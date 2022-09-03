ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
villages-news.com

Wildwood magistrate approves 1,200 new homes in six proposed developments

More than 1,200 homes in six proposed developments were given the green light Tuesday at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of comprehensive plan amendments and rezoning for four projects and site plans for two others. The Wildwood City Commission could take final action on the developments later this month.
WILDWOOD, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident says SR 200 is a nightmare

I moved here to be near my daughter’s family. I lived in St. Pete Beach for over 30 years and had to put up with tourist traffic along with the locals. We also had our share of snowbirds. But that doesn’t come close to the traffic on SR 200.
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fruitland Park, FL
County
Sumter County, FL
City
The Villages, FL
The Villages, FL
Government
Sumter County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
villages-news.com

Lake Sumter Landing restrooms will be closed for floor maintenance

The Bailey Cotton restroom behind the Red Sauce restaurant, will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 7 through Saturday, Sept. 10 or floor maintenance. The floor will be cleaned and a non-skid top coat will be added to help preserve the color and to maintain the non-skid standard. If you have any...
THE VILLAGES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#The District Office
villages-news.com

Tab for coffee served at recreation centers in The Villages will be $178,284

The tab for coffee served at recreation centers in The Villages in the next fiscal year will be $178,284. The Project Wide Advisory Committee on Tuesday approved a bid of $127,451 from Compass USA for coffee services at recreation centers south of County Road 466. The price includes Eco-friendly paper cups, stirring sticks, sugar canisters, cream canisters and, of course, regular and decaffeinated coffee. The contract breaks down to $10,620 per month.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident talks about red light runners, roadway safety

I have a completely probable solution to solve the problem of drivers running red lights. At the intersections, place hydraulic posts that emerge when the light starts turning yellow, ensuring that cars will stop for the red light and pedestrian traffic. Warning signs telling everyone to beware and to stop.
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ocala-news.com

Abandoned structure catches fire on NW Blitchton Road

There were no injuries reported after a fire ignited inside an abandoned structure on NW Blitchton Road on Tuesday afternoon. Shortly before 1 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engines 1, 4, and 6, Rescue 1, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 11, and a Safety Officer responded to the 4400 block of NW Blitchton Road due to reports of a wildfire in the area.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Woman transported by ambulance to The Villages hospital after attack

A woman was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital after an attack over breakfast. The woman was “bleeding extensively from her face” when Lake County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene early Labor Day morning on Hobby Way in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report. The woman’s front tooth had been dislodged at the hands of her alleged attacker, 32-year-old Alexander Tanel Smith. The woman was transported by Lake EMS to the hospital.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Impaired driving suspect from Pennsylvania arrested at town square

An impaired driving suspect from Pennsylvania was arrested at Spanish Springs Town Square. David Pentka, 65, who listed a local address on the Historic Side of The Villages, was driving a sport utility vehicle with Keystone State license plates in the wee hours Saturday morning when he failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign at Main Street and Alverez Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He was driving on a Pennsylvania driver’s license, the report noted.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Woman who had been drinking at town square arrested after altercation

A woman who had been drinking at a town square in The Villages was arrested after an alleged altercation. Linda Kay Murphy, 73, had been at a town square on Friday night with a male companion when she “had a couple of drinks” and “became intoxicated and belligerent,” according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The report did not specify the town square.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Of course, amenity fees pay for pickleballs!

In response to the writer who wants to know why amenities fees are used to purchase pickleballs. Well, I’m going to take a wild guess who pays for the bocce balls? Who pays for all of the shuffleboard equipment? Who pays for all of the board games in the recreation centers? Who pays for all of the ping pong balls? Who pays for all of the outside exercise equipment near the recreation centers? Well madam, The Villages pays for all of those items from amenity fees.
villages-news.com

Villager to ask judge for his freedom after illicit visit to neighborhood pool

A Villager will ask a judge for his freedom after an illicit visit to his neighborhood pool. William Scott Ragains, 63, who lives in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire, has been held without bond since Aug. 17 at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was jailed after a warrant was issued for a violation of his community control.
THE VILLAGES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy