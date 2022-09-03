*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My aunt has a friend whose children stay with their dad and his new wife on the weekends. The kids, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, don't care too much for their stepmom. They don't feel as if she likes them very much.

2 DAYS AGO