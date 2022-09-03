SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- An arrest was made Monday morning for a wanted man out of the City of Sanger, according to Salinas Police. Ladislado Jimenez, 47, was wanted for alleged assault with a deadly weapon (firearm), criminal threats, and elder abuse charges. Jimenez fled the residence and was thought to be headed to Salinas, said The post Salinas Police arrest man wanted for elder abuse in Fresno County appeared first on KION546.

SALINAS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO