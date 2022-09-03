ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

KARK

Diamond Hogs Fall Classic set for September 30

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Razorbacks baseball annual Fall Classic is set for 6 p.m. on Friday, September 30, at Baum-Walker Stadium. According to a press release from UA, the intrasquad scrimmage is free for the public to attend. Gates will open at 5 p.m., and parking for the event is free.
KARK

Men’s hoop Hogs 2022-2023 SEC schedule announced

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Southeastern Conference has announced Arkansas’ 2022-23 conference men’s basketball schedule. According to a press release from the university, The Razorbacks will have four home league games on Saturdays, punctuated by the regular-season finale versus Kentucky (March 4) in Bud Walton Arena. Head coach Eric Musselman will open the fourth year of his SEC tenure on December 28 at LSU.
nwahomepage.com

Home is Where the Hog is: Ricky Stromberg’s Story

TULSA, OK. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas’ 6’4″, 318-pound center Ricky Stromberg is pretty hard to miss when he’s out on the field now, but there was a time in his life when he was the smallest of the bunch. “When he was young, he was always...
247Sports

Everything Beamer said before Arkansas

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and his team recorded its first win of the 2022 season on Saturday night when it defeated Georgia State 35-14. The Gamecocks (1-0) will look gain its first conference win of the season on Saturday as they make their way to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas football: An early vote for Jefferson as SEC MVP

Is there a single player in the SEC who is more important to his team than quarterback KJ Jefferson is to Arkansas? I hear you, Alabama, with your Heisman Trophy quarterback; you may have a valid point. But I’m not sure even the great Bryce Young can put his team on his shoulders like Jefferson can.
kuaf.com

Arkansas' First Black County Judge

Caree Banton is an Assistant Professor of Afro-Caribbean History at the University of Arkansas who is jointly appointed in History and African and African American Studies. She received a MA in Development Studies from the University of Ghana in July, 2012 and completed her doctoral work at Vanderbilt University in June, 2013.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Sam Pittman urges Arkansas fans to show out for early 11 a.m. start vs. South Carolina

The Arkansas Razorbacks are off to a solid start to the 2022 season, recording a 31-24 win over No. 23-ranked Cincinnati to open the season at 1-0. Next up, the No. 19-ranked Hogs remain at home to face South Carolina in an 11 a.m. kickoff. It’s not uncommon for less fans to show up to early games, but Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman is urging fans to show up and show out for what is sure to be an exciting contest as the team opens conference play.
5NEWS

Fayetteville police searching for suspect in deadly shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to Fayetteville police, there was a shooting that occurred at 1641 North College Avenue at approximately 9:55 p.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 6). According to information released by the Fayetteville Police Department, a nearby officer responded to the incident after hearing gunshots. The release said the male victim suffered from a gunshot wound. Police have not released his identity at this time.
KHBS

Fayetteville City Council to vote on Archibald Yell Boulevard name change

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville City Council will vote on renaming Archibald Yell Boulevard at their Tuesday night meeting. The road connects South College Avenue to South School Avenue. Yell was Arkansas' first congressman and second governor. Councilmember D'Andre Jones said he learned about Nelson Hackett from Caree Banton...
5NEWS

Sheriff: Off-duty Oklahoma deputy shoots man in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot by an off-duty Oklahoma deputy in Washington County. According to Sheriff Tim Helder with the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, deputies responded to a shooting on Pleasant Hill Road in the rural Lincoln area.
News On 6

Off-Duty Adair Count Deputy Accused Of Shooting Man In Arkansas

Investigators in Washington County, Arkansas said an off-duty Adair County deputy was involved in a shooting over the weekend. They said on Saturday, Sept. 3, Deputy Travis Adams shot Justin Hellyer twice during an argument. Washington County officials released cell phone video taken by a witness. Hellyer was taken to...
fayettevilleflyer.com

Movie filmed in Fayetteville to be released this month

A movie filmed in Fayetteville will be released in theaters and streaming services this month. The film, called House of Darkness, stars actors Justin Long and Kate Bosworth, and was filmed at locations in and around Fayetteville in the spring of 2021. The movie was written and directed by Neil...
KHBS

Bentonville woman dies after trying to save boy's life

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — According to the Benton County Coroner, Tanya “Tawny” Hinton died on Sat., Sept. 3. Hinton attempted to save Cade Law, 11, before he died after being pulled into a storm drain during flash flooding in Bentonville on Mon. Aug. 29. Hinton was transported to...
