seattle.gov

Cedar Water Treatment

The Cedar Water Treatment Facility started operation in 2004 and treats up to 180 million gallons of water per day from the Cedar River and Lake Youngs. It provides about two-thirds of the water for Seattle and its regional customers. The facility relies on both time-tested and innovative techniques to supply high-quality drinking water. The time-tested techniques include watershed protection and chlorination, and the innovative techniques include ozonation and ultraviolet light disinfection.
Fresh Bucks

Fresh Bucks is a healthy food program that distributes monthly benefits to help Seattle neighbors afford fresh fruits and vegetables. Fresh Bucks is funded by the City of Seattle’s Sweetened Beverage Tax and administered by the Seattle Office of Sustainability & Environment. Fresh Bucks Benefits. The Fresh Bucks program...
Budget is Coming

Let’s dive in. To round out your summer reading list, here’s our August newsletter:. District 4: Engaging in the U District, View Ridge, Wallingford, Wedgwood, and more. Public Safety: recruitment plan passes and “National Night Out” revives. Budgets and Taxes: Budget is coming!. Affordability: City planning...
AG 1075: Shoreline Street End

I want to learn more about... Step 1: Review shoreline street end policies and draw your site plan!. Step 2.5: Meet with us (Optional) Shoreline street ends are City Council designated areas for public access and occur where streets meet a shore. Our program collaborates with community partners on maintaining and improving shoreline street ends for public use.
Right-of-way (ROW) Construction

To protect the health and safety of our staff and customers, and to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19, we closed our public-facing customer service counters on Monday, March 16, 2020. Our counters remain closed until further notice. This includes both the Street Use and the Traffic and Parking permit counters at the Seattle Municipal Tower on floors 23 and 37. We are still processing permit applications.
