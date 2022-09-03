Read full article on original website
WISN
Man shot and killed outside Milwaukee bar
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say five people were shot in six hours Tuesday night. One of the shootings happened outside a bar near 83rd Street and Lisbon Avenue around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a 50-year-old man died at the scene. Police were called to a double shooting near...
WISN
Milwaukee police union wants judicial change in wake of deadly downtown shootout
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee police union is calling for change after a fatal police shootout in the city's entertainment district. Friday night during busy bar hours, homicide suspect Earnest Terrell Blakney opened fire on police officers near Edison Street and Juneau Avenue. Police shot back killing Blakney. One bullet...
WISN
Victim's family: man wanted in elderly shooting attack found dead
MILWAUKEE — Citing prosecutors, the family of a woman killed last month in anelderly shooting attack tells 12 News the suspect died by suicide Tuesday afternoon. In an emailed statement Tuesday evening, Milwaukee Police officials said officers went to a house near N. Port Washington Avenue and W. Melvina Street at 3:48 p.m., where they believed a "wanted subject" was inside. The email said when they knocked and announced they were there, they heard a gunshot inside. The email said they found a person dead inside.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pedestrian struck by car; Milwaukee man driving car arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash at Teutonia and Roosevelt on Wednesday morning, Sept. 7. A vehicle struck a pedestrian at that location. Officials say the crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday. The pedestrian, an unidentified woman, suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the striking vehicle...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin teenager rescues 39-year-old from Lake Michigan
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port Washington Police Department is commending the ‘heroic actions’ of an 18-year-old after he went into the waters of Lake Michigan to rescue a swimmer. The Port Washington Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the heroic actions of an...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Deputy bitten at Racine roller rink, 2 from Milwaukee charged
RACINE, Wis. - A man and woman from Milwaukee are charged after prosecutors say the man bit a deputy trying to arrest him at a Racine roller rink Sunday, Sept. 4. Liatifah Curtis, 31, and Jovany Butler, 29 each face one count of obstructing an officer and one count of disorderly conduct. Additionally, Curtis faces one count of battery to a law enforcement officer.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Summit hit-and-run, Harley rally attendee hospitalized
VILLAGE OF SUMMIT, Wis. - Village of Summit police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened after the Wisconsin Harley-Davidson Hometown Rally on Sunday, Sept. 4. Police are looking for the motorcycle operator who hit a man riding a moped, who is now recovering at the hospital. The hit-and-run crash...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine 17-year-old's illegal guns 'bought in Milwaukee,' prosecutors say
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine 17-year-old prohibited from possessing firearms because he's an adjudicated delinquent admitted he had four guns in his bedroom and that he was involved in the sale of marijuana, prosecutors say. Jeontae Snow faces four counts of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, one...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Berlin police K-9 dies from 'unforeseen medical emergency'
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - The New Berlin Police Department has announced the death of a K-9 officer. K-9 Askan suffered an unforeseen medical emergency and died on Sunday, Sept. 4. He was 9 years old. Askan was trained in drug detection and suspect apprehension. He began his career at just...
wearegreenbay.com
Northeast Wisconsin officers warn of vehicle entries, report one stolen
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Two police departments in northeast Wisconsin are warning residents to watch out for vehicle break-ins as several happen within a short period of time. According to the Plymouth Police Department in Sheboygan County, officers are investigating ‘vehicle entries’ that started at 4:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.
wlip.com
Kenosha Police Investigate Double Shooting
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha police are investigating a double shooting that left two people injured. It happened just after 5 PM Saturday in the 4900 block of 36th Avenue. Two people arrived at local area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries after the shooting. At the same time police spoke with...
CBS 58
South Milwaukee firefighters respond to 2 Labor Day incidents at Grant Park
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two separate rescue efforts this Labor Day in South Milwaukee brought emergency vehicles to Grant Park. A captain with the South Milwaukee Fire Department says both accidents involved children and in this vast park, they were just 100 yards apart. The first happened right along the...
whbl.com
Vehicles Entered in Plymouth Overnight
Police in Plymouth are asking residents to check their vehicles. Reports of several vehicle entries started arriving at the desk at 4:20 this morning. Whoever entered went through the vehicles but it’s not yet known if, or how many, items were taken. Lieutenant Kari Beckford, who is leading the...
whbl.com
Sheboygan, Other Car Thefts Appear Part of a Trend
Sheboygan Police are investigating another car theft in the City. Sergeant Joel Kuzynsky says that both Sheboygan and Manitowoc are both dealing with nationwide trend, which is being made popular by a Youtuber who is telling people how to steal certain types of vehicles. The vehicle stolen early yesterday morning was an easy target, though, as the car was unlocked with the keys left inside. Kuzynski says it’s hard to catch a car thief in the act, and the best way to prevent these vehicle thefts is by changing vehicle owners’ behaviors. He’s advising people to never leave your car keys in your parked car whether away or at home, and don’t leave valuables inside. Lock your car when unattended, and if you must have valuable items with you, don’t leave them in plain sight.
whby.com
Fond du Lac Police investigate crashes with life threatening injuries
Fond du Lac Police investigate a pair of crashes that leave two people with serious injuries. Officers were called to the first crash scene around 9:16 PM Friday evening for a report of an individual on a scooter who’d been struck by a vehicle. Police and first responders arrived in the area of Scott Street and Mill Street. Police say an 18-year-old man was traveling west on Scott Street and was struck while crossing the street by a vehicle driven by a 53-year-old person. That scooter operator was initially taken to SSM Health-St. Agnes in Fond du Lac before being transferred to Froedtert Hospital Milwaukee with life threatening injuries.
Man pretending to work for utilities burglarizes Pleasant Prairie home
Police say a man who pretended to work for utilities burglarized a home in Pleasant Prairie on Tuesday.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin authorities intercept illegal transport of puppies, all ‘will make it to adoption floor’
(WFRV) – Authorities just south of Fond du Lac were able to intercept an illegal pick-up transportation of close to 50 dogs (most of which were puppies) headed from Texas. The Washington County Humane Society posted on its Facebook page about a recent intake of nearly 50 dogs that were headed from Texas to Wisconsin. On September 2 around midnight, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reportedly intercepted an illegal transport of 47 dogs.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee road rage shooting near 48th and Villard
MILWAUKEE - A man, 24, was hurt in a road rage shooting Sunday night, Sept. 4 near 48th and Villard. Police said shots were fired around 7:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information...
WISN
Racine couple dies in motorcycle crash in Caledonia
CALEDONIA, Wis. — A Racine couple is dead after a motorcycle crash in Caledonia. It happened Friday night at 6 Mile Road and Douglas Avenue. Officers said 47-year-old Rickey Baas was driving the motorcycle eastbound on 6 Mile Road and ran a red light. A vehicle traveling northbound struck...
Local group leads effort to demolish Lake Interchange in Milwaukee
An environmental advocacy group is leading an effort to demolish the Lake Interchange in downtown Milwaukee to clear land for development
Comments / 0