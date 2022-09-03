Read full article on original website
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in Hanford shooting
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries last week, according to the Hanford Police Department. Around 10 p.m. Friday, officers were called out to the area of Phillips Street and Braden Avenue after several gunshots were fired. When officers arrived, they found a […]
Manhunt ends in Coalinga for deputy accused of double homicide
DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) – An Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy on the run and considered “armed and dangerous” after he allegedly shot two people Wednesday morning was arrested near Coalinga, according to Dublin police. A manhunt for Deputy Devin Williams Jr. began early Wednesday morning following a double homicide. The manhunt ended when Williams called law […]
Man arrested after robbing, shooting another man in Visalia, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (Fox 26) — A man has been arrested after police say he robbed another man at gunpoint and shot him in the leg early Tuesday morning in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department was called out to the 600 block of S Lovers Lane around 2:27 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Man killed after rollover crash in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One man was killed after a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon in Fresno. Fresno CHP received calls around 3:20 p.m. of a rollover crash involving one car on South Marks Avenue, just south of West Dinuba Avenue. Officers arrived with EMS, and they found a 61-year-old...
400 lbs of marijuana seized at a family home in Porterville
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 23-year-old was arrested for illegal marijuana operations and child endangerment in a Porterville home, police say. Authorities say, on Friday around 1:30 p.m. the Porterville Fire Department responded to a residence in the 400 block of North Second Street for a possible fire. When they got to the home, fire […]
Teen arrested after Hanford man shot, police say
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teen was arrested after a 23-year-old man from Hanford was shot multiple times, according to Hanford Police officers. Police say that around 10:00 p.m. Friday officers were called to a call of possible shots fired in the area of the 600 block of S. Phillips Street. A few minutes later, […]
Deputy arrested in Fresno Co. in connection to double homicide in Dublin in Alameda Co.
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — An Alameda County sheriff's deputy is now in custody after police say he shot and killed two people early Wednesday morning. Dublin police responded to a 911 caller around 12:45 a.m. in the 3100 block of Colebrook Lane. The caller said two people were...
2 people killed in Fresno shooting identified
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department has identified those killed in a shooting Friday morning. Police responded to the report of shots fired around 5:20 a.m. at Effie St. and Grant Ave., near Abby Street and Belmont Avenue. When officers arrived, the two men now identified as...
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in fatal Tulare shooting
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a suspect in a shooting that injured two people and left one dead over the weekend in Tulare. Around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, officers were called out to the area of Blackstone Street and Kern Avenue after several people called 911 to report a shooting. When […]
Tulare man killed by gunshot early morning shooting
TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — Tulare Police responded to reports of gunshots at 300 block of N west in Tulare Monday morning. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who police say was shot. The man died at the scene. Information about the man is unknown at...
Man shot and killed in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed early Monday morning in Tulare according to Tulare Police officers. Officials say around 2:48 a.m., officers responded to the area of the 300 block of N West for a report of gunshots. When officers arrived they say they found a man with gunshot wounds. Officers attempted […]
IDENTIFIED: Victims named in Fresno after 2 killed, 3 injured
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified the two people who were shot and killed early Friday morning near Downtown Fresno. The shooting was reported around 5:30 a.m. near Effie Street and Grant Avenue. The two victims who were killed were identified by police as 35-year-old Damien Pierson and 34-year-old Joseph Caradine. Police say two […]
Couple killed in suspected DUI crash in west central Fresno, deputies say
On Tuesday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 20-year-old Mariano Cruz and 18-year-old Emily Ochoa-Ascencio, both from Mendota.
Man in custody following hours-long standoff in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now in custody following an hours-long standoff in Fresno. Police say a 35-year-old man was shot by his neighbor around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Lane and Willow Avenues, near Chestnut and Kings Canyon in Southeast Fresno. The man was shot in the...
Man arrested in Delano standoff identified
Authorities have provided an update on the SWAT standoff that took place in Delano last Thursday. Police officers tried to contact Robert Vasquez at his home.
Salinas Police arrest man wanted for elder abuse in Fresno County
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- An arrest was made Monday morning for a wanted man out of the City of Sanger, according to Salinas Police. Ladislado Jimenez, 47, was wanted for alleged assault with a deadly weapon (firearm), criminal threats, and elder abuse charges. Jimenez fled the residence and was thought to be headed to Salinas, said The post Salinas Police arrest man wanted for elder abuse in Fresno County appeared first on KION546.
IDENTIFIED: Suspects in homicide at Tulare gas station
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified two suspects in a shooting at a gas station that left a man dead last month. Both have now been taken into custody. Officials from the Tulare Police Department said 21-year-old Nathaniel Frank Lujano has been named as the primary suspect, and 23-year-old Jocelyn Rivera has been […]
Gun recovered, man arrested at a traffic stop in Corcoran, police say
CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 26-year-old man was arrested for possession of a gun and ammunition during a traffic stop, Corcoran police say. On Friday, shortly after 4:00 p.m., officers say they made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 500 block of Otis Avenue for what they called a “mechanical violation.” Police say […]
CHP: Young couple killed in DUI driver’s crash in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – The identities and details of what CHP says was a fatal DUI vehicle crash have been released by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, the fatal crash took place on Saturday around 5:45 a.m.; California Highway Patrol and Fresno Police officers responded to a traffic collision on southbound Highway […]
Delano stabbing victim identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities have released the name of a 50-year-old man fatally stabbed in Delano last week. Andre Daniel Traylor, of Delano, was stabbed late Aug. 30 in the 600 block of Fremont Street, according to coroner’s officials. An autopsy will be performed. Traylor was stabbed shortly after 11 p.m. and pronounced dead […]
