New York Sends a Delegation to Texas BorderTom HandyNew York City, NY
Workers were told, "Overtime is mandatory" and to stay at work unless otherwise instructed.Kath LeeNew York City, NY
Popular bakery chain set to open new drive-thru location in New York later this monthKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
New 7-ELEVEN Gas Station Coming to Hanover Township, NJMorristown MinuteHanover, NJ
New Jersey restaurant breaks record for most burgers sold in a day after 20,000 show up for grand openingKristen WaltersRutherford, NJ
Explosive Florida RB Jashon Benjamin commits to Rutgers football, adds change of pace
Rutgers has added a change of pace to its deep running back room. Jashon Benjamin, a 5-10, 190-pound junior running back from Pahokee, Fla., who visited Rutgers in June, committed to Greg Schiano on Wednesday night - just two days after the team added IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) five-star long snapper Jake Eldridge to the fold.
What Greg Schiano, Rutgers players said about Taj Harris’ sudden departure
Greg Schiano did not say what led to wide receiver Taj Harris’s departure, but the Rutgers football coach said he’s not closing the door on a return for one of the team’s most-talented players, either. “Taj and I are very close,” Schiano said after Wednesday’s practice at...
Pipeline to Piscataway: How Erasmus Hall became Rutgers’ crucial source of football talent
Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn has become a top source of talent for the Rutgers football program, as the two coaches — Danny Landberg and Greg Schiano — have built a close relationship that spans 14 years. Todderick Hunt, NJ Advance Media’s college football recruiting analyst, went behind the scenes to report on this crucial Pipeline to Piscataway. This is Part One of two parts detailing what he found.
What wide receiver Taj Harris leaving means for Rutgers offense
One game into the 2022 season, Rutgers lost arguably its best wide receiver for an undetermined amount of time. Syracuse transfer Taj Harris announced Monday that he has “decided to step away from the game that I love for now to focus on my family and myself.” The decision came two days after he saw surprisingly limited action in his team’s season-opening win over Boston College, making just one catch and played just 11 snaps.
Why Rutgers WR Taj Harris played limited role vs. Boston College
Update: Harris is stepping away from the program for personal reasons. Rutgers wide receiver Taj Harris, projected to be one of the Scarlet Knights’ most important players this season, saw surprisingly limited action in his team’s season-opening win over Boston College. The Syracuse transfer made just one catch...
Here are the number of season tickets Rutgers football sold ahead of 2022 home opener
For the second consecutive season, Rutgers has increased its pool of season tickets sold. As of Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Scarlet Knights sold a total of 21,260 season tickets for the 2022 campaign, according to a document obtained by NJ Advance Media through an Open Public Records Act request. That total is a 6.2% increase from the 20,050 it sold in the 2021 season and a 26.1% increase from the 16,863 it sold in 2019 season, the final campaign under the previous regime led by head coach Chris Ash.
Jake Eldridge, the country’s top long snapper from its most talented high school football program, picks Rutgers
Due to the success that Billy Taylor had at Rutgers, Greg Schiano has used another scholarship on a long snapper — this one from IMG Academy in Bradenton. Fla. Jake Eldridge is ranked five stars and is the former No. 1 ranked long snapper in the country, who is now ranked No. 2. He says his “athleticism and consistency” separate him from most long snappers in the country, and has earned him a Big Ten scholarship — something most long snappers only dream of.
Will Eagles’ Nick Sirianni watch ‘Hard Knocks’ to prep for Lions? | Takeaways
PHILADELPHIA – The HBO show “Hard Knocks” has become must-see television for many people around the country looking to get an inside glimpse into how teams across the NFL run their organizations. This past training camp, “Hard Knocks” followed around the Detroit Lions, giving a behind-the-scenes insight...
Eagles add 2 players to practice squad, release ex-Jets player and QB in process
The Eagles continued to tinker with their practice squad Wednesday, making a couple of changes that included the addition of another wide receiver while parting ways with a running back and moving on from a backup quarterback once again. The team announced it had signed wide receiver Auden Tate and...
Why Eagles’ A.J. Brown uses a short, simple sign to showcase his mentality as a receiver
PHILADELPHIA – Before the Eagles went out to the practice fields of the NovaCare Complex Wednesday, the players were preparing to suit up, eating a quick lunch, or hanging around with teammates, talking about their busy days. Some other players spoke to reporters in a locker room, the first time that had been done since the 2019 season, giving their insights on Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
WATCH LIVE: NJ.com to broadcast 2 HS football games this weekend for free
The 2022 high school football season is in full swing. Week 2 starts this week with a couple of games on Thursday before a full state of games is on the docket on Friday and Saturday. NJ.com will be live streaming two games this week for free, beginning with Big...
Field Hockey: Olympic Conference Attackers to Watch, 2022
Izzy Leese, Moorestown, Sr.
Hunterdon County Democrat field hockey season preview, 2022
North Hunterdon’s gradual climb to the top culminated last fall with the program’s first-ever state title, as it defeated Moorestown 1-0 in the Group 3 final. A program which recorded just two wins in 2017 saw its winning percentage increase every year since, on its way to a 21-2 campaign in 2022.
Asbury Park football, after Week 1 forfeit, to play Week 2 ... with how many players?
Asbury Park will play its regularly scheduled football game versus Keyport on Friday night with 18 players the district superintendent said Wednesday. Asbury Park forfeited its season-opener last week to Weequahic of Newark when it did not have enough eligible players.
Mets’ Max Scherzer predicts quick return from latest injury
The New York Mets ace left his last start on Saturday with “fatigue” on his left side. On Wednesday, he was placed on the injured list with left side irritation. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. However, it does not appear overly serious. Here’s what he...
Fasting during Ramadan ‘took a lot out of’ Nets’ Kyrie Irving during NBA playoffs, N.J. legend Tim Thomas says
Tim Thomas, the ex-NBA forward and former Paterson Catholic High School star, believes that part of the reason the Nets were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics was because Kyrie Irving was fasting during Ramadan. During the month of Ramadan, many Muslims engage in...
HS girls soccer preview: North Bergen aims to prove 2021 was no fluke
On the surface, it would appear that the North Bergen High School girls soccer team has undergone significant change with a new coach and several new starters. But with longtime assistant Edwin Ventura now the head coach and several upperclassmen now in prominent roles after waiting their turn, the belief is that 2022 will be a continuation of what the Bruins have been building now for nine seasons, rather than a new era for the program that went 13-5 and made the Hudson County Tournament championship game last year.
Brother of Mets star closer named top-10 NL rookie by MLB insider
Edwin Diaz has been an absolute force for the New York Mets this season, posting a 1.52 ERA in 53 games with 29 saves. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But have you heard about his little brother? He’s not too shabby either. In fact, The Athletic’s...
Mets slugger awaits results following ‘painful’ injury
New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte exited Tuesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates after being hit by a pitch in the finger. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Pirates starter Mitch Keller threw the fastball that hit Marte on his right middle finger in the top...
Ex-Yankees prospect returns to rotation for A’s
Oakland A's pitcher James Kaprielian has rejoined the rotation.
