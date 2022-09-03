Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Related
Explosive Florida RB Jashon Benjamin commits to Rutgers football, adds change of pace
Rutgers has added a change of pace to its deep running back room. Jashon Benjamin, a 5-10, 190-pound junior running back from Pahokee, Fla., who visited Rutgers in June, committed to Greg Schiano on Wednesday night - just two days after the team added IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) five-star long snapper Jake Eldridge to the fold.
Pipeline to Piscataway: How Erasmus Hall became Rutgers’ crucial source of football talent
Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn has become a top source of talent for the Rutgers football program, as the two coaches — Danny Landberg and Greg Schiano — have built a close relationship that spans 14 years. Todderick Hunt, NJ Advance Media’s college football recruiting analyst, went behind the scenes to report on this crucial Pipeline to Piscataway. This is Part One of two parts detailing what he found.
What wide receiver Taj Harris leaving means for Rutgers offense
One game into the 2022 season, Rutgers lost arguably its best wide receiver for an undetermined amount of time. Syracuse transfer Taj Harris announced Monday that he has “decided to step away from the game that I love for now to focus on my family and myself.” The decision came two days after he saw surprisingly limited action in his team’s season-opening win over Boston College, making just one catch and played just 11 snaps.
Here are the number of season tickets Rutgers football sold ahead of 2022 home opener
For the second consecutive season, Rutgers has increased its pool of season tickets sold. As of Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Scarlet Knights sold a total of 21,260 season tickets for the 2022 campaign, according to a document obtained by NJ Advance Media through an Open Public Records Act request. That total is a 6.2% increase from the 20,050 it sold in the 2021 season and a 26.1% increase from the 16,863 it sold in 2019 season, the final campaign under the previous regime led by head coach Chris Ash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Greg Schiano, Rutgers players said about Taj Harris’ sudden departure
Greg Schiano did not say what led to wide receiver Taj Harris’s departure, but the Rutgers football coach said he’s not closing the door on a return for one of the team’s most-talented players, either. “Taj and I are very close,” Schiano said after Wednesday’s practice at...
Why Rutgers WR Taj Harris played limited role vs. Boston College
Update: Harris is stepping away from the program for personal reasons. Rutgers wide receiver Taj Harris, projected to be one of the Scarlet Knights’ most important players this season, saw surprisingly limited action in his team’s season-opening win over Boston College. The Syracuse transfer made just one catch...
The Tuesday Scoop: Rutgers recruiting updates!
The Tuesday Scoop is back on Scarlet Nation as we continue our weekly dose of Rutgers scoops. Click here for this week's edition which features a host of info on some Rutgers football recruiting targets as well as some team news. Now is the perfect time to be a VIP...
WATCH LIVE: NJ.com to broadcast 2 HS football games this weekend for free
The 2022 high school football season is in full swing. Week 2 starts this week with a couple of games on Thursday before a full state of games is on the docket on Friday and Saturday. NJ.com will be live streaming two games this week for free, beginning with Big...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Eagles’ A.J. Brown uses a short, simple sign to showcase his mentality as a receiver
PHILADELPHIA – Before the Eagles went out to the practice fields of the NovaCare Complex Wednesday, the players were preparing to suit up, eating a quick lunch, or hanging around with teammates, talking about their busy days. Some other players spoke to reporters in a locker room, the first time that had been done since the 2019 season, giving their insights on Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Will Eagles’ Nick Sirianni watch ‘Hard Knocks’ to prep for Lions? | Takeaways
PHILADELPHIA – The HBO show “Hard Knocks” has become must-see television for many people around the country looking to get an inside glimpse into how teams across the NFL run their organizations. This past training camp, “Hard Knocks” followed around the Detroit Lions, giving a behind-the-scenes insight...
Jake Eldridge, the country’s top long snapper from its most talented high school football program, picks Rutgers
Due to the success that Billy Taylor had at Rutgers, Greg Schiano has used another scholarship on a long snapper — this one from IMG Academy in Bradenton. Fla. Jake Eldridge is ranked five stars and is the former No. 1 ranked long snapper in the country, who is now ranked No. 2. He says his “athleticism and consistency” separate him from most long snappers in the country, and has earned him a Big Ten scholarship — something most long snappers only dream of.
Eagles add 2 players to practice squad, release ex-Jets player and QB in process
The Eagles continued to tinker with their practice squad Wednesday, making a couple of changes that included the addition of another wide receiver while parting ways with a running back and moving on from a backup quarterback once again. The team announced it had signed wide receiver Auden Tate and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hunterdon County Democrat field hockey season preview, 2022
North Hunterdon’s gradual climb to the top culminated last fall with the program’s first-ever state title, as it defeated Moorestown 1-0 in the Group 3 final. A program which recorded just two wins in 2017 saw its winning percentage increase every year since, on its way to a 21-2 campaign in 2022.
Field Hockey: Olympic Conference Attackers to Watch, 2022
Izzy Leese, Moorestown, Sr. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
NJ.com Top 50 football analytics: Does North or South Jersey have more talent? Which schools lead the way? Who made the Next 25?
Last week, we released the new NJ.Com Top 50 list of New Jersey’s top high school football recruits regardless of grade. Now that the state’s recruiting king has been crowned, let’s break down the latest trends throughout the Garden State gridiron. Rutgers leads the way with five...
HS girls soccer preview: North Bergen aims to prove 2021 was no fluke
On the surface, it would appear that the North Bergen High School girls soccer team has undergone significant change with a new coach and several new starters. But with longtime assistant Edwin Ventura now the head coach and several upperclassmen now in prominent roles after waiting their turn, the belief is that 2022 will be a continuation of what the Bruins have been building now for nine seasons, rather than a new era for the program that went 13-5 and made the Hudson County Tournament championship game last year.
Asbury Park football, after Week 1 forfeit, to play Week 2 ... with how many players?
Asbury Park will play its regularly scheduled football game versus Keyport on Friday night with 18 players the district superintendent said Wednesday. Asbury Park forfeited its season-opener last week to Weequahic of Newark when it did not have enough eligible players.
Ex-Yankees prospect returns to rotation for A’s
Oakland A’s pitcher James Kaprielian has rejoined the rotation. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Boys soccer: Can’t-miss games for opening week of the season
The boys soccer season officially starts in one day, and the first three days of the season is loaded with matchups that will see Top 20 showdowns, renewed rivalries and divisional battles. Here are the top games for the opening week of the season, broken down by day:
Mets’ Max Scherzer predicts quick return from latest injury
The New York Mets ace left his last start on Saturday with “fatigue” on his left side. On Wednesday, he was placed on the injured list with left side irritation. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. However, it does not appear overly serious. Here’s what he...
NJ.com
NJ
208K+
Followers
119K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 1