deadly shooting. Lawyers for Dana Day wanted his assault conviction overturned. Day was convicted in the fatal shooting of Taeveon Fowler in 2017. Day was sentenced to 25 – years in prison.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

Father charged in crash that killed 3-year-old

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. – The father of a 3-year-old child who died in a Sept. 3 car crash has been charged with second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child abduction. Larry Lunnin, 40, of Rocky Mount, was charged Monday in the death of his son and injury of a second son after the […]
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
krcgtv.com

Driver in fatal crash should not have had custody of three-year-old

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The driver of a vehicle involved in a Morgan County crash that killed a three-year-old boy Saturday had custody of the child illegally, according to charging documents from the Morgan County Prosecutor. According to the criminal complaint, 40-year-old Larry Lunnin Sr. of Rocky Mount had "removed...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Incomplete details emerge about officer-involved shooting near Paris

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Court documents in the case of a Saturday morning officer-involved shooting are providing some details about the incident that hospitalized a Paris man, but nothing about how he was shot. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the weekend shooting of 41-year-old Austin Tyler Leigh which...
PARIS, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Northeast Columbia home damaged by gunfire on Tuesday afternoon

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A northeast Columbia home was damaged by gunfire on Thursday afternoon. Police said officers responded to the home in the 1600 block of McKee Street for a report of shots fired around 5 p.m. Several witnesses at the scene told officers about hearing the gunshots, according to the Columbia Police Department. Officers The post Northeast Columbia home damaged by gunfire on Tuesday afternoon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: Man arrested for Boone County, Missouri murder and South Range Line Bridge construction begins

Boone County, MO. — Boone county deputies arrested a 23-year-old for allegedly killing a 52-year-old Hartsburg, Missouri man. At around 8 PM on September 2nd — Boone county communications received a 911 call regarding an unconscious man in the 18-thousand block of south Old Route A. Police say the victim had apparent injuries indicative of an assault and homicide. According to the media release — officers quickly located a 23-year-old suspect and made an arrest at a nearby residence. Deputies requested these charges: first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
rallshe.com

Local School Bus Involved in Accident

At approximately 3:50pm on September 6, 2022, a local school bus from Madison C-3 School District headed eastbound was involved in a multi-car accident on US 24 two miles west of Madison. At the time of the accident there were five students on the bus along with the driver. All students and the driver reported that they were uninjured according to Madison C-3 School.
MADISON, MO
krcgtv.com

Suspect lifts woman off the ground by her neck; attacks dog

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody in the Boone County jail on charges of Kidnapping, Domestic Assault, and Animal Abuse after allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend Thursday. According to court documents, officers were called by the former girlfriend of 24-year-old Jordan Londo who told them Londo had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy