FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Central Florida Hidden LuxuryLydia BellMicanopy, FL
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022L. CaneFlorida State
(Maybe) don't stop for any strange women at this Eustis, Florida CemeteryEvie M.Eustis, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Meet Asha, a woman who holds the record for having the longest hair in the worldKath LeeFlorida State
villages-news.com
Wildwood magistrate approves 1,200 new homes in six proposed developments
More than 1,200 homes in six proposed developments were given the green light Tuesday at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of comprehensive plan amendments and rezoning for four projects and site plans for two others. The Wildwood City Commission could take final action on the developments later this month.
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says SR 200 is a nightmare
I moved here to be near my daughter’s family. I lived in St. Pete Beach for over 30 years and had to put up with tourist traffic along with the locals. We also had our share of snowbirds. But that doesn’t come close to the traffic on SR 200.
villages-news.com
Narrow width of Lake Miona Walking Trail has officials bracing for complaints
The narrow width of the Lake Miona Walking Trail has officials bracing for potential complaints from residents. The tab for the trail, nicknamed the “million dollar mile” by one official, is estimated to top out at $840,000, and is being paid for with amenity fees from residents of The Villages living south of County Road 466.
villages-news.com
PWAC members to keep close eye on costs of windmill and water tower
The Project Wide Advisory Committee on Tuesday approved a bid of $126,756 for the reconstruction of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square. However, committee members made it clear that they want to be kept apprised of the total cost of the project. The original cost of the...
villages-news.com
Diner who didn’t pay for meal tracked down after leaving Perkins
A diner who didn’t pay for her meal was tracked down after walking out of the Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in The Villages. Tara Leigh Clutter, 43, of Ocala, was arrested Tuesday on a Lake County warrant. She went to the restaurant on Bichara Boulevard on Sept. 1 and...
villages-news.com
Lake Sumter Landing restrooms will be closed for floor maintenance
The Bailey Cotton restroom behind the Red Sauce restaurant, will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 7 through Saturday, Sept. 10 or floor maintenance. The floor will be cleaned and a non-skid top coat will be added to help preserve the color and to maintain the non-skid standard. If you have any...
villages-news.com
Housing development in Wildwood will have ‘devastating’ impact on Girl Scout camp
A proposed 374-home neighborhood north of County Road 462 and west of U.S. 301 would harm Camp Wildwood, a Girl Scouts official told a special magistrate Tuesday at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. Despite the objections, Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of a comprehensive...
WCJB
Dunnellon City Council will meet and discuss conceptual plans for the new police headquarters
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Dunnellon City Council reviews conceptual plans for the new police headquarters. The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Dunnellon City Hall. The new station will be in the SW quadrant of Powell Rd and Illinois St. They will discuss the formal site design...
WCJB
Ocala City Council will meet about a potential beer and wine license for a 7-Eleven
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala City Council is considering giving a beer and wine license to 7-Eleven on Tuesday. The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. It will be held at the council chamber located on the second floor of the Ocala City Hall. The Ocala City Council had...
ocala-news.com
Silver Springs resident discusses Marion County’s affordable activities, crime rate
I have just read the letters expressing various opinions of Ocala and Marion County, and I’m once again appalled. People continually complain that there is nothing to do here. My family has never found a lack of entertainment, but we put in the effort to look. Both parks and...
villages-news.com
Tab for coffee served at recreation centers in The Villages will be $178,284
The tab for coffee served at recreation centers in The Villages in the next fiscal year will be $178,284. The Project Wide Advisory Committee on Tuesday approved a bid of $127,451 from Compass USA for coffee services at recreation centers south of County Road 466. The price includes Eco-friendly paper cups, stirring sticks, sugar canisters, cream canisters and, of course, regular and decaffeinated coffee. The contract breaks down to $10,620 per month.
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident talks about red light runners, roadway safety
I have a completely probable solution to solve the problem of drivers running red lights. At the intersections, place hydraulic posts that emerge when the light starts turning yellow, ensuring that cars will stop for the red light and pedestrian traffic. Warning signs telling everyone to beware and to stop.
ocala-news.com
Abandoned structure catches fire on NW Blitchton Road
There were no injuries reported after a fire ignited inside an abandoned structure on NW Blitchton Road on Tuesday afternoon. Shortly before 1 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engines 1, 4, and 6, Rescue 1, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 11, and a Safety Officer responded to the 4400 block of NW Blitchton Road due to reports of a wildfire in the area.
villages-news.com
Woman transported by ambulance to The Villages hospital after attack
A woman was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital after an attack over breakfast. The woman was “bleeding extensively from her face” when Lake County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene early Labor Day morning on Hobby Way in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report. The woman’s front tooth had been dislodged at the hands of her alleged attacker, 32-year-old Alexander Tanel Smith. The woman was transported by Lake EMS to the hospital.
villages-news.com
Impaired driving suspect from Pennsylvania arrested at town square
An impaired driving suspect from Pennsylvania was arrested at Spanish Springs Town Square. David Pentka, 65, who listed a local address on the Historic Side of The Villages, was driving a sport utility vehicle with Keystone State license plates in the wee hours Saturday morning when he failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign at Main Street and Alverez Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He was driving on a Pennsylvania driver’s license, the report noted.
villages-news.com
‘Frightening’ situation when golf cart driver suffers medical episode at town square
A golf cart driver who suffered a medical episode created a frightening situation when he suddenly drove onto a town square in The Villages. The Never Never Band had been performing shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday when the golf cart suddenly roared onto the dance floor at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.
villages-news.com
Woman who had been drinking at town square arrested after altercation
A woman who had been drinking at a town square in The Villages was arrested after an alleged altercation. Linda Kay Murphy, 73, had been at a town square on Friday night with a male companion when she “had a couple of drinks” and “became intoxicated and belligerent,” according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The report did not specify the town square.
villages-news.com
Of course, amenity fees pay for pickleballs!
In response to the writer who wants to know why amenities fees are used to purchase pickleballs. Well, I’m going to take a wild guess who pays for the bocce balls? Who pays for all of the shuffleboard equipment? Who pays for all of the board games in the recreation centers? Who pays for all of the ping pong balls? Who pays for all of the outside exercise equipment near the recreation centers? Well madam, The Villages pays for all of those items from amenity fees.
villages-news.com
Villager to ask judge for his freedom after illicit visit to neighborhood pool
A Villager will ask a judge for his freedom after an illicit visit to his neighborhood pool. William Scott Ragains, 63, who lives in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire, has been held without bond since Aug. 17 at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was jailed after a warrant was issued for a violation of his community control.
Volusia Beach Safety working around lifeguard shortage as labor day crowds hit the coast
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The beaches will be busy Labor Day, as people in Central Florida mark the unofficial end of summer. The busy day comes as the county is dealing with a shortage of lifeguards. Volusia Beach Safety officials say they’re currently dealing with a shortage of roughly...
