Mizzou MBB releases conference schedule
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou men's basketball team will open up its 18-game conference schedule with a home match up against Kentucky on Dec. 28. The Tigers releases the group's full SEC schedule on Wednesday morning. The slate includes home-and-home series against Arkansas, Alabama, Ole Miss, LSU, Mississippi State, and Texas A&M.
Drinkwitz sees “room for growth” leading up to Kansas State
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After a big win against Louisiana Tech to start the season, Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz says after the watching the tape back, he sees a lot of room for growth in the Tigers. "There's a lot of room for growth in all fazes of the game...
Fulton’s Gohring, Reams wins Week Two SZFF play of the week
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Fulton's touchdown from Walker Gohring to Josh Reams is our Week One SportsZone Football Friday play of the week winner. You can watch the play in the video player above. Up next - Fulton will play at Westran Friday at 7 p.m.
Police investigate report of shots fired Wednesday morning near Columbia elementary school
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police officers investigated a report of shots fired Wednesday morning near a Columbia elementary school. An ABC 17 News crew saw officers searching the area near the intersection of Ripley Street and Hinkson Avenue around 6 a.m. Benton Elementary School is located at the same intersection. Police...
Hartsburg man charged with first-degree murder in father’s stabbing death
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Prosecutors have charged a Hartsburg man with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the weekend stabbing death of his father. Collin Q. Knight, 23, was charged Saturday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after Boone County deputies found his father's body late Friday at the Knights' home in the 18000 block of Old Route A between Ashland and Hartsburg.
