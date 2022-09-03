ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Online scammers posing as fake police officers to get away with your money; Don't be tricked

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VooRU_0hhAKo6x00

Scammers are impersonating both local and national law enforcement officers to steal consumers money and identity.

According to the Better Business Bureau, the law enforcement impersonation scam is becoming more common, as consumers are receiving texts and emails which include fake credentials from an imposter.

Here's what to look out for when someone online claims to be law enforcement.

Never send money to strangers:

The best way to avoid being fooled is to remember that no matter who the person claims to be, never send money to strangers. Scammers pretending to be police will ask you to wire funds or buy prepaid gift cards to pay the fines. Once you hand the funds over they're hard to trace or get back.

Guard your personal information carefully:

Don't share information like your address, social security number, or bank account information.

Don't give in to the pressure:

Even if the threats scare you, do not take immediate action. ignore the messages. If you think there is a possibility an actual law enforcement agent has reached out to you should reach out to the agency's official non emergency number, independently.

IN THIS ARTICLE
