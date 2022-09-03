Read full article on original website
For the second consecutive season, Rutgers has increased its pool of season tickets sold. As of Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Scarlet Knights sold a total of 21,260 season tickets for the 2022 campaign, according to a document obtained by NJ Advance Media through an Open Public Records Act request. That total is a 6.2% increase from the 20,050 it sold in the 2021 season and a 26.1% increase from the 16,863 it sold in 2019 season, the final campaign under the previous regime led by head coach Chris Ash.
One game into the 2022 season, Rutgers lost arguably its best wide receiver for an undetermined amount of time. Syracuse transfer Taj Harris announced Monday that he has “decided to step away from the game that I love for now to focus on my family and myself.” The decision came two days after he saw surprisingly limited action in his team’s season-opening win over Boston College, making just one catch and played just 11 snaps.
Rutgers vs Wagner prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Rutgers (1-0), Wagner (0-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions.
PHILADELPHIA – The HBO show “Hard Knocks” has become must-see television for many people around the country looking to get an inside glimpse into how teams across the NFL run their organizations. This past training camp, “Hard Knocks” followed around the Detroit Lions, giving a behind-the-scenes insight...
Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn has become a top source of talent for the Rutgers football program, as the two coaches — Danny Landberg and Greg Schiano — have built a close relationship that spans 14 years. Todderick Hunt, NJ Advance Media’s college football recruiting analyst, went behind the scenes to report on this crucial Pipeline to Piscataway. This is Part One of two parts detailing what he found.
Izzy Leese, Moorestown, Sr. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
The Tuesday Scoop is back on Scarlet Nation as we continue our weekly dose of Rutgers scoops. Click here for this week's edition which features a host of info on some Rutgers football recruiting targets as well as some team news. Now is the perfect time to be a VIP...
Update: Harris is stepping away from the program for personal reasons. Rutgers wide receiver Taj Harris, projected to be one of the Scarlet Knights’ most important players this season, saw surprisingly limited action in his team’s season-opening win over Boston College. The Syracuse transfer made just one catch...
On the surface, it would appear that the North Bergen High School girls soccer team has undergone significant change with a new coach and several new starters. But with longtime assistant Edwin Ventura now the head coach and several upperclassmen now in prominent roles after waiting their turn, the belief is that 2022 will be a continuation of what the Bruins have been building now for nine seasons, rather than a new era for the program that went 13-5 and made the Hudson County Tournament championship game last year.
Last week, we released the new NJ.Com Top 50 list of New Jersey’s top high school football recruits regardless of grade. Now that the state’s recruiting king has been crowned, let’s break down the latest trends throughout the Garden State gridiron. Rutgers leads the way with five...
Due to the success that Billy Taylor had at Rutgers, Greg Schiano has used another scholarship on a long snapper — this one from IMG Academy in Bradenton. Fla. Jake Eldridge is ranked five stars and is the former No. 1 ranked long snapper in the country, who is now ranked No. 2. He says his “athleticism and consistency” separate him from most long snappers in the country, and has earned him a Big Ten scholarship — something most long snappers only dream of.
Greg Schiano did not say what led to wide receiver Taj Harris’s departure, but the Rutgers football coach said he’s not closing the door on a return for one of the team’s most-talented players, either. “Taj and I are very close,” Schiano said after Wednesday’s practice at...
Asbury Park will play its regularly scheduled football game versus Keyport on Friday night with 18 players the district superintendent said Wednesday. Asbury Park forfeited its season-opener last week to Weequahic of Newark when it did not have enough eligible players.
For the first time in nearly 20 years, the Devils will play on ESPN. The NHL released its national TV schedule Wednesday, blocking out which games will air on national networks such as ESPN, ESPN 2 and TNT, as well as streaming platforms ESPN+ and Hulu in the 2022-23 season.
Group 4 will once again be a dogfight this year, as several boys soccer teams on this list have a strong case to be the favorites within their section or even the entire group. While our NJ Advance Media staff picked Kearny as our preseason Group 4 favorite, teams like West Orange and Elizabeth gave the Cardinals a run for their money last year and will be hungry to avenge those losses.
Oakland A’s pitcher James Kaprielian has rejoined the rotation. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
The New York Mets ace left his last start on Saturday with “fatigue” on his left side. On Wednesday, he was placed on the injured list with left side irritation. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. However, it does not appear overly serious. Here’s what he...
Things are looking good for Luis Guillorme. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Edwin Diaz has been an absolute force for the New York Mets this season, posting a 1.52 ERA in 53 games with 29 saves. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But have you heard about his little brother? He’s not too shabby either. In fact, The Athletic’s...
The New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves are in an extremely tight pennant race. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Mets surrendered their grip on first place in the National League East Tuesday following their 8-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. That loss, combined with the Braves’ 10-9 win over the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum, left Atlanta and New York tied for first place with identical 85-51 records on Tuesday. The Mets beat the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, 5-1, in the first game of a double header. The Braves have yet to finish their Wednesday game against the A’s.
