Pa. lawmakers spent at least $3 million on private lawyers, experts during redistricting battle, invoices show
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Pennsylvania state lawmakers spent at least $3 million in taxpayer money on outside law firms and experts as they lobbied for their preferred political maps during the recent redistricting cycle, according to invoices obtained by Spotlight PA. The new districts have the potential...
Wolf move expands voter registration forms at state offices
Seven additional Pennsylvania government agencies will provide voter registration forms under a new order being signed Wednesday by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. The executive order requires the materials and information be available to the public through agencies within the Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources, Corrections, Education, Labor and Industry, Military and Veterans Affairs and State departments.
Fetterman says he will debate Oz this fall
Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman says he will debate his Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz this fall. “We’re absolutely going to debate Dr. Oz, and it was always our intent to do that,” Fetterman said in a statement Wednesday. Fetterman said that it’s a matter of agreeing on...
Fetterman celebrates unions, Oz wants to cut regulations: how Pa. Sen. candidates compare on jobs and labor
Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race will play a big role in deciding which party controls the chamber next year, and one of the big policy areas affected by that control is workers’ rights. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has run a campaign premised, in large part, on his support for...
Pa. State Police make 500-plus DUI arrests over holiday weekend
Labor Day saw many people in the Philadelphia area enjoy the long weekend away from their work desks. However, some ended up behind bars. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, DUI traffic stops in Philly increased during this year’s Labor Day Weekend compared to 2021. State Police’s Troop K...
New Jersey’s Black Heritage Trail signed into law
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law on Wednesday establishing a Black Heritage Trail and Commission in New Jersey. The trail will consist of historical markers placed at various sites in the state to commemorate African American contributions to the sciences, arts, education, journalism, and more. Proposed locations include...
N.J. wants to negotiate out-of-state income taxes for commuters
New Jersey officials have announced bipartisan legislation they hope would give the state more leverage in negotiating income taxes for New Jersey residents who commute out-of-state for work or work from home. Nearby places like New York, Connecticut, and Philadelphia apply what is known as a “convenience of the employer”...
New climate law has a hidden benefit for coal miners: Permanent funding for black lung
This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania. Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the Democrats’ large climate and health care bill, included one provision aimed at helping miners afflicted by black lung disease. For years Congress has passed temporary extensions of a tax on coal to fund the Black...
Pa. workers, businesses grapple with tight job market this Labor Day
A new report on the state of working in Pennsylvania by the Keystone Research Center finds there are lots more jobs available than people to fill them. The center’s “State of Working Pennsylvania” report the high number of jobs available is still on the rise. “We’re still...
Post-mortem review of N.J. response to COVID to happen ‘within a matter of weeks’
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy was asked again whether his administration would conduct a review of the state’s response to the COVID pandemic. This time it was on national television. Murphy, on Fox News Sunday, said “I don’t have news to break, but I think we’re within a matter...
Pa. labor advocates push for changes aimed at bolstering working conditions ahead of Labor Day
This story originally appeared on WITF. Pennsylvania labor advocates are offering state lawmakers a few ideas they say will improve working conditions in the Commonwealth. Though the pressures of the last few years on the labor market are fading, the U.S. is still experiencing a pandemic-induced shortage of workers. At...
Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states’ teen vaping probe
Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced the deal Tuesday...
Gov. Wolf starts process to pardon lower level pot convictions
Pennsylvanians with minor, nonviolent marijuana criminal convictions could be pardoned beginning Thursday in a period until the end of the month under a joint effort from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. The so-called “one-time, large-scale pardon effort” will allow anyone who has been convicted of possession...
Workers at 14 Pennsylvania nursing homes go on strike
Workers from 14 Pennsylvania nursing homes went on strike Friday after marathon contract negotiations failed to produce a deal. About 700 unionized workers walked off the job in a dispute over pay, benefits and staffing levels. Photos and video on social media showed picket lines going up outside many of the homes, with workers carrying signs and wearing the purple T-shirts of their union, SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania.
Trump rallies for Oz, Mastriano in Pa. amid midterm worries
Larry Mitko voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But the Republican from Beaver County in western Pennsylvania says he has no plans to back his party’s nominee for Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz — “no way, no how.”. Mitko doesn’t feel like he knows the celebrity heart surgeon,...
Delaware offers cash to owners of newly illegal large-capacity gun magazines
When Delaware lawmakers and Gov. John Carney banned gun magazines that hold more than 17 bullets in June, the law authorized the state to compensate owners for their now-illegal devices. While Second Amendment advocates are planning to sue over the ban, as they have with a new law outlawing assault-style...
Some states could tax Biden’s student loan debt relief
President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan could lift crushing debt burdens from millions of borrowers, but the tax man may demand a cut of the relief in some states. That’s because some states tax forgiven debt as income, which means borrowers who are still paying down student loans...
Mastriano sues Jan. 6 committee over deposition authority
Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor on Thursday sued the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, contesting its legal ability to force him to answer questions about it. The lawsuit filed by Doug Mastriano contends that the committee lacks appointees of House Minority Leader...
As New Jersey examines wealth disparities, advocates say reparations should be on the table
Last September, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order establishing the state’s Wealth Disparity Task Force. According to Murphy’s office, the task force “advises the Murphy Administration on strategies to address the various causes and effects of wealth disparity” in the state. This summer,...
Delaware’s convicted auditor could actually be removed from office and still get re-elected
So this could really happen. Let’s say Kathy McGuiness, Delaware’s first-term auditor, wins her Sept. 13 Democratic primary against a political newcomer. The victory would come exactly two weeks after a judge upheld a jury’s verdict that she was guilty of misdemeanor conflict of interest and official misconduct for abusing the power of her office.
