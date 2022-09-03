Navy veteran attempts paddle boarding world record in Michigan for fundraiser

KALAMAZOO, MICH. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A Navy veteran from Kalamazoo, Michigan who runs a non-profit helping other veterans said he’s hoping to make an attempt at a stand-up paddle-boarding world record next weekend. An attempt on Friday left him battered.

Josh Flath is trying to beat the record for the farthest distance on a stand-up paddleboard in 12 hours, which is just under 81 miles.

Before setting off, he posted a video on Facebook.

We made the World Record attempt yesterday and we had a bit too much West in the winds and there were three sets of... Posted by 4the22 on Saturday, September 3, 2022

Flath told WBBM the lake won on his first try.

He has “a rib out of place, a sprained wrist, a broken big toenail and countless other bruises.”

Flath said “it’s safe to say the beautiful and notoriously difficult to predict Lake Michigan” got the better of him.

He runs a non-profit called 4The22, named for the 22 veterans lost to suicide each day.

Flath hosts paddle boarding, surfing and cycling events for veterans. He lost military friends to suicide and says he found “serenity and healing” on the open water.

The world record attempt is a fund-raiser.

