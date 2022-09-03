Fifth Flex Alert for Sunday is ‘dress rehearsal’ for blackout prevention in California heat wave

Read full article on original website
Beatrice Miele
3d ago
Use your time wisely..Run out and buy an EV ..and the Horse to pull it home!
USA gone crazy
3d ago
they push electric vehicles which strain the grid, and then tell people that are sensitive to heat to keep their air conditioners off so they can die. too bad I got my little window AC set to 62 I'm happy as pie. and it takes a mere fraction of the electricity a Tesla takes to charge
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Map shows California’s current drought status as record heat bakes the region
Record-breaking temperatures are scorching California, baking an already dry region. On Tuesday, downtown Sacramento broke an almost century old record with an all-time high temperature of 116 degrees. Throughout California, power grids are straining as energy usage soars, teetering towards potential blackouts. Heat waves are known for worsening drought conditions....
Why Is It so Hot in California? Heatwave Explained
The heatwave roasting California this week is due to a giant "heat dome" that has settled over the state.
Flex Alert: Tracker shows how close we are to overloading the power grid
Amid this ongoing heat wave, there's a risk we might overload the power grid. This tracker shows how close we are to the tipping point in real-time.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California’s power grid withstood the heat. So why did four cities have rolling blackouts?
Lodi and at least three other Northern California cities imposed rolling blackouts Tuesday night — even though the manager of the state’s power grid said it didn’t order them to conduct the rotating outages. The rolling blackouts in Lodi and elsewhere resulted from a communication breakdown between...
Hurricane Kay Path, Tracker as California, Mexico Brace for Storm
"Kay is expected to produce rainfall totals of 6 to 10 inches with isolated maxima of 15 inches," NHC stated.
California Power Outage Maps, Update as Thousands Affected in Heat Wave
Tuesday could see a peak demand of 51,144 megawatts, which would break a 16-year-old record for energy use in California.
Hurricane Kay could finally end Southern California's blistering heat wave
A hurricane off the coast of Baja California could help end the punishing heat wave broiling the state – well, at least in Southern California.Hurricane Kay could bring rain to the region as soon as Friday, but its unclear whether the storm will actually make an impact because its expected to weaken as it moves north. National Weather Service forecasters say the hurricane could bring clouds and chances of showers and thunderstorms to some areas.While its still uncertain whether Hurricane Kay could move as far north as Los Angeles County, it is expected to push some cloud cover over the...
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
Here's when the SF Bay Area is forecast to cool off
After several days of punishing heat, California's San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see some relief on Wednesday, especially at the coast.
KSBW.com
Check here to see if your home will be impacted by California rolling outages
California's state grid operator says rolling blackouts due to a shortfall in electricity supply "could be imminent." As Tuesday is expected to be similar to Monday with record-high temperatures, major utility companies are bracing for their customers to be without energy when those rotating outages happen. Pacific Gas & Electricity...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California power grid declares another emergency. Blackouts still possible as heat persists
Saved from rolling blackouts the night before by a warning texted to millions, California’s power grid Wednesday braced for another tough evening as temperatures rose throughout the state. The grid manager, the Independent System Operator, declared a stage 2 “energy emergency alert” effective 4 p.m. The alert signaled that...
californiaexaminer.net
Bay Area Records Highest-ever Temperature
Temperatures of 110 degrees or higher have been recorded in several Bay Area locations, making the final day of Labor Day weekend celebrations unbearable for many. Extreme temperatures put California’s electrical infrastructure to the ultimate test. The highest ever recorded temperatures in the Bay Area were in two separate places.
KCRA.com
California heat wave: Dangerous temperatures set records on Labor Day
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dangerous heat blasted Northern California on Labor Day as thousands across the region experienced record-high temperatures. Sacramento Executive Airport set a record-breaking 115 degrees. That beat a daily record of 108 degrees set in 1988 and the September record of 109. The all-time record for that location is 115 degrees.
Residents Face Threat of Rotating Outages Monday As Heat Blankets California
As record highs continued throughout the state Sunday, officials warned that the heat wave, set to afflict the state through the end of the week, could test the limits of the electric grid. California officials urged residents Sunday to limit their power usage for the fifth day in a row...
SFGate
Facing 'dead pool' risk, California braces for painful water cuts from Colorado River
LOS ANGELES — California water districts are under growing pressure to shoulder substantial water cutbacks as the federal government pushes for urgent solutions to prevent the Colorado River's badly depleted reservoirs from reaching dangerously low levels. California has the largest water entitlement of any state on the Colorado River,...
KTVU FOX 2
Southern California wildfire explodes to 500 acres in one hour
HEMET, Calif. - A wildfire rapidly spread to more than 500 acres on Monday afternoon in Hemet, California, about 80 miles east of Los Angeles, according to Cal Fire. Neighborhoods in East Hemet were ordered to evacuate around 5:00 p.m., about one hour after the Fairview fire started. Several structures...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Here’s what you should do if you lose power during the California heat wave
California’s unrelenting heat wave is broiling the region and straining the power grid, with rolling blackouts possible Tuesday. The California Independent System Operator, a nonprofit that oversees most of the state’s power grid, issued an emergency energy alert Tuesday, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The alert urges residents to use less electricity to prevent rotating power outages. The Sacramento Municipal Utility District also sent out the same notification to customers Tuesday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
CA blackout threat grows as Stage 3 emergency declared. SMUD begs customers to conserve
With temperatures soaring and electricity supplies dwindling, California’s power grid teetered at the very brink of rolling blackouts Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, SMUD issued its own warning to the Sacramento region that blackouts could hit the area for the first time in 20 years, and urged customers to raise their thermostats to 82 degrees late in the afternoon.
NBC Los Angeles
What to Know About Rotating Power Outages in California
California's power grid operator issued energy emergency alerts this week in an effort to prevent power outages as a statewide late-summer heat wave intensifies. An Emergency Energy Alert 1 was issued Monday afternoon -- that's a step beyond one of the more common power outage prevention steps, a voluntary statewide Flex Alert. An Emergency Alert 2 was issued Monday evening.
The Daily 09-06-22: A notorious California ghost town emerges from a drying lake
At Lake Isabella, nestled within the southern Sierra Nevada foothills in Central California, the telltale signs of drought are all too visible. The shoreline resembles a giant toilet bowl ring around the lake’s edge, while the detritus of long-forgotten secrets in various stages of decay poke up from the lake’s bottom. Now at 8% capacity, the man-made lake is revealing the foundations of one of the Wild West’s most infamous towns. • Why Californians are obsessed with the little-known surf town of Tofino on Vancouver Island
