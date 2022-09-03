ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Pipeline to Piscataway: How Erasmus Hall became Rutgers’ crucial source of football talent

Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn has become a top source of talent for the Rutgers football program, as the two coaches — Danny Landberg and Greg Schiano — have built a close relationship that spans 14 years. Todderick Hunt, NJ Advance Media’s college football recruiting analyst, went behind the scenes to report on this crucial Pipeline to Piscataway. This is Part One of two parts detailing what he found.
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

What wide receiver Taj Harris leaving means for Rutgers offense

One game into the 2022 season, Rutgers lost arguably its best wide receiver for an undetermined amount of time. Syracuse transfer Taj Harris announced Monday that he has “decided to step away from the game that I love for now to focus on my family and myself.” The decision came two days after he saw surprisingly limited action in his team’s season-opening win over Boston College, making just one catch and played just 11 snaps.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
New Brunswick, NJ
Football
City
New Brunswick, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Here are the number of season tickets Rutgers football sold ahead of 2022 home opener

For the second consecutive season, Rutgers has increased its pool of season tickets sold. As of Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Scarlet Knights sold a total of 21,260 season tickets for the 2022 campaign, according to a document obtained by NJ Advance Media through an Open Public Records Act request. That total is a 6.2% increase from the 20,050 it sold in the 2021 season and a 26.1% increase from the 16,863 it sold in 2019 season, the final campaign under the previous regime led by head coach Chris Ash.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Jake Eldridge, the country’s top long snapper from its most talented high school football program, picks Rutgers

Due to the success that Billy Taylor had at Rutgers, Greg Schiano has used another scholarship on a long snapper — this one from IMG Academy in Bradenton. Fla. Jake Eldridge is ranked five stars and is the former No. 1 ranked long snapper in the country, who is now ranked No. 2. He says his “athleticism and consistency” separate him from most long snappers in the country, and has earned him a Big Ten scholarship — something most long snappers only dream of.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Salaam#American Football#Chestnut Hill
NJ.com

Why Eagles’ A.J. Brown uses a short, simple sign to showcase his mentality as a receiver

PHILADELPHIA – Before the Eagles went out to the practice fields of the NovaCare Complex Wednesday, the players were preparing to suit up, eating a quick lunch, or hanging around with teammates, talking about their busy days. Some other players spoke to reporters in a locker room, the first time that had been done since the 2019 season, giving their insights on Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Mets’ Max Scherzer predicts quick return from latest injury

The New York Mets ace left his last start on Saturday with “fatigue” on his left side. On Wednesday, he was placed on the injured list with left side irritation. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. However, it does not appear overly serious. Here’s what he...
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

HS girls soccer preview: North Bergen aims to prove 2021 was no fluke

On the surface, it would appear that the North Bergen High School girls soccer team has undergone significant change with a new coach and several new starters. But with longtime assistant Edwin Ventura now the head coach and several upperclassmen now in prominent roles after waiting their turn, the belief is that 2022 will be a continuation of what the Bruins have been building now for nine seasons, rather than a new era for the program that went 13-5 and made the Hudson County Tournament championship game last year.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
NJ.com

Mets slugger awaits results following ‘painful’ injury

New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte exited Tuesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates after being hit by a pitch in the finger. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Pirates starter Mitch Keller threw the fastball that hit Marte on his right middle finger in the top...
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
208K+
Followers
119K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy