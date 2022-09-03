ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man hit by two cars near Brundage lane is in critical condition at hospital

By 23ABC Digital Team
 4 days ago
A man who was hit by two cars Friday night suffered major injuries.

Bakersfield Police say the man was crossing the roadway outside of a crosswalk near Brundage Lane when he was struck by two vehicles.

The investigation showed a black car first his the man and fled the scene. The second car which is an SUV stayed there and the driver is cooperating with officials.

Meanwhile, the victim is in the hospital in critical condition as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111

Comments / 9

Amy Apodaca
4d ago

brundage n what vague report hope he survives. and the 1st driver is found convicted of hit n run from scene of the accident

Reply(6)
3
Fett
4d ago

Near Brundage Lane… Correct me if I’m wrong, but there are a lot of streets near Brundage Lane… Which one was it? Sloppy writing.

Reply
2
IN THIS ARTICLE
