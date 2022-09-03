MINNEAPOLIS -- When John Moore became co-owner of The Saloon four decades ago, he wasn't sure it was going to last. This month, the bar celebrates 45 years in business, overcoming adversity and creating a safe haven for many.The Saloon opened in 1977 and is one of the oldest gay bars in Minneapolis."I'm just so grateful that the community support is all these years and it continues to support us. I'm just very grateful, very honored to have been the keeper of that [sacred space]," Moore said.Police raids were commonplace for gay bars across the country in the 1960s and...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO