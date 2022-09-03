Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
One dead in motorhome fire in rural SLO County
CHP is investigating the incident.
Multiple vehicles crash, block northbound Hwy 101 in Nipomo
Multiple vehicles collided and blocked traffic along Hwy 101 in Nipomo Wednesday morning. Officials are urging drivers to be cautious.
Missing male hiker identified as search continues
The man missing from the Trespass Trail and Gaviota area this past weekend has been identified as 29-year-old Tim Sgignoli. The post Missing male hiker identified as search continues appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Pismo Beach woman taken into custody for child endangerment and assault with a deadly weapon
The San Luis Obispo Sheriff Department successfully contained a 49-year-old woman accused of child endangerment and assault with a deadly weapon after a stand-off with deputies. The post Pismo Beach woman taken into custody for child endangerment and assault with a deadly weapon appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two arrested after drugs found in police search
Two people have been arrested after police found methamphetamine and fentanyl with them during a search, San Luis Obispo Police said Tuesday.
calcoastnews.com
Pismo Beach woman arrested for assault, child endangerment
A 49-year-old Pismo Beach woman is in jail after she allegedly rammed her car into a vehicle with a child inside in Cayucos on Friday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriffs Department. Shortly before 4 p.m., a caller reported a woman attempting to ram a child with her...
Fire crews work to contain growing grass fire in San Luis Obispo County
Cal Fire San Luis Obispo crews were responding to a 10-acre vegetation fire that broke out near Cambria on Tuesday afternoon. The post Fire crews work to contain growing grass fire in San Luis Obispo County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Search for stolen vehicle suspect off Los Berros Rd.
Authorities are searching the area off the southbound Highway 101 exit at Los Berros Rd. for a suspect involved in a pursuit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMPH.com
SUV fished out of a pool's deep end
Paso Robles, Calif. — Residents of the Paso Robles Mobile Village heard a loud crash Sunday night around 9:00 P.M. A red Mitsubishi SUV rammed through the parks wooden fence and landed right in the deep end of the pool. The fire department quickley had a rescue diver check...
Courthouse News Service
Once vanished, the Pismo clam is back — and Pismo Beach is thrilled
PISMO BEACH, Calif. (CN) — In a 1957 Merrie Melodies cartoon, a feverishly tunneling Bugs Bunny bursts through the soil, raises his arms, and gleefully announces, “Well, here we are — Pismo Beach and all the clams we can eat!”. While that episode has long provided a...
Kristin Smart trial: 2nd woman says Paul Flores raped her — ‘I was saying no and screaming’
“When someone tells you no, no means no,” the woman said she told Flores.
Temporary homeless shelter construction progressing
Progress is being made on the construction of a temporary homeless shelter in Grover Beach. The shelter is located at 16th St. and Long Branch Ave.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Update: Paso Robles man killed in vintage plane crash
Sherman Smoot was Estrella Warbirds Museum board director. – The Estrella Warbirds Museum Board of Directors reports today the Friday death of Sherman “Sherm” Smoot, as a result of a fatal aircraft accident. A member of the museum for many years, he was currently a director on the...
Local donut chain expands to old Sunshine Donuts spot
SloDoCo is expanding to a second location in San Luis Obispo, filling the spot left behind when a different local donut shop closed down earlier this year.
Ice Cube concert booked for Santa Maria creating buzz with local music fans
SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Legendary rapper Ice Cube has been booked to headline a concert in Santa Maria next month at the Elks Unocal Event Center. The event was announced early Monday evening and is already creating a buzz that can be felt with music fans around the Central Coast. "It's something great for the The post Ice Cube concert booked for Santa Maria creating buzz with local music fans appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 0