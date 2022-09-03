ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Yardbarker

Michael Jordan’s brutal nine word JR Smith insult

JR Smith is one of the most notorious players of his generation. Although he settled into more of a supporting cast role as his career progressed, he was always a reliable offensive spark plug and even won two NBA championships. Ever since his retirement from basketball, Smith has embarked on...
NBA
TMZ.com

Sue Bird Breaks Down In Tears After Final WNBA Game, Steph Curry Shows Love

Sue Bird was visibly emotional last night as she played the final game of her legendary WNBA career ... breaking down in tears on the court as fans chanted, "Thank You, Sue!" Bird was understandably overwhelmed with emotion ... sharing one last moment with her teammates and fans at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle following the Storm's playoff game loss against the Aces.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Why this NBA season will be most difficult for Warriors to repeat

The 2021-22 NBA season ended with the Golden State Warriors triumphing over the Boston Celtics to win the title. Golden State was healthy for the first time since Kevin Durant left and got right back to success. The core players throughout their dynasty, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, showed up while new players like Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole emerged.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

New Sixer Harrell has dicey history with Embiid

For the second year in a row, the Sixers have added a big man with a checkered history involving Joel Embiid. One year after the Sixers signed Andre Drummond to back up Embiid, the Sixers signed Montrezl Harrell to a two-year contract to play the role of reserve center. And...
NBA
Yardbarker

Andre Iguodala disputes Stephen A. Smith’s claim about Warriors

Andre Iguodala is officially calling BS on SAS. On a recent episode of “First Take,” ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith passed along an unflattering claim about Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga. Smith called into question the 20-year-old Kuminga’s work ethic and discipline (you can read Smith’s full comments here).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TMZ.com

Kevin Durant Scoffs At NBA 2K23 Rating, 'I'm Not A 99?'

3:00 PM PT -- KD isn't alone ... his former Golden State Warriors teammate, Klay Thompson, is also ripping 2K for his rating. Klay hit up social media to air out his beef with the video game maker after receiving an 88 rating for 3-pointers. "NBA2k has been doo doo...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry debuts epic move – but it’s not on the basketball court

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry changed how the game of basketball is played forever with his groundbreaking range and selflessness. The four-time NBA champion has accomplished everything there is to achieve, and with his legacy more than set, he is trying to give back and inspire even more people, children specifically, to follow their […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry debuts epic move – but it’s not on the basketball court appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Basketball team tryouts coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Nothing but net out in Greenville. On two separate days, organization Team W.O.R.K is holding an AAU tryout located at John Paul II Catholic High School. This Saturday, the first tryout will take place from 5-7 p.m. This Sunday, the tryout runs from 4-7 p.m. There will be training in all positions […]
GREENVILLE, NC
NBC Sports

Report: Warriors working out notable vets to fill camp roster

The Warriors reportedly are looking to add a veteran to their training camp roster. Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported Tuesday, citing sources, that veterans Ben McLemore, Elfrid Payton, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Kenneth Faried are among the free agents who will work out for Golden State this week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Week 1 picks: Bills vs. Rams, Broncos vs. Seahawks, and more

The 2022 NFL season is just about to get underway and if the offseason was any indication, this campaign is going to be a roller coaster. One consistent theme will be familiar names in new places. From Russell Wilson joining the Broncos to A.J. Brown landing with the Eagles, the landscape of the NFL looks much different than it did when the Los Angeles Rams hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in February.
NFL

