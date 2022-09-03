Read full article on original website
Men’s hoop Hogs 2022-2023 SEC schedule announced
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Southeastern Conference has announced Arkansas’ 2022-23 conference men’s basketball schedule. According to a press release from the university, The Razorbacks will have four home league games on Saturdays, punctuated by the regular-season finale versus Kentucky (March 4) in Bud Walton Arena. Head coach Eric Musselman will open the fourth year of his SEC tenure on December 28 at LSU.
Van Horn previews Arkansas’ Fall Ball
Dave Van Horn has been a major college head baseball coach for 24 years, but the top Diamond Hog believes he is about to take on a challenge that he has not seen often in his career. That is guiding an Arkansas baseball team that has so much turnover in...
WATCH: Arkansas’ players preview South Carolina matchup
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The 16th ranked Arkansas Razorbacks kick off SEC play this Saturday when they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. Jadon Haselwood, Jordan Domineck, Ricky Stromberg and Hudson Clark preview the game in the videos below. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday at Razorback...
ESPN Arkansas’ Tye Richardson breaks down Cincinnati win
FAYETTVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Razorbacks are now 1-0 on the season after taking down Cincinnati on Saturday. Pig Trail Nation’s Courtney Mims sat down with Tye Richardson on Sunday to break down the 31-24 win over the Bearcats. See the full interview in the video above.
