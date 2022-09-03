Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KARK
Diamond Hogs Fall Classic set for September 30
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Razorbacks baseball annual Fall Classic is set for 6 p.m. on Friday, September 30, at Baum-Walker Stadium. According to a press release from UA, the intrasquad scrimmage is free for the public to attend. Gates will open at 5 p.m., and parking for the event is free.
KARK
Men’s hoop Hogs 2022-2023 SEC schedule announced
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Southeastern Conference has announced Arkansas’ 2022-23 conference men’s basketball schedule. According to a press release from the university, The Razorbacks will have four home league games on Saturdays, punctuated by the regular-season finale versus Kentucky (March 4) in Bud Walton Arena. Head coach Eric Musselman will open the fourth year of his SEC tenure on December 28 at LSU.
KARK
Hoop Hogs release their 2022-23 SEC slate, highlighted by home-&-away matchups against Kentucky, Alabama
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks released their entire 18-game SEC schedule on Wednesday, leaving only a couple of matchups to be announced from their 13-game non-conference slate that will complete their full 31-game schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Highlighted by home-and-away contests against Kentucky and Alabama —...
nwahomepage.com
Home is Where the Hog is: Ricky Stromberg’s Story
TULSA, OK. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas’ 6’4″, 318-pound center Ricky Stromberg is pretty hard to miss when he’s out on the field now, but there was a time in his life when he was the smallest of the bunch. “When he was young, he was always...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KARK
Diamond Hogs head coach Dave Van Horn previews Arkansas Fall Ball
Dave Van Horn has been a major college head baseball coach for 24 years, but the top Diamond Hog believes he is about to take on a challenge that he has not seen often in his career. That is guiding an Arkansas baseball team that has so much turnover in...
Everything Beamer said before Arkansas
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and his team recorded its first win of the 2022 season on Saturday night when it defeated Georgia State 35-14. The Gamecocks (1-0) will look gain its first conference win of the season on Saturday as they make their way to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas football: An early vote for Jefferson as SEC MVP
Is there a single player in the SEC who is more important to his team than quarterback KJ Jefferson is to Arkansas? I hear you, Alabama, with your Heisman Trophy quarterback; you may have a valid point. But I’m not sure even the great Bryce Young can put his team on his shoulders like Jefferson can.
War cannons displayed at Pea Ridge
On Saturday, people from across the US attended Pea Ridge National Military Park as they hosted Civil War artillery displays.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kuaf.com
Arkansas' First Black County Judge
Caree Banton is an Assistant Professor of Afro-Caribbean History at the University of Arkansas who is jointly appointed in History and African and African American Studies. She received a MA in Development Studies from the University of Ghana in July, 2012 and completed her doctoral work at Vanderbilt University in June, 2013.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman urges Arkansas fans to show out for early 11 a.m. start vs. South Carolina
The Arkansas Razorbacks are off to a solid start to the 2022 season, recording a 31-24 win over No. 23-ranked Cincinnati to open the season at 1-0. Next up, the No. 19-ranked Hogs remain at home to face South Carolina in an 11 a.m. kickoff. It’s not uncommon for less fans to show up to early games, but Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman is urging fans to show up and show out for what is sure to be an exciting contest as the team opens conference play.
Washington County, Arkansas investigates incident involving off-duty Oklahoma deputy
ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. — Washington County in Arkansas is investigating an incident involving an off-duty deputy with the Adair County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO), according to the ACSO. A post to the ACSO Facebook page said Adair County Sheriff Jason Ritchie was aware of the incident and intends to...
Fayetteville police searching for suspect in deadly shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to Fayetteville police, there was a shooting that occurred at 1641 North College Avenue at approximately 9:55 p.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 6). According to information released by the Fayetteville Police Department, a nearby officer responded to the incident after hearing gunshots. The release said the male victim suffered from a gunshot wound. Police have not released his identity at this time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHBS
Fayetteville City Council to vote on Archibald Yell Boulevard name change
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville City Council will vote on renaming Archibald Yell Boulevard at their Tuesday night meeting. The road connects South College Avenue to South School Avenue. Yell was Arkansas' first congressman and second governor. Councilmember D'Andre Jones said he learned about Nelson Hackett from Caree Banton...
Husband shares legacy of woman who died saving boy from storm drain in Northwest Arkansas
The woman who jumped into a storm drain to try and save a young boy has died.
Sheriff: Off-duty Oklahoma deputy shoots man in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot by an off-duty Oklahoma deputy in Washington County. According to Sheriff Tim Helder with the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, deputies responded to a shooting on Pleasant Hill Road in the rural Lincoln area.
Summer unofficially comes to an end as pools and water parks close
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Monday marked the unofficial end to summer as local pools and water parks close for the summer season. However, it didn't stop thousands from enjoying the last day Parrot Island Waterpark was open until next year. Fall is still technically 17 days away, but Labor...
News On 6
Off-Duty Adair Count Deputy Accused Of Shooting Man In Arkansas
Investigators in Washington County, Arkansas said an off-duty Adair County deputy was involved in a shooting over the weekend. They said on Saturday, Sept. 3, Deputy Travis Adams shot Justin Hellyer twice during an argument. Washington County officials released cell phone video taken by a witness. Hellyer was taken to...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Movie filmed in Fayetteville to be released this month
A movie filmed in Fayetteville will be released in theaters and streaming services this month. The film, called House of Darkness, stars actors Justin Long and Kate Bosworth, and was filmed at locations in and around Fayetteville in the spring of 2021. The movie was written and directed by Neil...
KHBS
Bentonville woman dies after trying to save boy's life
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — According to the Benton County Coroner, Tanya “Tawny” Hinton died on Sat., Sept. 3. Hinton attempted to save Cade Law, 11, before he died after being pulled into a storm drain during flash flooding in Bentonville on Mon. Aug. 29. Hinton was transported to...
Power lines down in Fort Smith after car crash
A single vehicle accident in Fort Smith is causing delays after the accident caused downed power lines.
Comments / 0