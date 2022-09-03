Read full article on original website
Making Strides: LSU volleyball goes 2-1 in Tiger Challenge tournament
Scores can often be deceiving. For the casual onlooker who sees the 0-3 score from LSU’s loss to No. 21 Penn State, it may be natural to assume that the Tigers were outmatched, that in their first matchup against a nationally ranked team, they fell flat. The simple conclusion might be that LSU just isn’t quite at the level of Penn State, the gold standard of college volleyball programs.
Student and community organizations host events leading up to the LSU v SU football matchup
For the first time in history, the LSU Tigers football team will play the Southern University Jaguars. With both universities located only nine miles apart in Baton Rouge, this is predicted to be the game of the year. It is not only a time to celebrate football, but the state of Louisiana and all its people.
Football Notebook: LSU looks to fix mistakes ahead of home opener against Southern
Coming off a disappointing season-opening loss, LSU football Head Coach Brian Kelly spoke to the media today, reflecting on the loss against Florida State and the upcoming game against Southern. Special teams, defense and quarterback play were among the topics of discussion, along with the significance of playing Southern. Here...
LSU Football Recruiting: Get to know three-star offensive tackle and LSU Commit, Paul Mubenga
LSU’s recruiting caught fire this summer like nobody could've expected. One of their hidden gems of the summer committed to the class on July 14, as the Tigers landed their first commitment to the offensive line in three-star offensive tackle, Paul Mubenga. Mubenga, a 6-foot-4, 280-pound offensive tackle from...
Reliving a Nightmare: Three reasons why LSU lost its third straight season opening game
Three years ago, LSU opened the season with 52-point blowout against Georgia Southern before following it up with a huge win over No. 9 Texas. The program hasn't won an opening game since. In 2020, the secondary was torched by Mississippi State, surrendering 623 passing yards to a quarterback that...
Report: LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith out for season with torn ACL
After leaving the field in the first quarter of LSU's opening game against Florida State, it's been reported that star defensive tackle Maason Smith tore his ACL on Sunday, as first reported by Julie Boudwin of Rivals. He will miss the remainder of the season. On a second down run,...
Tailgate Checklist: Five go-to items to make the most out of LSU game days
With the first home game of the football season quickly approaching, we’ve compiled a top five list of go-to items for every tailgater to have for the big day. It’s a common omen that tailgating space on campus is first come, first serve. Though the most dedicated fans camp out in the early hours in the morning, simply being on time or a bit early for the tailgate of your choice should help you secure a decent spot. Factor in traffic in the surrounding area when determining what time you’ll leave out.
Why are there so many roaches in Louisiana? LSU entomologist, Facility Services answer this and more
When biology freshman Nick Kallay came to LSU, he was unaware of the prominence of cockroaches in Louisiana. He said he often sees them in the Quad and emphasized that their movement alarms him. “It’s a terrifying thing when you see cockroaches running at you,” Kallay said. Being...
Opinion: LSU moves in right direction to protect mounds after years of neglect
In January 2020, news broke of a potential discovery made by LSU geologist Brooks Ellwood. He claimed to have uncovered evidence that questioned widely held beliefs about the age of the mounds on campus. This August, his conclusions were confirmed. It had long been held that the origin of the...
Report: LSU ordered to pay PETA $73,000 for sparrow experiment lawsuit
LSU was ordered to pay the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals $73,000 in legal expenses after losing in court regarding the resistance to share public records, according to The Advocate. The 19th Judicial District Court ruled that LSU owes PETA $73,501.27 on Aug. 24 and made the announcement...
Women’s Center offers free safe-sex supplies and menstrual hygiene products to LSU community
The Women’s Center has been offering resources to the LSU community for nearly three decades. Located just behind Barnes and Noble, the center has free period products and safe-sex supplies available at the front desk and provides free referrals. Summer Steib has been the director of the Women’s Center...
