PHOTOS: NASA launch halted after leak

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla (AP) — NASA called off a moon rocket launch after a fuel leak. This was their second attempt at sending the rocket up, and officials said the launch might be delayed until October, now.

The countdown clock is stopped as NASA’s new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B after the launch was scrubbed at the Kennedy Space Center Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

NASA’s new moon rocket is illuminated by xenon lights as she sits on Launch Pad 39-B hours ahead of a planned launch at the Kennedy Space Center Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. This is scheduled to be the first flight of NASA’s 21st-century moon-exploration program, named Artemis after Apollo’s mythological twin sister. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Spectators walk on the Max Brewer Bridge after arriving to view the the NASA Moon Rocket launch from Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center, Titusville, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.(AP Photo/Terry Renna)

