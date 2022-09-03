Read full article on original website
Popculture
Kim Kardashian Rocks Bleached Eyebrows and Jockstrap in New Cover Shoot
Kim Kardashian is a blonde again, and not just because of her hair. The Kardashians star bleached her eyebrows for a new Interview Magazine cover photoshoot. She also showed off a jockstrap, posing in a way that may bring back memories of her famous 2014 Paper Magazine cover. Kardashian, 41,...
Popculture
Alex Rodriguez and Girlfriend Break up as Ex Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Wedding to Ben Affleck
Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, have gone their separate ways. Page Six reported that while they have split, they remain on good terms. The breakup news comes shortly after Rodriguez's ex, Jennifer Lopez, tied the knot with Ben Affleck. It seems as though Rodriguez and Padgett's split was...
Popculture
Kim Kardashian Speaks out About Pete Davidson Following Their Breakup
Kim Kardashian has nothing but nice things to say about Pete Davidson about a month after their breakup. The reality star made the cover of Interview Magazine this week and she had a featured chat with its editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg. did not answer directly about Davidson's infamous "BDE," but she did speak highly of him.
Popculture
Courteney Cox Addresses Kanye West's Controversial Comments About 'Friends'
Courteney Cox fired back at Kanye "Ye" West this week over his opinion of Friends. Earlier this month, Ye seemed to say that he though the acclaimed sitcom was "not funny" in comments on Instagram. On Tuesday, Cox posted a video where she jokingly reacted to Ye's criticism. In the...
Mother Enraged After Finding Out Daughter's Stepmom Stole Her Birthday Money and then Blackmailed Her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My aunt has a friend whose children stay with their dad and his new wife on the weekends. The kids, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, don't care too much for their stepmom. They don't feel as if she likes them very much.
Popculture
600 Breezy's Girlfriend Raven Jackson Has Died
Rapper 600 Breezy shared tragic news with his fans on Tuesday. Raven Jackson, his girlfriend of two years, took her own life recently. The Chicago rapper also published a screenshot of the last text message Jackson sent him. Jackson was a model, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and podcaster, according to her Instagram page. Breezy did not share a cause of death.
Today reveals new seating assignments on Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie’s first day back- and one host is on the end
TODAY has revealed their new seating arrangements for Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie's first day back - and Hoda has been placed on the end of the desk. The two rival co-hosts of the popular morning news show have been in a tense feud since the start of the summer.
Popculture
Why Lindsie Chrisley's Ex Threatened to Sue Her
Lindsie Chrisley isn't backing down after an alleged lawsuit threat from ex-husband Will Campbell. The Chrisley Knows Best star, who also hosts The Southern Tea podcast, claimed in a recent episode ofCoffee Convos with Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry that Campbell, whom she split from last summer after nine years of marriage, was threatening to sue her if she didn't stop discussing him and the co-parenting of their 9-year-old son Jackson on her podcasts.
Popculture
Pauley Perrette Reveals How She Realized She Was Having a Stroke and What Saved Her Life
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette is speaking out about the stroke she suffered last year. Perrette, 53, revealed on Sept. 2 that she had a "massive stroke" a year ago. The actress revealed how she learned she was having a stroke and what saved her life in a new Entertainment Tonight interview.
Popculture
'Claim to Fame's Pepper Teases Being 'Really Lucky' in the Game When It Came to Her Famous Family Member (Exclusive)
It's been a wild ride for Claim to Fame's Pepper – from almost going home in week one to securing her spot in the finale of ABC's new competition show, which pits celebrity family members against one another in a race to discover the identity of each other's famous relatives. Ahead of Tuesday's finale, Pepper opened up to PopCulture.com about her Claim to Fame journey, and what her family thinks of her reality TV debut.
Popculture
'Married at First Sight' Star's Ex Dies in Motorcycle Crash
Shane Smith, who was engaged to Married at First Sight star Stacey Hampton, died in a motorcycle crash in South Australia early Wednesday morning. He was 38. A 45-year-old male passenger was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries, police said, reports News.com.au. Smith was killed just after 3 a.m. Wednesday after crashing...
Popculture
Terry McDermott, Reality TV Star, Dies From Cancer
Bondi Rescue star Terry 'Tezz' McDermott has died following a years-long battle with cancer. The beloved lifeguard, who rose to fame on the Australian TV program, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1 after first being diagnosed with prostate cancer on Anzac Day 2020, the official Facebook page for Bondi Rescue Lifeguards announced.
Popculture
Christina Haack and Husband Josh Hall Celebrate Marriage With Hawaiian Wedding Ceremony
Christina (Haack) Hall and her husband Joshua Hall are celebrating their love with a romantic Hawaiian wedding ceremony that comes just five months after the two tied the knot privately. The HGTV star shared a stunning photo from the ceremony on Instagram Sunday, showing off her long white gown with intricate floral detailing as she embraces her husband on the rocky Hawaiian beach while the sun sets in the background.
Popculture
Fox's New Reality Show Pits Jamie Lynn Spears Against Kate Gosselin
Jamie Lynn Spears, Kate Gosselin and Mel B are going head-to-head with 13 other celebrity contestants in Fox's intense new reality competition show, Special Forces: The Ultimate Test, the network announced Wednesday. The new series, which is scheduled to premiere in January 2023, will be the "ultimate celebrity social experiment," the network teased.
Popculture
A Very Special Kate Middleton Dress Resurfaces on TikTok
Royal watchers are fully aware that Kate Middleton is one of the great style icons of our time. But, TikTok users were recently treated to one of her lesser-known fashion moments in a now-viral video. The Duchess of Cambridge wore the outfit in question on her wedding day back in April 2011, per Newsweek.
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Star Returning to Show Despite Facing Federal Charges
Yellowstone star Q'orianka Kilcher will be returning to the show for Season 5, despite currently facing federal charges over alleged workers' compensation fraud. Deadline reports that Kilcher will be back as tribal attorney Angela Blue Thunder, a recurring role she played in Season 3 of the Paramount Network drama. At this time, it is unknown how many episodes she will turn up in during Season 5.
Popculture
Is Scott Disick Dating Rod Stewart's Daughter?
Scott Disick is reportedly dating Kimberly Stewart, the daughter of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Rod Stewart. The two were seen on several dates in Los Angeles in late August. Disick reportedly met Stewart, who runs a design firm in Southern California, through her brother, Sean Stewart. The two have not commented on the rumors.
Popculture
'Counting On' Fans Think Jana Duggar Moved out of Her Parents' Home, But Here's the Truth
Has Jana Duggar moved out of her parents' home? Fans believe that may be the case, but is it the truth? Distractify looked into the situation and set the record straight about Jana's alleged moving plans. As many who have watched Counting On know, Jim Bob, Michelle, and their many...
Popculture
'Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney Reveals Her Disgust With Gross Season 2 Hot Tub Scene
Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney had to undergo some unpleasant method acting while shooting a recent scene. Season 2 of the HBO drama has seen Sweeney's character Cassie in a number of compromising positions, most notably in episode 4. Cassie tries to seduce Nate (Jacob Elordi) at Maddy's (Alexa Demie) birthday party, only to find herself throwing up in a hot tub after getting drunk.
