On the surface, it would appear that the North Bergen High School girls soccer team has undergone significant change with a new coach and several new starters. But with longtime assistant Edwin Ventura now the head coach and several upperclassmen now in prominent roles after waiting their turn, the belief is that 2022 will be a continuation of what the Bruins have been building now for nine seasons, rather than a new era for the program that went 13-5 and made the Hudson County Tournament championship game last year.

NORTH BERGEN, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO