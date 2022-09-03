REUNION … The Edgerton Class of 1966 gathered on August 22, 2022, at the lake home of Shirley Snyder in Coldwater, MI. The afternoon was spent visiting, reminiscing, and enjoying the beautiful weather. Those in attendance were as follows: (Front) Shirley Grandey Snyder and Steve Walker. (Middle) Karen Jerger Pardee, Marilyn Stark Nes, Shirley Johnson Little, Ruth Sanders Walker, Paula Casebere Dockery and Karen Fugley Camo. (Back) Wayne Wilson, Scott Blue, Bob Witsaman, Ron Apt, Fred Kimpel and Keith Whitman. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

