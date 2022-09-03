Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Apple A16 Bionic announced for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
As is tradition, Apple has unveiled a brand new mobile AP alongside the iPhone 14 series. It has mixed up the formula a little this time around, though. The shiny new A16 Bionic only powers the higher-end iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, with its non-Pro siblings using last year's A15 Bionic. It isn't necessarily a bad thing, though, as the improvements bought forth by the A16 Bionic appear incremental, at best.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic receive numerous changes and improvements with One UI Watch 4.5 update
Samsung has finally brought One UI Watch 4.5 out of beta for the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic. Introduced alongside the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro, Samsung actually revealed what One UI Watch 4.5 features would make it to the Galaxy Watch4 series in July. Additionally, the company released Galaxy Watch5 series watch faces for the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic, which arrived a little over two weeks ago.
notebookcheck.net
Apple Watch Pro is tipped to launch with a flat screen and a super-sized top-end SKU
Apple is now believed to unleash an inaugural Pro version of its Watch alongside the iPhone 14 series that could be as durable as it is expensive. Now, not more than 48 hours from its potential reveal, leakers claims to have uncovered what might be the most compelling evidence of its existence yet.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and Galaxy S21 series get September 2022 security patch
Samsung starts this week with a software refresh for a few popular handsets, including the previous-generation flagships. In addition to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (with the 4G to follow soon as well for certain), the Galaxy S21 trio also receives the September 2022 security patch on top of Android 12 and One UI.
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini to arrive as a smaller, likely cheaper alternative to the Hero 11 Black
While the GoPro Hero 11 Black looks set to be an incremental update on last year's Hero 10 Black, GoPro has now been touted to bring a new action camera to the market later this month as well. This camera, the Hero 11 Black Mini, appears to be a smaller, cheaper sibling to the Hero 11 Black.
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 14 pre-sale scalper prices in China hit equivalent of almost US$1,000 for the standard model
Alleged iPhone 14 pre-sale scalper prices have been shared on Weibo and clearly offline retailers are looking forward to taking advantage of fans in China who are desperate to get hold of Apple’s latest and greatest. As mentioned above, in this example the standard iPhone 14 costs 6,699 yuan (~US$966) while the iPhone 14 Plus is set at 7,399 yuan (~US$1,067). Those planning on using this particular outlet to purchase an iPhone 14 Pro model better be ready to pay out, as the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is listed at 9,899 yuan (~US$1,428) and the iPhone 14 Pro Max is an eye-watering 10,899 yuan (~US$1,572).
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro headed to Europe as user shares images of an early global model
There are plenty of Xiaomi fans who will be happy to hear that the Chinese OEM appears to be on the brink of launching its Smart Band 7 Pro onto the European market. The eagle-eyed data-miner Kacper Skrzypek first shared part of an EU declaration of conformity that was for a smart band product from Xiaomi. The model number given on the sheet is M2141B1, which the tipster revealed in a separate image as the Europe model number for the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro. The China model number for the wearable is reportedly M2140B1.
NFL・
notebookcheck.net
Deal | AMD Ryzen 6000-powered Lenovo ThinkPad T16 currently on sale with a significant discount thanks to two stackable coupons
Two top-notch AMD configurations of the fairly new Lenovo ThinkPad T16 can now be ordered at respectable discounts of more than 50%, which is why this deal constitutes a good opportunity to pick up one of the most popular business laptops on the market. Lenovo's ThinkPad T-series is sometimes regarded...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
Steam cut-rate classics: 3 genre-defining action games on sale this September
Whether it's because of the great story, excellent gameplay, or pure meme value, there are some games that leave a mark on their genres and the gaming industry as a whole. This staying power often means that prices don't come down as much as they usually would. That's where Steam sales come to the rescue.
notebookcheck.net
Leaked document showcases mystery GeForce RTX 4000 graphics card performing two times faster than its Ampere-based predecessor
Multiple leaks have talked about Ada Lovelace's tentative performance gains over Ampere. The near two-node shift combined with a superior TSMC N4 process will almost certainly deliver stellar results. Now, Twitter leaker Qbitleaks has posted Nvidia's internal testing numbers for an unnamed GeForce RTX 4000 series graphics card. While the exact SKU isn't specified, it is not a "flagship" model, meaning it could be a GeForce RTX 4080 or lower.
notebookcheck.net
TCL C735 98-in QLED 4K TV shown at IFA with 120 Hz refresh rate
TCL has shown its new C735 98-in TV at IFA, also known as model 98C735. First announced at CES, the QLED 4K TV has an IMAX Enhanced display, with a 6,000:1 contrast ratio, a typical brightness of 450 nits and a wide 93% DCI-P3 color gamut. Plus, the device supports Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos and HDR10+. The screen has a 120 Hz refresh rate, with MEMC technology to smooth fast-moving images.
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro rumor roundup as the expected iPhone 14 release date grows closer
As alleged “new” iPhone 14 datasheets start swirling around social media, now is as good a time as any to revisit some of the key expectations for Apple’s 2022 iPhones. While it’s obvious that this latest leak is simply a list of rumored specifications and prices that has been passed around on Weibo for the last several months and has now been printed and then crumpled up to give it some kind of authentic look, many details about the Apple iPhone 14 series have seemingly been set in stone, with numerous analysts and leakers agreeing on quite a few of the key iPhone 14 rumors.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 teardown reveals significant internal differences compared to its predecessor
JerryRigEverything has now disassembled the Galaxy Z Fold4, having put the device through a durability test last week. While Samsung's latest foldable smartphone survived the YouTuber's durability test, JerryRigEverything destroyed most of his Galaxy Z Fold4 while attempting to disassemble it. As the video below shows, Samsung makes it improbable to remove either of the device's displays without specialist tools.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mijia Solar Panel 100 W arrives as foldable device with MWT technology
The Xiaomi Mijia Solar Panel 100 W is now available to pre-order in China. The gadget has been designed to work with the new Mijia Outdoor Power Supply 1000 Pro; you can power the device at up to 200 W using a pair of these new solar panels, though the full charging time is not known.
notebookcheck.net
Unreleased Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 variant with 20 GB of VRAM breaks cover for the first time
It is no secret that AIBs often sold large batches of graphics cards to cryptocurrency miners back when Ethereum/Bitcoin prices were high. Zotac even advertised its graphics cards as mining ready and to nobody's surprise, got a lot of flak in return. Now, a Twitter leaker has shown off an entirely new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 SKU that was supposedly sold only to cryptocurrency miners. The graphics card in question are on sale for an unspecified price, but there are only a 100 units up for grabs.
notebookcheck.net
PlayStation VR2 confirmed game list grows to 15 titles as Firewall Ultra joins in the virtual fun
The confirmed list of games coming to the PlayStation VR2 has grown to 15 titles as a new reveal trailer for Firewall Ultra has just been posted. Firewall: Zero Hour was praised on its release for the PlayStation VR and news of a sequel has been warmly welcomed. The Sony PlayStation VR2 promises 4K HDR visuals with four on-board external cameras for tracking.
notebookcheck.net
Anker 511 Charger (Nano 3) with 30 W output launches alongside new bio-based cables
Anker has released a new wall charger and two new bio-based cables. The Anker 511 Charger (Nano 3) is a 30 W plug, which you can use to power various devices, including a MacBook Air and iPhone 13. For example, you can charge an iPhone 13 Pro to 50% in 45 minutes with the maximum 30 W power output.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro debut with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4G and premium hardware across the board
Huawei, embattled as it may be since US sanctions struck years ago, has now returned to the market with its latest generation of premium phones. The company released the Mate 40 series two years ago and now debuts the Mate 50 lineup in China as its business-focused, complete flagship phones for the year.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G: Pricing and availability confirmed for UK and US markets
Samsung has announced pricing and availability for the Galaxy A23 5G in the UK and the US. Presented last month in Taiwan, the Galaxy A23 5G only comes in one memory configuration. However, Samsung has decided to offer three colour variants, which it markets simply as Black, Light Blue and White.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi POCO M5 debuts with Android 12, a 90 Hz display and a MediaTek Helio G99 from €189
Xiaomi has presented the POCO M5, a smartphone the company has introduced alongside the POCO M5s. Incidentally, the POCO M5 resembles the POCO M4 5G, which has only just arrived in Europe. As for the POCO M5, Xiaomi has equipped this with the MediaTek Helio G99, a 6 nm chipset with an octa-core CPU and an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. Additionally, Xiaomi complements the budget chipset with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 flash storage.
Comments / 0