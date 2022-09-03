ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Ann Arbor News

What they’re saying nationally about Michigan’s QB plan

Michigan’s quarterback competition was the top storyline heading into the 2022 season, and it only is getting more interesting after one game. Cade McNamara, who led the team to a Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance in 2021, received the start in the opener against Colorado State but was largely underwhelming, finishing 9 of 18 passing for 136 yards and a touchdown, which came on a wide receiver screen pass to Roman Wilson, who ran 61 yards for the score.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Wolverine Confidential: What we learned about Michigan’s QBs, defense in Week 1

Is Michigan’s quarterback competition inching closer to a resolution?. Cade McNamara started the team’s opener against Colorado State on Saturday but produced middling results, finishing 9 of 18 passing for 136 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore J.J. McCarthy, however, shined in his limited snaps, rushing three times for 50 yards and completed all four of his passes for 30 yards.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Recently cut Lions linebacker joins staff as defensive assistant

ALLEN PARK -- Shaun Dion Hamilton is back with the Detroit Lions, this time as a new defensive assistant coach, the team confirmed. Hamilton was among the cuts to get Detroit’s roster to 80 players ahead of the final preseason game. The 26-year-old linebacker first joined the Lions after getting claimed via Washington following the 2020 season. Hamilton didn’t make it through training camp last year, landing on injured reserve before the season. He returned for another run around these parts but didn’t make the roster or practice squad, then didn’t sign anywhere else.
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

ESPN projects Detroit Lions to allow most points in the NFL this season

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have been getting a ton of hype through this most recent offseason as a rebounding team to watch. National voices have bought in on Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes’ work through their first year running the show while singing the praises of the two most recent draft classes. HBO’s “Hard Knocks” series has also shined a spotlight on the team’s highly-entertaining coaching staff, which has done little to cool the flow of blue Kool-Aid.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Report: Former Lions safety expected to sign with Pittsburgh Steelers

ALLEN PARK -- Andrew Adams, who was a safety for a cup of tea with the Detroit Lions, is expected to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per Pro Football Network. Adams spent training camp and the preseason with the Lions in 2019. The 29-year-old safety signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after failing to make Detroit’s initial 53-man roster that year. Adams then played 44 games over three seasons, appearing in four postseason games while Tampa Bay won its Super Bowl championship in 2020.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Yelp says this is the top cheeseburger in all of Michigan

DETROIT - There’s no shortage of great burger joints throughout Michigan. MLive profiles many of these local restaurants all the time. But Yelp says this place has the top cheeseburger in the entire state. The site, which rates businesses and publishes user reviews and ratings, has come out with a list of what it says is the best cheeseburger in every state.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters

The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
PORTAGE, MI
The Flint Journal

Body of missing Michigan woman found along Lake Superior

MARQUETTE, MI – The body of a Metro Detroit woman missing since late June has been recovered from Lake Superior. Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom had been missing since June 26. Ontario Provincial Police found her body on the Lake Superior shoreline near Montreal River in Ontario on July 30. She was recently identified.
WIXOM, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
