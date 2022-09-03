Read full article on original website
60-Year-Old Home Built on Stilts for Sale in Minnesota
You could be the proud new owner of a house that would definitely have your friends and family talking. Everyone would want to come to your house. This home in Duluth, Minnesota that's for sale was built on stilts over a creek!. Would you be able to live in a...
After pickle pizza took State Fair by storm, Minneapolis pizzeria launches its own version
Pickle Pizza was arguably the big food talking point at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair, and its success has convinced an acclaimed Minneapolis pizzeria to launch its own version. Slice Minneapolis, has locations at 519 E. Hennepin Ave. and Midtown Global Market, announced that starting Thursday, a Dill Pickle Ranch...
fox9.com
Inver Grove Heights man grows 775 pound giant pumpkin
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - James may have his Giant Peach and Jeremy Millinczek may not be Charlie Brown, but he seems to have a green thumb for growing gigantic gourds. "This is my great pumpkin," said Millinczek of Inver Grove Heights. "I'm thrilled. The biggest pumpkin I've...
fox9.com
Golf Zone in Chanhassen unveils new technology
Golf Zone in Chanhassen is open year-round, and offers a place for golfers to practice outdoors on a full-length, heated driving range. The business unveiled new technology to coincide with its grand reopening.
Hudson Star-Observer
Plan an artful adventure every weekend in September
For decades, artists have flocked to the St. Croix River Valley and its many communities, large and small, to be inspired by the water, woods, flora and fauna. This September and October, residents and visitors alike will see the intersection of art and nature on display at large community art fairs, open artists’ studios, sales and other events from Taylors Falls to River Falls.
rejournals.com
Minneapolis’ Knutson Construction names VP of technology
Minneapolis-based Knutson Construction has promoted Katie Montag to vice president of technology and innovation. In this new role, Montag will develop and lead the execution of the latest technological advancements that will deliver new value to Knutson’s clients, partners and internal team. Montag joined Knutson in 2017 as BIM...
Eater
The Twin Cities’ Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022
Summer was packed with exciting restaurant openings in the Twin Cities — and fall 2022 promises even more to look forward to. Minnesota’s sunny season brought legendary egg rolls and traditional Vietnamese Cuisine to St. Paul at Em Que Viet; a neighborhood bar resurrection in the form of Little Tijuana; Latin American cuisine and a dose of magical realism to the shores of Lake Minnetonka at Macanda; and many more. There were significant closings, too. David Fong’s, an institution of Chinese-American cuisine in Bloomington, announced it would close its doors after a 64-year run. Bar Brava twilighted its full-service menu, and Pie & Mighty sold one last coconut cream on Chicago Avenue.
fox9.com
It's 'Katie Day' at Plymouth restaurant to raise money for injured employee
The Sunshine Factory Bar and Grill is considered a bright spot in Plymouth. Now the restaurant is shining a little light on a longtime employee who's going through some dark days.
mygateway.news
Woodville GarageBar will be – is AWESOME!
WOODVILLE, WI – The much-anticipated opening of the Woodville GarageBar will be awesome, oh, it has occurred on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, it is awesome! It was a “soft” opening with the Grand Opening scheduled for Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15. For more information about that October Grand Opening in a bit.
"We never thought we'd make it a year": Minneapolis gay bar "The Saloon" celebrates 45 years in business
MINNEAPOLIS -- When John Moore became co-owner of The Saloon four decades ago, he wasn't sure it was going to last. This month, the bar celebrates 45 years in business, overcoming adversity and creating a safe haven for many.The Saloon opened in 1977 and is one of the oldest gay bars in Minneapolis."I'm just so grateful that the community support is all these years and it continues to support us. I'm just very grateful, very honored to have been the keeper of that [sacred space]," Moore said.Police raids were commonplace for gay bars across the country in the 1960s and...
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Sept. 9-11)
Check out one of the many small-town festivals or cultural fairs happening this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. September 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission. Parking at Bayfront is $10. This event features a large farmers market that showcases...
Minneapolis ranks 2nd among top cities attracting Gen Z'ers
MINNEAPOLIS -- The City of Minneapolis ranks almost at the top of the list when it comes to attracting members of Generation Z to move there.A new study looked at the largest 45 U.S. cities by a number of factors that would make them particularly attractive to those ranging in age from 18 to 25. Those included the affordability index, the unemployment rate, the average internet speeds, green commuting, recreational establishments, and school enrollment.The only city that scored higher than Minneapolis in the overall rankings was Atlanta, which ranked first in number of parks per resident, and second in Gen...
minnesotamonthly.com
Best Bets: Sept. 5-11
When: Sept. 8-11 Where: Hilton Hotel, 1001 Marquette Ave. S, Minneapolis. More than 1,000 mystery writers, readers, and bookworms will gather in Minneapolis for this convention. Meet mystery authors, purchase books, and listen to more than 120 literary panels. Swede Life. What: Cocktails at the Castle. When: Sept. 9, 7...
Plymouth restaurant prepares for 'Katie Day' in support of one of their own
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — It's the love of family which carries many through some of life's darkest times. "We just want to make sure that she's OK," said Vegas, who is a manager at Sunshine Factory Bar and Grill in Plymouth. In some cases, family isn't limited to just blood...
ccxmedia.org
Bass Lake Road Property in Plymouth Rezoned for Possible Apartments
The Plymouth City Council voted recently to rezone property near Bass Lake Road and Highway 169 to possibly allow for a development project that could include apartments and office space. The 19-acre site is currently for commercial space and has a Speedway gas station on the property. A representative from...
LynLake Brewery turns heel, becomes a Packers bar
LynLake Brewery is turning heel, as it is known in wrestling circles, by announcing itself as Minneapolis' newest Packers bar. The brewery at 2934 Lyndale Avenue, which opened in 2014, broke the news on its social media pages Sunday, seven days before the Minnesota Vikings take on the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium in the 2022 NFL season opener.
Minneapolis 911 call center offers signing bonuses as it seeks to fix staffing shortage
MINNEAPOLIS -- The very workers we dial during an emergency are the ones now calling for help. The 911 center in Minneapolis hopes to hire new employees to fix a staffing shortage.It's the busiest dispatch facility in the entire Midwest, outside of Chicago. The Minneapolis Emergency Communications Center or MECC needs workers to keep up with demand.Right now the need is for 911 call takers."We are the first point of contact, " said Laurie Thomas-Neely.The 911 call center is the first point of contact when it comes to public safety in Minneapolis. Call answer times have been slowed by a...
"Viking Mississippi" to set sail from St. Paul Saturday: What does its $12,999 ticket get you?
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Viking's 'Mississippi' is ready for its maiden voyage of the mighty river.The ship and its 386 passengers depart St. Paul Saturday, beginning a 15-day trek of the river, passing through more than one dozen cities before ending in New Orleans.On Friday evening, the ship sat docked in Red Wing while crew members made last-minute preparations."I think it enhances what Red Wing is all about. It brings a lot of people [here]," said Dick Back of Red Wing."It fascinates me that they're able to do this – something this big," said Kirby Berg of Hastings, who admired...
Family surprised with bench honoring their late daughter who loved the state fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- It's hard not to notice all of the rainbow benches around the fairgrounds every year. People or groups can purchase the benches with the money going towards the Minnesota State Fair Foundation.If you look closely at those benches, you'll see each bench is personalized with a name or fair memory. This year, a new yellow bench was added near the Kidway off Cooper St. to honor Kaydee Koch who lost her battle with cancer earlier this year at the age of 20.Kaydee was diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer, when she was 17. She lived...
Fall allergy season upon us in Minnesota – and it's longer
MINNEAPOLIS – Have your eyes been itchy? Have you been sneezing? You may be suffering from late summer and early fall allergies due to high pollen levels in the Twin Cities.Dr. Pramod Kelkar, an allergist at Allina Health, said Ragweed pollen is usually the worst offender in Minnesota because it's so common in the Midwest and it can travel in the air for upwards of 200 miles. Those who are susceptible can feel the irritation from August through mid-October."Right now is the biggest time for fall allergies,"Kelkar said. "It feels like the spring is the stronger allergy season, but in...
