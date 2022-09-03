ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare, CA

YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspect in Hanford shooting

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries last week, according to the Hanford Police Department. Around 10 p.m. Friday, officers were called out to the area of Phillips Street and Braden Avenue after several gunshots were fired. When officers arrived, they found a […]
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Manhunt ends in Coalinga for deputy accused of double homicide

DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) – An Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy on the run and considered “armed and dangerous” after he allegedly shot two people Wednesday morning was arrested near Coalinga, according to Dublin police. A manhunt for Deputy Devin Williams Jr. began early Wednesday morning following a double homicide. The manhunt ended when Williams called law […]
DUBLIN, CA
KMPH.com

Man killed after rollover crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One man was killed after a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon in Fresno. Fresno CHP received calls around 3:20 p.m. of a rollover crash involving one car on South Marks Avenue, just south of West Dinuba Avenue. Officers arrived with EMS, and they found a 61-year-old...
FRESNO, CA
City
Tulare, CA
Tulare, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Teen arrested after Hanford man shot, police say

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –  A teen was arrested after a 23-year-old man from Hanford was shot multiple times, according to Hanford Police officers. Police say that around 10:00 p.m. Friday officers were called to a call of possible shots fired in the area of the 600 block of S. Phillips Street. A few minutes later, […]
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

2 people killed in Fresno shooting identified

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department has identified those killed in a shooting Friday morning. Police responded to the report of shots fired around 5:20 a.m. at Effie St. and Grant Ave., near Abby Street and Belmont Avenue. When officers arrived, the two men now identified as...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspect in fatal Tulare shooting

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a suspect in a shooting that injured two people and left one dead over the weekend in Tulare. Around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, officers were called out to the area of Blackstone Street and Kern Avenue after several people called 911 to report a shooting. When […]
TULARE, CA
KMPH.com

Tulare man killed by gunshot early morning shooting

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — Tulare Police responded to reports of gunshots at 300 block of N west in Tulare Monday morning. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who police say was shot. The man died at the scene. Information about the man is unknown at...
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot and killed in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed early Monday morning in Tulare according to Tulare Police officers. Officials say around 2:48 a.m., officers responded to the area of the 300 block of N West for a report of gunshots. When officers arrived they say they found a man with gunshot wounds. Officers attempted […]
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victims named in Fresno after 2 killed, 3 injured

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified the two people who were shot and killed early Friday morning near Downtown Fresno. The shooting was reported around 5:30 a.m. near Effie Street and Grant Avenue. The two victims who were killed were identified by police as 35-year-old Damien Pierson and 34-year-old Joseph Caradine. Police say two […]
FRESNO, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMPH.com

Man in custody following hours-long standoff in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now in custody following an hours-long standoff in Fresno. Police say a 35-year-old man was shot by his neighbor around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Lane and Willow Avenues, near Chestnut and Kings Canyon in Southeast Fresno. The man was shot in the...
FRESNO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police arrest man wanted for elder abuse in Fresno County

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- An arrest was made Monday morning for a wanted man out of the City of Sanger, according to Salinas Police. Ladislado Jimenez, 47, was wanted for alleged assault with a deadly weapon (firearm), criminal threats, and elder abuse charges. Jimenez fled the residence and was thought to be headed to Salinas, said The post Salinas Police arrest man wanted for elder abuse in Fresno County appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspects in homicide at Tulare gas station

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified two suspects in a shooting at a gas station that left a man dead last month. Both have now been taken into custody. Officials from the Tulare Police Department said 21-year-old Nathaniel Frank Lujano has been named as the primary suspect, and 23-year-old Jocelyn Rivera has been […]
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Young couple killed in DUI driver’s crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – The identities and details of what CHP says was a fatal DUI vehicle crash have been released by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, the fatal crash took place on Saturday around 5:45 a.m.; California Highway Patrol and Fresno Police officers responded to a traffic collision on southbound Highway […]
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Delano stabbing victim identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities have released the name of a 50-year-old man fatally stabbed in Delano last week. Andre Daniel Traylor, of Delano, was stabbed late Aug. 30 in the 600 block of Fremont Street, according to coroner’s officials. An autopsy will be performed. Traylor was stabbed shortly after 11 p.m. and pronounced dead […]
DELANO, CA

