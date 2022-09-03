ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
notebookcheck.net

Apple A16 Bionic announced for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

As is tradition, Apple has unveiled a brand new mobile AP alongside the iPhone 14 series. It has mixed up the formula a little this time around, though. The shiny new A16 Bionic only powers the higher-end iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, with its non-Pro siblings using last year's A15 Bionic. It isn't necessarily a bad thing, though, as the improvements bought forth by the A16 Bionic appear incremental, at best.
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic receive numerous changes and improvements with One UI Watch 4.5 update

Samsung has finally brought One UI Watch 4.5 out of beta for the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic. Introduced alongside the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro, Samsung actually revealed what One UI Watch 4.5 features would make it to the Galaxy Watch4 series in July. Additionally, the company released Galaxy Watch5 series watch faces for the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic, which arrived a little over two weeks ago.
notebookcheck.net

Apple iPhone 14 pre-sale scalper prices in China hit equivalent of almost US$1,000 for the standard model

Alleged iPhone 14 pre-sale scalper prices have been shared on Weibo and clearly offline retailers are looking forward to taking advantage of fans in China who are desperate to get hold of Apple’s latest and greatest. As mentioned above, in this example the standard iPhone 14 costs 6,699 yuan (~US$966) while the iPhone 14 Plus is set at 7,399 yuan (~US$1,067). Those planning on using this particular outlet to purchase an iPhone 14 Pro model better be ready to pay out, as the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is listed at 9,899 yuan (~US$1,428) and the iPhone 14 Pro Max is an eye-watering 10,899 yuan (~US$1,572).
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro headed to Europe as user shares images of an early global model

There are plenty of Xiaomi fans who will be happy to hear that the Chinese OEM appears to be on the brink of launching its Smart Band 7 Pro onto the European market. The eagle-eyed data-miner Kacper Skrzypek first shared part of an EU declaration of conformity that was for a smart band product from Xiaomi. The model number given on the sheet is M2141B1, which the tipster revealed in a separate image as the Europe model number for the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro. The China model number for the wearable is reportedly M2140B1.
notebookcheck.net

Leaked document showcases mystery GeForce RTX 4000 graphics card performing two times faster than its Ampere-based predecessor

Multiple leaks have talked about Ada Lovelace's tentative performance gains over Ampere. The near two-node shift combined with a superior TSMC N4 process will almost certainly deliver stellar results. Now, Twitter leaker Qbitleaks has posted Nvidia's internal testing numbers for an unnamed GeForce RTX 4000 series graphics card. While the exact SKU isn't specified, it is not a "flagship" model, meaning it could be a GeForce RTX 4080 or lower.
notebookcheck.net

TCL C735 98-in QLED 4K TV shown at IFA with 120 Hz refresh rate

TCL has shown its new C735 98-in TV at IFA, also known as model 98C735. First announced at CES, the QLED 4K TV has an IMAX Enhanced display, with a 6,000:1 contrast ratio, a typical brightness of 450 nits and a wide 93% DCI-P3 color gamut. Plus, the device supports Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos and HDR10+. The screen has a 120 Hz refresh rate, with MEMC technology to smooth fast-moving images.
notebookcheck.net

Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro rumor roundup as the expected iPhone 14 release date grows closer

As alleged “new” iPhone 14 datasheets start swirling around social media, now is as good a time as any to revisit some of the key expectations for Apple’s 2022 iPhones. While it’s obvious that this latest leak is simply a list of rumored specifications and prices that has been passed around on Weibo for the last several months and has now been printed and then crumpled up to give it some kind of authentic look, many details about the Apple iPhone 14 series have seemingly been set in stone, with numerous analysts and leakers agreeing on quite a few of the key iPhone 14 rumors.
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 teardown reveals significant internal differences compared to its predecessor

JerryRigEverything has now disassembled the Galaxy Z Fold4, having put the device through a durability test last week. While Samsung's latest foldable smartphone survived the YouTuber's durability test, JerryRigEverything destroyed most of his Galaxy Z Fold4 while attempting to disassemble it. As the video below shows, Samsung makes it improbable to remove either of the device's displays without specialist tools.
notebookcheck.net

Unreleased Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 variant with 20 GB of VRAM breaks cover for the first time

It is no secret that AIBs often sold large batches of graphics cards to cryptocurrency miners back when Ethereum/Bitcoin prices were high. Zotac even advertised its graphics cards as mining ready and to nobody's surprise, got a lot of flak in return. Now, a Twitter leaker has shown off an entirely new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 SKU that was supposedly sold only to cryptocurrency miners. The graphics card in question are on sale for an unspecified price, but there are only a 100 units up for grabs.
notebookcheck.net

PlayStation VR2 confirmed game list grows to 15 titles as Firewall Ultra joins in the virtual fun

The confirmed list of games coming to the PlayStation VR2 has grown to 15 titles as a new reveal trailer for Firewall Ultra has just been posted. Firewall: Zero Hour was praised on its release for the PlayStation VR and news of a sequel has been warmly welcomed. The Sony PlayStation VR2 promises 4K HDR visuals with four on-board external cameras for tracking.
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi POCO M5 debuts with Android 12, a 90 Hz display and a MediaTek Helio G99 from €189

Xiaomi has presented the POCO M5, a smartphone the company has introduced alongside the POCO M5s. Incidentally, the POCO M5 resembles the POCO M4 5G, which has only just arrived in Europe. As for the POCO M5, Xiaomi has equipped this with the MediaTek Helio G99, a 6 nm chipset with an octa-core CPU and an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. Additionally, Xiaomi complements the budget chipset with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 flash storage.
