Pismo Beach, CA

calcoastnews.com

Pismo Beach woman arrested for assault, child endangerment

A 49-year-old Pismo Beach woman is in jail after she allegedly rammed her car into a vehicle with a child inside in Cayucos on Friday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriffs Department. Shortly before 4 p.m., a caller reported a woman attempting to ram a child with her...
KMPH.com

SUV fished out of a pool's deep end

Paso Robles, Calif. — Residents of the Paso Robles Mobile Village heard a loud crash Sunday night around 9:00 P.M. A red Mitsubishi SUV rammed through the parks wooden fence and landed right in the deep end of the pool. The fire department quickley had a rescue diver check...
PASO ROBLES, CA
News Channel 3-12

Ice Cube concert booked for Santa Maria creating buzz with local music fans

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Legendary rapper Ice Cube has been booked to headline a concert in Santa Maria next month at the Elks Unocal Event Center. The event was announced early Monday evening and is already creating a buzz that can be felt with music fans around the Central Coast. "It's something great for the The post Ice Cube concert booked for Santa Maria creating buzz with local music fans appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA

