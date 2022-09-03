Read full article on original website
Man charged, jailed for stabbing other man in the foot three times
A Jefferson City man was being held in the Cole County Jail without bond for stabbing another man. Prosecutors charged Jonathan Stover with Assault, Armed Criminal Action, and Resisting Arrest. According to the probable cause statement, the stabbing happened on Ashley Street on Monday, September 5, at 5:20 pm. The...
Man stabbed his father more than 15 times, said deputies
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Collin Q. Knight, the man charged with First-Degree Murder in the Friday stabbing death of his father in Hartsburg. stood before a judge over Zoom from the Boone County Jail on September 6, 2022. At the court hearing , the judge denied Knight's bond. The maximum...
Man accused of setting estranged wife's bed on fire
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is charged with Arson and Endangering the Welfare of a Child for allegedly setting fire Tuesday to his estranged wife's bed while two children were in the house. According to court documents, 42-year-old Clarence Aaron Moore called police Tuesday afternoon and told them...
Columbia man will stand trial next year for Audrain County murder
An Audrain County judge sets a tentative trial date for a Columbia man accused of murder. Timothy Midgyett, Deyton Fisher, of Mexico, and Sadiq Moore, of Kirksville, are accused of murdering 25-year-old Chance Davis, of Mexico, during a robbery at Davis’ home during the summer of 2020. It was...
JC man will stay behind bars in 2017 killing
The Missouri Court of Appeals rules a Jefferson City man will stay behind bars for his role in a deadly shooting. Lawyers for Dana Day wanted his assault conviction overturned. Day was convicted in the fatal shooting of Taeveon Fowler in 2017. Day was sentenced to 25 – years in prison.
Eldon, Miller County search for man wanted on three felony warrants
Eldon police and Miller County Sheriff's deputies asked for the public's help in finding a man. Officers and deputies want to find Christopher Dale King. According to the Eldon Police Department, King has three felony warrants from the Miller County court. They also want to talk to him about a...
Suspect charged after police pursuit through Columbia ends in crash on Highway 63
BOONE COUNTY − A police pursuit in Columbia ended after a suspect crashed into a guardrail on southbound Highway 63 Friday evening. The crash happened just after the southbound Discovery Parkway exit. At least 10 police/sheriff's office vehicles were at the scene, along with the Columbia Fire Department. Sean...
Northeast Columbia home damaged by gunfire on Tuesday afternoon
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A northeast Columbia home was damaged by gunfire on Thursday afternoon. Police said officers responded to the home in the 1600 block of McKee Street for a report of shots fired around 5 p.m. Several witnesses at the scene told officers about hearing the gunshots, according to the Columbia Police Department. Officers The post Northeast Columbia home damaged by gunfire on Tuesday afternoon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police investigate report of shots fired Wednesday morning near Columbia elementary school
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police officers investigated a report of shots fired Wednesday morning near a Columbia elementary school. An ABC 17 News crew saw officers searching the area near the intersection of Ripley Street and Hinkson Avenue around 6 a.m. Benton Elementary School is located at the same intersection. Police...
Family seeks damages in Jefferson City pedestrian death
The family of a Holts Summit woman killed when a truck hit her in 2020 in Jefferson City has sued the truck driver, his employer and another driver over her death. The post Family seeks damages in Jefferson City pedestrian death appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
News to Know: Man arrested for Boone County, Missouri murder and South Range Line Bridge construction begins
Boone County, MO. — Boone county deputies arrested a 23-year-old for allegedly killing a 52-year-old Hartsburg, Missouri man. At around 8 PM on September 2nd — Boone county communications received a 911 call regarding an unconscious man in the 18-thousand block of south Old Route A. Police say the victim had apparent injuries indicative of an assault and homicide. According to the media release — officers quickly located a 23-year-old suspect and made an arrest at a nearby residence. Deputies requested these charges: first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Local School Bus Involved in Accident
At approximately 3:50pm on September 6, 2022, a local school bus from Madison C-3 School District headed eastbound was involved in a multi-car accident on US 24 two miles west of Madison. At the time of the accident there were five students on the bus along with the driver. All students and the driver reported that they were uninjured according to Madison C-3 School.
Suspect lifts woman off the ground by her neck; attacks dog
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody in the Boone County jail on charges of Kidnapping, Domestic Assault, and Animal Abuse after allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend Thursday. According to court documents, officers were called by the former girlfriend of 24-year-old Jordan Londo who told them Londo had...
3-year-old killed after car overturns in Morgan Co.
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A child was killed in a car crash after the vehicle he was in overturned in Morgan County. Larry Lunnin, 40, of Rocky Mount was driving a 2014 Jeep Wrangler with a 7-year-old boy and a 3-year-old boy on Route W Saturday when the vehicle left the right side of the […]
