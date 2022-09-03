ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best city for recent college grads? It’s St. Louis, new research finds

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS – It’s not always easy to find the right place to begin life out of college, but new research suggests the Gateway to the West might offer some of the best opportunities for recent graduates.

Business Insider recently released its “10 best cities to live for recent college graduates” list , tabbing St. Louis as the top destination.

Research teams from insurance agency Insurify compiled data to rate cities based on cost of living standards, unemployment rates and overall appeal. Affordability and public transportation were also key considerations in the rankings.

“As more companies offering hybrid and remote work models, many graduates are trying to determine if they want to stay where they are or venture into new territory to find opportunities,” says Business Insider.

St. Louis ranked No. 1 among ten listed cities, generating an overall appeal score of 100 behind a cost of living index of 89.6 and an unemployment rate of 2.8%.

Other cities recognized include

  • Minneapolis, MN
  • Rapid City, SD
  • Pittsburgh, PA
  • Lincoln, NE
  • Portland, OR
  • Fargo, ND
  • Fort Wayne, IN
  • Denver, CO
  • Tampa, FL

“Across the board, these cities offer entertainment and alternative transit opportunities in line with many of the nation’s coastal metropolises, yet at a discounted price that can appeal to many young grads just starting their professional careers,” says Insurify in the analysis cited via Business Insider.

FOX 2

