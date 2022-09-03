Read full article on original website
Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness
Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe This Person is the One True ‘Villain’ of ‘Dark’ TLC Series
Some 'Sister Wives' viewers believe that it is Robyn Brown, not Kody, who is the true 'villian' of the TLC series, whose storylines have turned 'dark' over the past several seasons.
A ‘Yellowstone’ star who skipped a year is confirmed to be returning for season five
Yellowstone is bringing the thunder (some pun intended) in season 5 with the revival of a character we didn’t see in season four of Paramount’s number-one television series. Attorney Angela Blue Thunder, played by Q’orianka Kilcher, is back for more. While her character has only appeared in a...
Hallmark Channel’s September 2022 Schedule Includes 4 All-New Movies
Four new movies will premieres on Hallmark Channel in September 2022, including one set in Yosemite National Park. Plus, new episodes of 'Cheseapeake Shores' continue to air.
Cole Hauser Recalls Jefferson White Bleeding Through His Jeans On The Yellowstone Set: “He Went And Sat In The River”
With Yellowstone Season 5 right around the corner, the cast and crew are already back in Montana filming and could possibly even be wrapping up soon. With production kicking off in May, that means one thing… Cowboy Camp. Taylor Sheridan has been very open about putting his actors through...
90 Day Fiancé Season 9: Where Each Of The Couples Ended Up
90 Day Fiancé Season 9 was a wild one. Here's how it ended for each couple.
Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours
A new Netflix psychological thriller series Echoes has certainly caught the attention of viewers. Sending… The post Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours appeared first on Outsider.
LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie
On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Update: Are Jenny and Sumit Still Together After Being Disowned by His Family?
Are Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh still together after his family disowned him for marrying her? Here's what we know about the current status of this '90 Day Fiancé' couple.
‘Virgin River’: Ricky Will Not Be Returning for Season 5
Ricky has been a staple on 'Virgin River' since the beginning. However, now that the character has joined the Marines, he won't be returning for season 5.
Why Many ‘90 Day Fiancé Fans Are Boycotting ’Abusive’ and ‘Toxic’ ‘Happily Ever After?’ Season 7
Here's why so many '90 Day Fiancé' fans have refused to watch the 'Happily Ever After?' Season 7 premiere and have decided to boycott this season.
Christina Hall's Sons Hudson and Brayden Walked Their Mom Down the Aisle at Maui Wedding: Photo
Christina Hall shared a very special moment with her two sons at her recent wedding ceremony with husband Josh Hall. On Sunday, the HGTV star shared a sweet video of her two sons, 2½-year-old Hudson London and Brayden James, 7, as they walked her down the aisle at the picturesque event in Maui, Hawaii.
‘Yellowstone': Beth Dutton Actor Kelly Reilly’s Real-Life Husband Has Something in Common With Rip Wheeler
On the Paramount Network TV show Yellowstone, Beth Dutton is married to Rip Wheeler. In real life, actor Kelly Reilly is married to Kyle Baugher. The two men share a common characteristic. While Rip is brooding American cowboy, prone to violence as he sees fit, Baugher is an American financier,...
‘Real Housewives’ Star Erika Jayne Stunned by Revelation of Husband Tom Girardi’s Money Wire to Mistress Judge: ‘Wow’
“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne reacted to the recent allegation of her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s misused lawsuit settlement funds — including $300,000 used to purchase a Santa Monica ocean-front condominium — in an Instagram post Wednesday. “Wow. I knew about jewelry, shopping...
How Amal Responded After Finding Out George Clooney And Julia Roberts Had Done A Kissing Scene 80 Times For New Rom-Com
Amal Clooney had an understandable reaction to learning her husband's kissing scene with Julia Roberts took an insane number of takes.
‘Virgin River’: Season 5 Will Have an Unexpected Twist
'Virgin River' Season 5 will be a massive undertaking. With 12 episodes, the season is also expected to have an unexpected twist.
After Hawaii Five-0, Scott Caan Has Landed His Next Big TV Series
Two years after CBS' Hawaii Five-0 wrapped up its ten season run, star Scott Caan has landed his next big role on the small screen.
ABC Accidentally Reveals Bachelorette Spoiler in Bachelor in Paradise Preview
Watch: "The Bachelorette" Men Tell All: Gabby vs. Mario & Tyler for Bachelor?. It isn't all Paradise in Bachelor Nation. ABC accidentally dropped a major spoiler for The Bachelorette during a preview for Bachelor in Paradise. In the preview, which aired during the Sept. 5 episode of The Bachelorette, Johnny DePhillipo, one of the remaining three vying for Gabby Windey's heart, appeared sipping a cocktail.
