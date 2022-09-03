Read full article on original website
CadisoJohns
4d ago
They have been around since I was little. Around 1997-98, I lived in Carmel NJ and there was a mountain lion in our backyard. My stepdad chased it with his camera. That same winter we seen huge paw prints in the snow. You can’t tell me I didn’t see a mountain lion.
Reply(1)
14
Jeffrey Lemal
4d ago
well in 2014 a mountain lion was struck and killed in Connecticut.and it came all the way from the black hills.so it wouldn't surprise me.
Reply(1)
13
Charles Gabriel
4d ago
me and a couple of our friends were riding down 206 by the Econo Lodge in Sussex County and one ran right across the street right in front of the car up into the mountains
Reply(2)
6
Comments / 61