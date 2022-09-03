ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

‘Master Gardener’ Review: A Brooding Joel Edgerton Can’t Make Paul Schrader’s Belabored Allegory Bloom

By David Rooney
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U1hv5_0hhAICh300

On paper, Paul Schrader ’s latest, Master Gardener , has all the elements to be a continuation of the writer-director’s recent renaissance with First Reformed and The Card Counter . Another solitary man tormented by a violent past seeks regeneration, penning detailed journals about the obsession — in this case, horticulture — that keeps his darkest thoughts at bay. Joel Edgerton ’s haunted central performance as former white supremacist Narvel Roth fits the essential Schrader mold of a troubled soul hiding from his demons. But little else rings true in a drama curiously lacking in texture, which misses the mark in lifeless scene after scene.

The film premieres out of competition in Venice in conjunction with Schrader receiving the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement, an honor fully earned with a distinguished body of work going back almost 50 years. However, this is one of his weaker efforts, right down to its uncharacteristically conventional fairy-tale resolution. While its North American bow is scheduled for the New York Film Festival , Master Gardener has yet to secure U.S. distribution.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Cinematographer Alexander Dynan brought fitting visual austerity to First Reformed and jazzy vitality to the casino settings of The Card Counter . But aside from the crisp time-lapse shots of flowers blossoming on the opening credits, the DP’s latest collaboration with Schrader is disappointingly flat.

That’s a significant drawback for a film pegged to the belabored metaphor of gardens as places where order is created out of wildness, where manicured grounds can be a class gateway and where the future can bring rejuvenation, even in the face of what seems irreversible damage. There’s also the duality of gardens seen by some as beacons of diversity and by others as enclosed worlds to be kept pure by eliminating the weeds.

Perhaps the time and location constraints of pandemic production played a part, but the principal setting, despite being the pride of its wealthy owner and being readied for a ritzy charity auction of exotic blooms, looks notably drab. Almost the sole interlude of visual interest is a carpet of CG flowers springing to life along a roadside and under the wheels of Narvel’s car during a moment of romantic revelation.

Placed in a witness protection program after providing enough incriminating information to send a bunch of his fellow white-power radicals to prison, Narvel found a new life and a consuming passion tending the grounds at Gracewood Gardens. It seems the controlling dowager who lives in the grand old Southern former plantation house, Norma Haverhill ( Sigourney Weaver ), spotted his green thumb and took a shine to him, his duties regularly extending to the bedroom.

Clearly, she’s aware of his Proud Boy past given that it’s tattooed all over his torso in the form of swastikas and other hate symbols. Either Norma believes Narvel’s racism is completely behind him or she’s toying with him when she instructs him to take on her 20ish, mixed-race grand-niece Maya ( Quintessa Swindell ) as a paid apprentice.

Maya rocks up for her first day of work wearing a “No Bad Vibes” tie-dye T-shirt and ripped jeans, her ear buds blasting music; she seems bemused by the decision of this distant relative, a woman she hasn’t even met since she was a child visiting the estate, to turn her into a gardener. There’s zero indication in the script that Maya has her own troubles, with drug issues she inherited from her late mother and an abusive relationship with the slap-happy dealer for whom she sometimes works, R.G. (Jared Bankens).

It’s no fault of Swindell that Maya instead seems supremely chill — and takes to horticulture like a natural — until she appears with a split lip and beat-up face. The lack of foreshadowing isn’t helped either by R.G. and his sidekick Sissy (Matt Mercurio) being the least menacing drug criminals ever to stink up a bad neighborhood — as if they were randomly hauled in off the street and handed the script moments before shooting.

The muddled tone of the chronically underpowered film is exacerbated by a score from British alternative R&B composer Devonté Hynes, whose mellow grooves seem antithetical to tension or suspense.

Writing multi-dimensional women has never been Schrader’s strongest suit, but it’s unfortunate that Weaver, who could play this kind of chilly imperiousness in her sleep, is saddled with some truly awful dialogue and unpersuasive conflicts that spark up out of nothing. That’s the case during her first lunch with Maya; the younger woman ruffles her employer’s feathers, causing friction that deepens later when Norma perceives a growing attraction between “Sweet Pea,” as she calls Narvel, and her grand-niece.

Maya’s presence sets off a series of events, starting when Narvel asks his law-enforcement handler (Esai Morales) to pay a visit to R.G. and continuing when he and Maya evolve into one another’s unlikely escape routes from the past. That doesn’t sit well with R.G., who strikes back in a clumsy scene that editor Benjamin Rodriguez Jr. cross-cuts like it’s the baptism murders in The Godfather .

The core strength of the film is Edgerton’s stoical characterization. He looks the part, with slicked-down Hitler hair and a black turtleneck under his gardening overalls. And he nails the struggle between the nightmares fed by the gun violence in his history and the enormous care he has put into his release from that ugly past, even if the voiceover goes a tad heavy on his scholarly botanical reflections.

The notion of a one-time avowed racist killer who wears the evidence of that hate on his skin falling into romantic involvement with a vulnerable Black woman half his age should in effect be quite provocative. “Obscene,” Norma calls it once she sees that Sweet Pea has moved to a new flower bed. Just the very idea of an ex-Proud Boy finding a path to redemption will piss off a lot of people, not that Schrader is new to controversy.

But the director’s quintessentially religious vision of transgression and forgiveness never builds the necessary dramatic truth here to warrant much reflection.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Review: Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson Reunite with Martin McDonagh in Vintage Form

Ireland’s rural West was the setting for a cluster of plays hatched out of a remarkably prolific early period in the mid-‘90s that thrust Martin McDonagh onto the map. But aside from the title initially intended to complete his Aran Islands trilogy, The Banshees of Inisherin remained for decades at a larval stage, unproduced and unpublished. The playwright considered it an immature work, floating the possibility of returning to it later in life. Preserving the title but spinning an entirely new yarn to flesh out its suggestion of folk balladry, the writer-director’s superbly acted fourth feature is his most Irish...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice: Hugh Jackman Says Reading ‘The Son’ Was a “Feeling Like a Fire in My Gut”

Hugh Jackman says he was driven to reach out directly to Florian Zeller to ask if he could star in The Son, the playwright-turned-filmmaker’s sophomore feature following his acclaimed — and Oscar-winning — directorial debut The Father. Like The Father, The Son was adapted from one of Zeller’s plays, this time tackling the subject of depression and centering on 17-year-old Nicholas — newcomer Zen McGrath — whose growing struggle with mental health begins to devastate the lives of his New York lawyer father Peter (Jackman) and mother Kate (Laura Dern). Vanessa Kirby, meanwhile, plays Beth, Pete’s new partner, the arrival of whom and...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Harry Styles Is Mired in a Complicated and Steamy Love Triangle in New ‘My Policeman’ Trailer

Harry Styles finds himself in an emotionally complicated love triangle in the latest trailer for My Policeman, which dropped on Wednesday ahead of a world premiere for Michael Grandage’s 1950s romantic drama at the Toronto Film Festival. Styles plays Tom, a closeted policeman who, along with Emma Corrin as teacher Marion and museum curator Patrick, played by David Dawson, become entangled in a forbidden relationship. Tom and Marion marry, but Styles’ character soon falls for Patrick as they begin a gay relationship.  More from The Hollywood ReporterSteven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' Releases New Poster'The Son' Review: Hugh Jackman is Outstanding in Florian...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice: Darren Aronofsky’s ‘The Whale’ — and Brendan Fraser’s Potential Career Comeback — Gets Rapturous Seven-Minute Ovation

Brendan Fraser’s return to the movies was greeted with an adoring reception on Sunday night in Venice, one which seemed to even catch the star himself by surprise.  The Whale — Darren Aronofsky’s A24 drama touted as a career comeback for Fraser, the former Hollywood leading man who effectively disappeared from the big screen — had already been hyped as one of the must-watch films of the festival, and it garnered hugely positive responses following its first press screening on Saturday. The crowd at the world premiere on the Lido was just as enthusiastic, giving the film a boisterous seven-minute standing...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sigourney Weaver
Person
Paul Schrader
Person
Esai Morales
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Joel Edgerton
Person
Lars Von Trier
Person
Rebecca Zlotowski
Person
Lena Dunham
The Hollywood Reporter

‘My Name Is Alfred Hitchcock’ Review: Mark Cousins’ Doc Is a Sly and Engaging Celebration of the Filmmaker

With his newest deep-dive movie about movies, prolific documentarian Mark Cousins switches up his approach by adding a heaping dollop of mischief. My Name Is Alfred Hitchcock, his love letter to one of cinema’s towering greats, flaunts a title that could be an impostor’s declaration on To Tell the Truth. The opening credits announce that the film was “written and voiced by Alfred Hitchcock.” Say what? The first sound of that voice on the soundtrack, however familiar its adenoidal depths and Cockney slants, sparks reasonable doubt — suspicions confirmed when the maestro’s initial comments concern a huge bust of him...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tiffany Haddish Says She Deeply Regrets Acting in “Through A Pedophile’s Eyes” Sketch

Tiffany Haddish says she deeply regrets acting in an old sketch with Aries Spears that has sparked a wave of criticism following a lawsuit from an anonymous woman who accused the comedians of exploiting her and her brother in sexually charged video skits when they were children. “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now,” she posted on social media. “But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

John Legend on How Chrissy Teigen’s Miscarriage Made the Couple “Stronger,” His Fallout With Kanye “Ye” West

John Legend is opening up about how Chrissy Teigen’s tragic miscarriage brought the couple closer and made them “stronger.” In September 2020, Teigen revealed she had suffered a miscarriage after a hospitalization in which she was diagnosed with a partial placenta abruption and had to deliver their son, Jack, at 20 weeks. More from The Hollywood ReporterB.J. Novak, Chrissy Teigen, Uzo Aduba Set for Propper Daley's A Day of Unreasonable ConversationChrissy Teigen and John Legend Expecting Baby Nearly Two Years After Pregnancy LossKid Cudi Walks Off Stage at Rolling Loud Miami, Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance With Lil Durk “We...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis and Gina Prince-Bythewood on the Battle to Get ‘The Woman King’ Made

The first time Gina Prince-Bythewood and Viola Davis met about The Woman King, in the offices of Davis’ production company in the spring of 2020, the filmmaker broke one of the rules of her trade. “As I started talking about my connection to the material, I lost it,” Prince-Bythewood says. “There’s no crying in directing. But I cried there. And I left going, ‘Fuck, did I just blow it? Is V going to think I’m weak?’ “ It’s hard to imagine Prince-Bythewood giving anyone an impression of weakness. The director, a former basketball and track star whose filmography ranges from the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Gardening#Blooms#Belabored Allegory Bloom#The Golden Lion#North American#Working With Parkinson
The Hollywood Reporter

Harry Styles Says He Has “No Idea What I’m Doing” When It Comes to Acting

Harry Styles has two hugely buzzy films in the fall festival season — Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, which has its world premiere tonight in Venice, and My Policeman alongside Emma Corrin, which bows in Toronto. But despite a busy start to the pop star’s growing Hollywood career, he admits he still thinks of himself as an amateur. More from The Hollywood ReporterIreland Fines Instagram $400M for Violating Child Privacy Policies'Fantastic Beasts' Star Eddie Redmayne to Receive Zurich Film Festival's Lifetime Achievement HonorElon Musk Slams Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Series: "Tolkien Is Turning in His Grave" “What I like about acting...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Fantastic Beasts’ Star Eddie Redmayne to Receive Zurich Film Festival’s Lifetime Achievement Honor

The 2022 Zurich Film Festival is honoring Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne with its Golden Eye award for lifetime acheivement. The British actor will receive the honor in person in Zurich on September 25 ahead of the European premiere of Tobias Lindholm’s The Good Nurse. Redmayne stars in the Netflix thriller, alongside Jessica Chastain, as a nurse who poses a deadly threat to his patients. He will also participate in a ZFF Masters session while at the festival. More from The Hollywood ReporterFox Entertainment and Gordon Ramsay's Studio Ramsay Makes First Key Executive HireVince Staples to Lead Netflix Comedy From...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Anna Kendrick to Make Directorial Debut With ‘The Dating Game’

Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick is stepping behind the camera to make her directorial debut with the true-life thriller The Dating Game. The film, from a Black List script by Ian McDonald, is described as the stranger-than-fiction story of Cheryl Bradshaw, a bachelorette candidate on hit 70s TV matchmaking show The Dating Game who picked the funny and handsome bachelor number one, Rodney Alcala. But Bradshaw’s fairy tale date takes a terrifying turn when the bachelor drops his charming façade to reveal the truth: Alcala is in fact a psychopathic serial killer. More from The Hollywood ReporterToronto Hot List: Jane Fonda-Lily...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Crow’ Reboot to Film at New Production Facility (Exclusive)

The Crow, Rupert Sanders’ reimagining of Alex Proyas’ 1994 cult classic, has found a place to roost. The Crow will be the first major international production to film in the new Penzing Studios, a backlot recently opened in a former air force base in Penzing, 30 miles west of Munich, Germany. All virtual production on The Crow will be done at Penzing, with location shoots in Prague and Munich. The production will also carry out the majority of its digital asset creation and VFX work in Bavaria, Germany. More from The Hollywood ReporterFremantle Bosses to Give Mipcom KeynoteFox Entertainment and...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

‘L’Immensita’ Review: Penelope Cruz Wows Again in Turbulent Italian Family Drama

A tender, intensely personal portrait of dysfunctional family in 1970s Rome, Italian director Emanuele Crialese’s L’Immensita covers a lot of distance indeed. Internationally, it’s bound to draw attention for Penelope Cruz’s wrenching performance as Clara, an unhappily married mother of three coping with mental health issues. (Cruz is suddenly everywhere all at once, appearing not just in this competitor for the Golden Lion in Venice, but also on the Lido as a player in out-of-competition feature On the Fringe.) Closer to home, the film is sure to generate press over the fact that Crialese just came out publicly as a trans...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Eternal Daughter’ Review: A Double Dose of Tilda Swinton in Joanna Hogg’s Partly Effective Stylistic Swerve

After the success of her paired portrait-of-the-artist features The Souvenir and The Souvenir Part II, British writer-director Joanna Hogg takes a stylistic swerve with The Eternal Daughter, a melancholy winter’s tale with horror elements. It’s effectively a third chapter in the Souvenir story, one that jumps into the present day after the 1980s setting of Part II. This time, Tilda Swinton takes over the role of Hogg’s fictional avatar Julie (originally played by Swinton’s daughter, Honor Swinton Byrne) and also reprises the role of Julie’s contained, genteel mother Rosalind, affording the actor a chance to indulge her enthusiasm for complex...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Brendan Fraser on ‘The Whale’ in Venice: “The Most Heroic Man I’ve Ever Played”

Brendan Fraser, the Hollywood leading man who largely disappeared from the big screen in recent years, landed on the Lido in Venice Sunday to discuss what’s already being tipped as a potential career comeback project, Darren Aronofsky‘s A24 film The Whale.  A vivid chamber piece about a reclusive 600-pound man struggling to find redemption, the film has received an enthusiastic response at its first Venice press screenings this weekend. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Argentina, 1985' Review: A Strong Lead Performance Grounds an Understated Drama About a Historic TrialVenice According to Italian Festival Insiders Sabrina Baracetti and Thomas BertaccheVenice: Darren Aronofsky's 'The Whale' -- and...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Saint Omer’ Review: Alice Diop Crafts a Spellbinding Courtroom Drama

The details of the case are grim. On a chilly November day in 2013, Fabienne Kanou surrendered her 15-month-old daughter, Adélaïde, to the sea. She chose the shores of Berck-sur-Mer because of its linguistic proximity to impurity: “Berck” sounded like “Beurk,” the French word for “yuck.” Later, when asked by police for her motive, Kanou replied cryptically, “It was simpler that way.” During her trial in 2016, she attributed her actions to malevolent forces. Nothing in her story made sense, she said. “Even a stupid person would not do what I did.”  More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Son' Review: Hugh...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Pine’s Rep Denies Harry Styles Spat on ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Co-Star: “Complete Fabrication”

A representative for Chris Pine has vehemently denied Harry Styles spat on his Don’t Worry Darling co-star at the Venice Film Festival. “This is a ridiculous story, a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” the rep said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday.More from The Hollywood ReporterHarry Styles Spit-Gate, Chris Pine "Astral Projecting" and Florence Pugh (Avoiding) Eye Contact: How 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama Kept Burning After Venice PremiereVenice: Crowds Dismiss 'Don't Worry Darling' Scandal as Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles and Florence Pugh Get...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Benedict Cumberbatch Joins Survival Film ‘The End We Start From,’ Starring Jodie Comer

Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Strong and Katherine Waterston have joined survival film The End We Start From, starring Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) and directed by BAFTA-winning director Mahalia Belo (Ellen,Requiem, The Long Song). Based on the heart-wrenching novel by Megan Hunter and adapted for the screen by BAFTA-nominated Alice Birch (Normal People, Succession), the film tells a hopeful story about the trials and joys of new motherhood in the midst of devastating floods that swallow up the city of London. “When an environmental crisis sees London submerged by flood waters, a young family is torn apart in the chaos,” according to...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Dead for a Dollar’ Review: Walter Hill Delivers a Lively Western With Christoph Waltz and Rachel Brosnahan

As the credits come up on screen at the end of Dead for a Dollar, the dedication “In Memory of Budd Boetticher” is bannered so prominently next to the title, it could almost serve as a subtitle for the film itself. In fact, it’s not entirely clear whether or not it officially is the film’s subtitle. Either way, this entertaining latest feature from venerable writer-producer-director Walter Hill is soaked in elegiac love for the clean lines, brisk storytelling and moral clarity of classic westerns, like the kind Boetticher used to make, such as The Cimarron Kid (1952), The Man From...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Dreamin’ Wild’ Review: Casey Affleck Stars in a Story of Musical Ambition That Hits a Lot of the Right Notes

It may have been music critic Robert Christgau who once observed that the hardest works to write about are the ones that earn a B+, or are just on the cusp of A-. Mind you, that might have been said by Roger Ebert or a critic for The Hollywood Reporter or any reviewer since the beginning of time. The point is, it’s the imperceptible flaws that curb enthusiasm which are almost as impossible to define as whatever makes something extraordinary. What is the ineffable deficit between very good and great? In a sense, Dreamin’ Wild is about that margin of error....
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
54K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy