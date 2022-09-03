ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WHYY

Wolf move expands voter registration forms at state offices

Seven additional Pennsylvania government agencies will provide voter registration forms under a new order being signed Wednesday by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. The executive order requires the materials and information be available to the public through agencies within the Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources, Corrections, Education, Labor and Industry, Military and Veterans Affairs and State departments.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Fetterman says he will debate Oz this fall

Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman says he will debate his Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz this fall. “We’re absolutely going to debate Dr. Oz, and it was always our intent to do that,” Fetterman said in a statement Wednesday. Fetterman said that it’s a matter of agreeing on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

New Jersey's Black Heritage Trail signed into law

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law on Wednesday establishing a Black Heritage Trail and Commission in New Jersey. The trail will consist of historical markers placed at various sites in the state to commemorate African American contributions to the sciences, arts, education, journalism, and more. Proposed locations include...
WHYY

N.J. wants to negotiate out-of-state income taxes for commuters

New Jersey officials have announced bipartisan legislation they hope would give the state more leverage in negotiating income taxes for New Jersey residents who commute out-of-state for work or work from home. Nearby places like New York, Connecticut, and Philadelphia apply what is known as a “convenience of the employer”...
WHYY

Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states' teen vaping probe

Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced the deal Tuesday...
WHYY

Gov. Wolf starts process to pardon lower level pot convictions

Pennsylvanians with minor, nonviolent marijuana criminal convictions could be pardoned beginning Thursday in a period until the end of the month under a joint effort from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. The so-called “one-time, large-scale pardon effort” will allow anyone who has been convicted of possession...
WHYY

Workers at 14 Pennsylvania nursing homes go on strike

Workers from 14 Pennsylvania nursing homes went on strike Friday after marathon contract negotiations failed to produce a deal. About 700 unionized workers walked off the job in a dispute over pay, benefits and staffing levels. Photos and video on social media showed picket lines going up outside many of the homes, with workers carrying signs and wearing the purple T-shirts of their union, SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania.
WHYY

Some states could tax Biden's student loan debt relief

President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan could lift crushing debt burdens from millions of borrowers, but the tax man may demand a cut of the relief in some states. That’s because some states tax forgiven debt as income, which means borrowers who are still paying down student loans...
WHYY

Mastriano sues Jan. 6 committee over deposition authority

Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor on Thursday sued the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, contesting its legal ability to force him to answer questions about it. The lawsuit filed by Doug Mastriano contends that the committee lacks appointees of House Minority Leader...
WHYY

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

