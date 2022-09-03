Read full article on original website
Overnight crash Tuesday leaves 1 dead in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa State Patrol is investigating an overnight crash that left one person dead. According to ISP, a vehicle was heading westbound on I-80 near the Brady Street exit when another vehicle stopped on the side of the road. That's when a person got out of the car and walked into the roadway.
kciiradio.com
Breaking News: Wellman Resident Involved in Fatal Traffic Accident
A Wellman resident driving a tractor-trailer struck a pedestrian at 9:00 pm on Tuesday on Interstate-80, mile marker 291 in Scott County. The tractor-trailer was heading westbound down I-80 when the driver of a vehicle stopped on the inside shoulder, walked into the path of the oncoming tractor-trailer, and was struck by the vehicle sustaining fatal injuries.
ourquadcities.com
Officers find 4 casings at Monday night gunfire scene
UPDATE: Police were dispatched after several calls about gunfire Monday night in the area of 38th Street and 16th Avenue in Rock Island. Callers reported hearing anywhere from five to 10 shots, a news release says. One caller reported two cars possibly chasing each other. The vehicles were described as white and gray passenger cars. Police found shell casings on 16th Avenue, from 37th to 38th Streets.
KWQC
Rock Island Police respond to shots fired Sunday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police responded to the 2800 block of 8th Avenue at 10:40 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired, according to a press release. Officials say officers at that time could not locate a scene or a red vehicle that witnesses had reported seeing being involved with the incident. A little later, at 11 a.m., a hospital reported a 16-year-old juvenile was brought to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the thigh. The child was uncooperative when questioned by investigators about the injury.
1 person killed after stepping into traffic on I-80
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol says a person was killed after stepping out of a vehicle and into the path of an oncoming semi on Interstate 80 in Scott County on Tuesday night. The crash happened near the 291 mile marker on I-80 around 9:00 p.m. According to an online crash report, […]
One injured in shooting in Rock Island
Police in Rock Island need your help with a shooting and stolen car case. On Sunday, September 4, at approximately 10:40 a.m. the Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 2800 block of Eighth Avenue. Witnesses reported seeing a red vehicle involved but officers were unable to locate a […]
Midday Sunday Rock Island shooting leads to arrest
MOLINE, Ill. — A 23-year-old man has been identified as the suspect involved in an early afternoon shooting on Sunday, Sept 4, according to the Rock Island Police Department. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at about 1:19 p.m. in the 1600 block of 12th Avenue. Witnesses...
KWQC
No injuries after structure fire in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - No injuries were reported in a structure fire that broke out Sunday in a Davenport home, according to a press release. Davenport fire officials say firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 1600 block of West 4th Street at 11:58 a.m. with six fire trucks, a command vehicle, and a total of 19 personnel.
Roadway dispute leads to charges for Galesburg man and woman as bar closes
Galesburg Police in the early morning hours on Saturday, September 3rd, observed a disturbance happening in the middle of the roadway while The Store bar was closing. Two women and two men were all shouting at each other and refused to disperse which led to traffic beginning to back up. When the group finally dispersed, one female subject spat at an officer. Police then ordered the subjects out of the vehicle they entered, but the subjects started driving off as officers were attempting to remove them from the vehicle. Officers were forced to deploy a taser on the male driver with no effect. The vehicle then took off down East Berrien Street in the wrong lane of traffic eventually pulling into a driveway in the 500 block of East South Street. The male driver, identified as 33-year-old Michael Watkins, and a female passenger, 30-year-old Michelle Davis, were ordered out of the vehicle and to the ground. Davis was found to be in possession of about 10.5 grams of cannabis. Ultimately, the two were arrested and transported to the Knox County Jail. Michael Watkins was charged with Reckless Driving, Wrong Way on a One-Way Street, and Resisting a Peace Officer. Michelle Davis was charged with Resisting a Peace Officer, Battery, Possession of Cannabis, and being a Pedestrian in the Roadway.
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglaries in Galesburg: 2015 Kia Optima, catalytic converter, security camera, jewelry
• At 10:21 a.m. Saturday, it was reported that a catalytic converter was stolen from a work truck. Officers were called to the 100 block of Illinois Avenue, where a contractor explained he allowed an employee to use a work truck on Aug. 25. Over the next two days, the employee delayed in returning the truck, finally returning it on August 30. On the 31st, the contractor noticed that the truck did not sound right and discovered the catalytic converter, valued at $4,500, was missing. He then called and fired the employee. The contractor said he then called around and found that the part had been sold by the employee to a Knoxville salvage yard. The employee had provided his driver’s license to the salvage yard when selling them the part and was seen on the security camera. The salvage yard had attempted to contact police regarding the incident, but there was confusion among departments regarding jurisdiction. The incident remains under investigation.
One arrested after gun thrown in Mississippi River
Rock Island Police were called to the 1300 block of Sixth Avenue on Sunday, September 4 at approximately 7:05 p.m. regarding an armed subject. The caller reported that a suspect armed with a handgun was leaving the area in a blue Dodge Durango. Officers located the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it near the […]
KCRG.com
Fatal semi crash in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol said a crash involving a semi killed one person in Scott County. It happened at 9:02 p.m. Tuesday in the westbound lane of I-80 at mile marker 291. The Iowa State Patrol said the semi was heading west on the interstate...
KCRG.com
1 dead, 1 hurt as motorcycles crash in Cedar County
CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One motorcyclist is dead and another is hurt after crashing in Cedar County on Sunday. The Iowa State Patrol says both Harley Davidson motorcycles were driving east on the Old Lincoln Highway just east of Lowden when both motorcycles went off the road around 9:22 pm. One motorcyclist hit a road sign and was killed. The other suffered minor injuries. Police are still investigating what caused the motorcycles to crash.
KWQC
Moline police asking for help identifying man from Hungry Hobo burglary
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Moline police are looking for a man who burglarized a Hungry Hobo Monday. Moline police said the man was in the restaurant around 1:30 a.m. and took less than $10. According to police, the man was wearing a Chicago Bears hat and a white shirt with...
KCRG.com
Davenport woman charged for role in alercation that invovled 3 people being slashed in May
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police have arrested a woman in connection to a physical disturbance that took place back in May 2022. On May 15th, officials responded to 1st and Main St. at approximately 1:52 am for a report of a disturbance. Responders arrived and no disturbance was located. Later, they learned that three victims from the incident were at Finley Hospital.
ourquadcities.com
LeClaire approves $750K in railroad deal
Local communities continue to take action related to the merger proposal between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads. LeClaire city council members voted Tuesday night to accept $750,000 in exchange for not blocking the deal. The city will receive the money if the merger receives final approval. The vote...
KWQC
2 killed in Labor Day Weekend crash in Fairport
FAIRPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa State Patrol (ISP) is investigating a single-car crash that killed two people from Muscatine. According to an ISP report, 50-year-old Alexander Shoppa and 49-year-old Rachel Shoppa died after losing control of their Cadillac Escalade SUV on IA Highway 22 near Monroe St. in Fairport around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman allegedly provided false names to officers to prevent arrest on warrant
An Iowa City woman was arrested over the weekend after allegedly providing false names to officers in order to cover up the fact that she was wanted on a warrant. 35-year-old Saira Jacobs of Video Court was asked to identify herself during a conversation with officers near the intersection of Benton Street and Riverside Drive Sunday just before 10:30pm. Jacobs allegedly provided two false names to the officers due to the fact that she has active warrants against her.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman accused of assault while intoxicated
An Iowa City woman was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly claiming that the man in her residence had assaulted her, but it turned out that she was the one who committed the assault. According to police, Sarah McNee of East Court Street, who turns 49 today, called 911 Sunday afternoon...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect broke into home, tried to drag victim to stolen vehicle
An 18-year-old Rock Island man is behind bars after police say he kidnapped a teenager and tried to drag the victim to a stolen car. Elijha Miller faces felony charges of second-degree kidnapping of a victim under 18, first-degree burglary, domestic abuse assault – injury or mental illness – first offense, assault while participating in a felony and eluding, along with a serious misdemeanor charge of interference with official acts, court records say.
