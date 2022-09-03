Band of the Week: The Spring Valley Timberwolves
PITTSBURGH, PA (WOWK) – We had a special edition of Friday Night SportsZone this week, with Cassidy Wood and Zach Gilleland coming to us live from the Katie H in Pittsburgh following the Backyard Brawl and Pittsburgh Pirates Games!
For this week’s Band of the Week, we’re featuring the Spring Valley High School Timberwolves!
Take a listen to the band’s performance!Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Comments / 0