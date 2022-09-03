ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Band of the Week: The Spring Valley Timberwolves

By Cassidy Wood
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14L6Io_0hhALan000

PITTSBURGH, PA (WOWK) – We had a special edition of Friday Night SportsZone this week, with Cassidy Wood and Zach Gilleland coming to us live from the Katie H in Pittsburgh following the Backyard Brawl and Pittsburgh Pirates Games!

For this week’s Band of the Week, we’re featuring the Spring Valley High School Timberwolves!

Take a listen to the band’s performance!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia-shaped cloud spotted on country road

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Take a look at this cloud! While spotted over Meigs County, Ohio, this cloud is shaped like the Mountain State! On Aug. 26, Meigs County resident Jordan Pickens was traveling along U.S. 33 near Kountry Resort Campground when he saw this cloud. In his Facebook post, Pickens said it reminded […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Music#Entertain#Timberwolves#The Katie H#The Backyard Brawl#Pittsburgh Pirates Games#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

New local business comes to Charleston Town Center

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new local business is coming to the Charleston Town Center Mall. It will be the first new store to open in the mall since Hull Property Group took over the ownership almost 15 months ago. The new store, WASH, has announced it is located near the escalators by the former […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Bicyclist cited after being hit by car in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A bicyclist injured after being hit by a car in Charleston will be cited in the incident, police say. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the area of 7th Avenue and 21st Street in Charleston, 911 dispatchers say. According to the Charleston Police Department, the bicyclist received […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Teacher fired, aide suspended from Cabell County Schools

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Cabell County teacher was fired at Tuesday night’s school board meeting. According to Cabell County Schools Director of Communications Jedd Flowers, Deanna Holderby, a music teacher from Hite-Saunders Elementary School was initially suspended without pay on Aug. 29. She was terminated Tuesday night. Shawn Deen, a special education aide at Guyandotte […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

Officials say they have found missing helicopter

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Officials with Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management say the helicopter has been found and family will be notified. Officials also say the pilot, David Stone, has died. Officials with Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management say that Stone last called his wife in Sparta, Illinois. EMA officials say that was the last time anyone heard […]
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad stepping down to return to clinical practice

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Commissioner and State Health Officer for the West Virginia Department of Health and Resources Bureau of Public Health Dr. Ayne Amjad, MD, MPH, has announced she is stepping down from her role. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced Amjad’s decision during his semi-daily COVID-19 press briefing. He says she will continue […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

Man killed in Mingo County side-by-side crash

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man died after a weekend side-by-side crash in Mingo County. According to the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources, the crash happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, on Trail 26 of the Buffalo Trail System near Matewan. The DNR says two people were riding the vehicle when it […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fraud suspect tied to body found in Cross Lanes freezer

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK)–A man arrested for fraud used a debit card belonging to a woman whose body was found in a freezer, according to police records. Arnold Hiller was arrested in Beckley on Friday. A criminal complaint listed his home address as 5135 Saulton Drive in Cross Lanes. According to court documents, this is […]
CROSS LANES, WV
WOWK 13 News

Source: Body found during search matches Eliza Fletcher description

UPDATE, TUESDAY: Police confirm a body found Monday in Memphis is that of abducted teacher Eliza Fletcher, who was last seen jogging Friday near the University of Memphis. Tuesday afternoon, new details about the crime scene where Fletcher’s body was found were released. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A body was found in South Memphis Monday afternoon. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WOWK 13 News

First female executive director to head Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Former assistant director of Yeager Airport, Dominique Ranieri was nominated to become Executive Director after the airport’s board accepted Nick Keller’s resignation. She will be the airport’s first female Executive Director and will assume the role immediately. “I’m honored to be the first female airport director that WV International Yeager Airport has seen,” […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

41K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy