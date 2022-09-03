ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Fifth Flex Alert for Sunday is ‘dress rehearsal’ for blackout prevention in California heat wave

By Dale Kasler
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 5

Beatrice Miele
3d ago

Use your time wisely..Run out and buy an EV ..and the Horse to pull it home!

Reply(1)
11
USA gone crazy
3d ago

they push electric vehicles which strain the grid, and then tell people that are sensitive to heat to keep their air conditioners off so they can die. too bad I got my little window AC set to 62 I'm happy as pie. and it takes a mere fraction of the electricity a Tesla takes to charge

Reply
2
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Map shows California’s current drought status as record heat bakes the region

Record-breaking temperatures are scorching California, baking an already dry region. On Tuesday, downtown Sacramento broke an almost century old record with an all-time high temperature of 116 degrees. Throughout California, power grids are straining as energy usage soars, teetering towards potential blackouts. Heat waves are known for worsening drought conditions....
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
CBS LA

Hurricane Kay could finally end Southern California's blistering heat wave

A hurricane off the coast of Baja California could help end the punishing heat wave broiling the state – well, at least in Southern California.Hurricane Kay could bring rain to the region as soon as Friday, but its unclear whether the storm will actually make an impact because its expected to weaken as it moves north. National Weather Service forecasters say the hurricane could bring clouds and chances of showers and thunderstorms to some areas.While its still uncertain whether Hurricane Kay could move as far north as Los Angeles County, it is expected to push some cloud cover over the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
californiaexaminer.net

Bay Area Records Highest-ever Temperature

Temperatures of 110 degrees or higher have been recorded in several Bay Area locations, making the final day of Labor Day weekend celebrations unbearable for many. Extreme temperatures put California’s electrical infrastructure to the ultimate test. The highest ever recorded temperatures in the Bay Area were in two separate places.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Waves#Power Grid#Hydro Power#Rolling Blackouts
KCRA.com

California heat wave: Dangerous temperatures set records on Labor Day

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dangerous heat blasted Northern California on Labor Day as thousands across the region experienced record-high temperatures. Sacramento Executive Airport set a record-breaking 115 degrees. That beat a daily record of 108 degrees set in 1988 and the September record of 109. The all-time record for that location is 115 degrees.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Southern California wildfire explodes to 500 acres in one hour

HEMET, Calif. - A wildfire rapidly spread to more than 500 acres on Monday afternoon in Hemet, California, about 80 miles east of Los Angeles, according to Cal Fire. Neighborhoods in East Hemet were ordered to evacuate around 5:00 p.m., about one hour after the Fairview fire started. Several structures...
HEMET, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
NWS
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Here’s what you should do if you lose power during the California heat wave

California’s unrelenting heat wave is broiling the region and straining the power grid, with rolling blackouts possible Tuesday. The California Independent System Operator, a nonprofit that oversees most of the state’s power grid, issued an emergency energy alert Tuesday, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The alert urges residents to use less electricity to prevent rotating power outages. The Sacramento Municipal Utility District also sent out the same notification to customers Tuesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

CA blackout threat grows as Stage 3 emergency declared. SMUD begs customers to conserve

With temperatures soaring and electricity supplies dwindling, California’s power grid teetered at the very brink of rolling blackouts Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, SMUD issued its own warning to the Sacramento region that blackouts could hit the area for the first time in 20 years, and urged customers to raise their thermostats to 82 degrees late in the afternoon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

What to Know About Rotating Power Outages in California

California's power grid operator issued energy emergency alerts this week in an effort to prevent power outages as a statewide late-summer heat wave intensifies. An Emergency Energy Alert 1 was issued Monday afternoon -- that's a step beyond one of the more common power outage prevention steps, a voluntary statewide Flex Alert. An Emergency Alert 2 was issued Monday evening.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

The Daily 09-06-22: A notorious California ghost town emerges from a drying lake

At Lake Isabella, nestled within the southern Sierra Nevada foothills in Central California, the telltale signs of drought are all too visible. The shoreline resembles a giant toilet bowl ring around the lake’s edge, while the detritus of long-forgotten secrets in various stages of decay poke up from the lake’s bottom.  Now at 8% capacity, the man-made lake is revealing the foundations of one of the Wild West’s most infamous towns.  • Why Californians are obsessed with the little-known surf town of Tofino on Vancouver Island
LAKE ISABELLA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy