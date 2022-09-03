ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Here are the number of season tickets Rutgers football sold ahead of 2022 home opener

For the second consecutive season, Rutgers has increased its pool of season tickets sold. As of Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Scarlet Knights sold a total of 21,260 season tickets for the 2022 campaign, according to a document obtained by NJ Advance Media through an Open Public Records Act request. That total is a 6.2% increase from the 20,050 it sold in the 2021 season and a 26.1% increase from the 16,863 it sold in 2019 season, the final campaign under the previous regime led by head coach Chris Ash.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

What wide receiver Taj Harris leaving means for Rutgers offense

One game into the 2022 season, Rutgers lost arguably its best wide receiver for an undetermined amount of time. Syracuse transfer Taj Harris announced Monday that he has “decided to step away from the game that I love for now to focus on my family and myself.” The decision came two days after he saw surprisingly limited action in his team’s season-opening win over Boston College, making just one catch and played just 11 snaps.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
College Football News

Rutgers vs Wagner Prediction, Game Preview

Rutgers vs Wagner prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Rutgers (1-0), Wagner (0-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
New Brunswick, NJ
Football
City
New Brunswick, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Pipeline to Piscataway: How Erasmus Hall became Rutgers’ crucial source of football talent

Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn has become a top source of talent for the Rutgers football program, as the two coaches — Danny Landberg and Greg Schiano — have built a close relationship that spans 14 years. Todderick Hunt, NJ Advance Media’s college football recruiting analyst, went behind the scenes to report on this crucial Pipeline to Piscataway. This is Part One of two parts detailing what he found.
BROOKLYN, NY
247Sports

The Tuesday Scoop: Rutgers recruiting updates!

The Tuesday Scoop is back on Scarlet Nation as we continue our weekly dose of Rutgers scoops. Click here for this week's edition which features a host of info on some Rutgers football recruiting targets as well as some team news. Now is the perfect time to be a VIP...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Tyler
NJ.com

HS girls soccer preview: North Bergen aims to prove 2021 was no fluke

On the surface, it would appear that the North Bergen High School girls soccer team has undergone significant change with a new coach and several new starters. But with longtime assistant Edwin Ventura now the head coach and several upperclassmen now in prominent roles after waiting their turn, the belief is that 2022 will be a continuation of what the Bruins have been building now for nine seasons, rather than a new era for the program that went 13-5 and made the Hudson County Tournament championship game last year.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
NJ.com

Jake Eldridge, the country’s top long snapper from its most talented high school football program, picks Rutgers

Due to the success that Billy Taylor had at Rutgers, Greg Schiano has used another scholarship on a long snapper — this one from IMG Academy in Bradenton. Fla. Jake Eldridge is ranked five stars and is the former No. 1 ranked long snapper in the country, who is now ranked No. 2. He says his “athleticism and consistency” separate him from most long snappers in the country, and has earned him a Big Ten scholarship — something most long snappers only dream of.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Chestnut Hill
NJ.com

Boys soccer preview 2022: Who are the championship contenders in Group 4?

Group 4 will once again be a dogfight this year, as several boys soccer teams on this list have a strong case to be the favorites within their section or even the entire group. While our NJ Advance Media staff picked Kearny as our preseason Group 4 favorite, teams like West Orange and Elizabeth gave the Cardinals a run for their money last year and will be hungry to avenge those losses.
KEARNY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Sports
Boston College
NJ.com

Mets’ Max Scherzer predicts quick return from latest injury

The New York Mets ace left his last start on Saturday with “fatigue” on his left side. On Wednesday, he was placed on the injured list with left side irritation. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. However, it does not appear overly serious. Here’s what he...
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

Mets infielder begins rehab assignment

Things are looking good for Luis Guillorme. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

Braves are the Mets ‘equal,’ MLB insider says

The New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves are in an extremely tight pennant race. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Mets surrendered their grip on first place in the National League East Tuesday following their 8-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. That loss, combined with the Braves’ 10-9 win over the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum, left Atlanta and New York tied for first place with identical 85-51 records on Tuesday. The Mets beat the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, 5-1, in the first game of a double header. The Braves have yet to finish their Wednesday game against the A’s.
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
208K+
Followers
119K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy