WANSHIP, Utah — At approximately 9:38 a.m. on Saturday, a fire was reported in a vacant RV that had spread to a nearby barn in Wanship on Riverbend Road. Park City Fire District assisted the North Summit Fire Service District, and South Summit Fire District in containing the fire rapidly. They are now in the process of confirming no fire remains.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

