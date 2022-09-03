ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Top News Agencies Up in Arms Against Venice Film Festival Over New Red Carpet Footage Restrictions — Will The Festival Budge?

By Nick Vivarelli
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EpQFl_0hhAHhpF00

Top international news agencies, including the Associated Press and Reuters, are up in arms against the Venice Film Festival over what they claim are restrictions to access footage of the fest’s star-studded red carpet activities and press conferences.

In past years, the agencies have been able to give their clients more or less unlimited amounts of Venice footage, excluding live feeds. Upon arrival on the Lido this year, with no forewarning, agency video teams collected their red carpet accreditation on opening day and were then handed a form to sign telling them there is a 90-second limit, the groups allege.

The 90-second limit is allegedly due to Italian media regulation that was always in existence, but is only being enforced this year.

Another novelty this year is that the festival is not allowing any agency cameras into the press conferences, a practice which had started during the height of the COVID pandemic, “but there is no reason it should happen now,” says a veteran Venice news agency operator on the TV side.

The alleged 90-second limit law — the terms of which are still unclear — is being enforced following a new deal that the fest’s parent organization, the Venice Biennale, has made with its media partner, Italian state broadcaster RAI. In turn, this year RAI has a deal to sell its Venice opening and closing ceremony footage, as well as its red carpet and press conferences content, to French pay-TV operator Canal+.

“They are saying that RAI has an exclusive on the opening and closing ceremony and red carpet access and that’s how it is and we have to abide by it,” the Venice veteran says.

“We’ve all been completely taken by surprise by all this and we are here already so it’s very difficult to try and make any changes. We’ve met as a collective group of eight with the festival and they are not budging on it at all. They just keep citing this Italian law” that says they can only run a maximum of 90 seconds. This restriction is being placed on all TV media, not just the agencies.

The irony in the situation is that the agencies are invited press and they have camera access to the red carpet which they are filming. But this year, they are only allowed to use 90-seconds of their own recorded footage.

The only concession that Venice has made is that they have said they will allow agency cameras into the press conferences. But they can only use 90-seconds of that recorded footage.

“That kind of defeats the purpose,” says the Venice veteran. “The problem we have is that they are restricting the story we can tell. And the press conference is the only place at the festival where we get our story. Unless you’ve got one-on-one access. Then that’s where everybody should be able to get their story.”

“I don’t know of any other festival where that happens. At any other festival the pool [recorded] feed of a festival would always be unrestricted. And nobody has ever restricted what we can run of our own material anywhere on any event… It’s highly unusual, it’s very restrictive. It seems to be impeding our freedom as journalists.”

The Venice Film Festival said on Saturday they had no immediate comment, but would investigate that matter further.

Deadline was first to report this news of agencies’ frustrations regarding restrictions at the festival.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde Keep Their Distance During 4-Minute Venice Standing Ovation for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

On Monday night, Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde both attended the world premiere of the drama “Don’t Worry Daring” at the Venice Film Festival, but they kept their distance — almost as if they weren’t even in the same film together. Pugh had skipped the press conference for the film earlier in the day. When the audience at Venice erupted into a 4-minute standing ovation for the film, a teary-eyed Pugh — who was sitting several seats away from Wilde — turned away completely from her director, as she instead faced (and danced with) her co-star Nick Kroll. The film seemed to...
MOVIES
Variety

Tilda Swinton Makes Political Statement at Venice Film Festival: ‘It’s My Honor to Wear Half of the Ukrainian Flag’

The subject of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, one of the topics of discussion at the Venice Film Festival, bubbled to the surface again on Tuesday with Tilda Swinton making a statement with her hair dyed yellow. “It’s my honor to wear half of the Ukrainian flag,” Swinton said at the press conference for Joanna Hogg’s “The Eternal Daughter,” when complimented on her look by a journalist. Swinton expressed that it was an honor later during the conference as well. The star wore a light blue top, which complements the dark blue of the Ukraine flag. Shot during lockdown, “The Eternal...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Salt Lake’: Watch First Trailer for Toronto Film About Late-Life Desire (EXCLUSIVE)

A first trailer has been unveiled for Toronto selection “Salt Lake,” Kasia Rosłaniec’s exploration of late-life desire and emancipation. In the film, 64-year-old Helena announces her intention to pursue sexual experiences with other men – much to the shock of her husband of 40 years. The cast includes Katarzyna Butowtt, Krzysztof Stelmaszyk, Adam Ferency, Dorota Kolak, Dagmara Krasowska, Judyta Paradzińska and Jacek Poniedziałek. The film will screen at Toronto as part of Industry Selects – 10 titles chosen by festival programmers for their sales potential. It is produced by Warsaw-based Mañana in co-production with Common Ground Pictures from Gothenburg, Sweden, the partners...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Venice Film Festival Blocks Question for Olivia Wilde About Shia LaBeouf at ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Press Conference

The Venice Film Festival blocked a journalist from asking a question about Shia LaBeouf at a press conference for Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling” on Monday. LaBeouf was set to star in “Don’t Worry Darling,” but he exited the project in the fall of 2020 and was replaced by Harry Styles. The back and forth between Wilde and Styles about what exactly happened next has been making headlines prior to the film’s Venice world premiere. After Wilde had told Variety in a cover story that LaBeouf’s process “was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions,” the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Variety

San Diego International Film Festival Reveals 2022 Lineup, Colson Baker to Receive Spotlight Award (EXCLUSIVE)

The San Diego International Film Festival has announced its 2022 lineup, featuring the return of Opening Night Film Premiere & Reception, the Night of the Stars Tribute and Culinary Cinema, Variety has learned exclusively. In its 21st year, SDIFF received more than 3,000 film submissions from 82 countries. The lineup consists of 115 films total, including 27 Narrative Competition films, 11 Documentary Competition films and 77 shorts. SDIFF’s Gala Features screenings this year include the San Diego premieres of “Taurus,” “Empire of Light” and “The Lost King.” James Gray’s “Armageddon Time” leads the pack of award season studio films at...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Variety

Olivia Wilde Dodges Question About Feud With ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Star Florence Pugh: ‘The Internet Feeds Itself’

Olivia Wilde isn’t commenting on alleged tensions between her and Florence Pugh, the star of her movie “Don’t Worry Darling.” When asked at a Venice press conference whether Wilde can “clear the air” about the alleged falling out with Pugh, the director said: “Florence is a force. We are so grateful she’s able to make it tonight [for the red carpet] despite being in production on ‘Dune.’ I know, as a director, how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I’m very grateful to her, and to [‘Dune’ director Denis Villeneuve] for helping us. And...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Passes ‘Black Panther’ as Fifth-Highest Grossing Movie Ever in North America

“Top Gun: Maverick” has crossed $700 million in North America, becoming one of six movies to ever surpass that milestone at the domestic box office. The film returned to the top of box office charts over Labor Day weekend, adding $7.9 million between Friday and Monday and bringing ticket sales to $701 million. According to Paramount, “Maverick” is the only film to ever be No. 1 at the domestic box office for both Memorial Day and Labor Day holidays.  After 15 weeks of release, the sequel to Tom Cruise’s 1986 blockbuster has overtaken Marvel’s behemoth “Black Panther” ($700.4 million) as the fifth-highest...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Boys’ Creator Eric Kripke Tells Toxic Fans to Stop Watching the Show: ‘Eat a Bag of Dicks’ and ‘F— Off to the Sun’

“The Boys” creator Eric Kripke slammed the show’s toxic fans after cast member Erin Moriarty came forward and revealed she has been the subject of misogynistic harassment online. Moriarty has been a series regular on “The Boys” for three seasons and plays the superhero Starlight. The actor wrote on Instagram that backlash to her character from toxic fans has left her feeling “silenced” and “dehumanized.” “Hi trolls!” Kripke wrote on his own Twitter page in reaction to Moriarty’s statement. “One, this is literally the opposite of the show’s fucking message. Two, you’re causing pain to real people with real feelings. Be...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice Film Festival#News Agency#Media Regulation#The Associated Press#Reuters#Italian#The Venice Biennale#French
Variety

Kelly Clarkson’s Divorce Album Is Coming: Singer Announces New Music for 2023 (EXCLUSIVE)

Kelly Clarkson is currently gearing up for the fourth season premiere of her talk show, but she’s also ready to bring new music to her fans. In an exclusive interview for this week’s Variety cover story, Clarkson reveals that she has recorded a new album, which she plans to release in 2023. The album will mark Clarkson’s first major studio album in more than five years, following 2017’s “Meaning of Life.” (The singer released a holiday album, “When Christmas Comes Around,” in 2021.) “It’s coming out next year. And this is an important album,” Clarkson tells Variety. “I’m working on this in therapy:...
MUSIC
Variety

Can Kelly Clarkson Save Daytime? The Host on Taking Over Ellen’s Spot, Touring Again and Broadway Dreams

“I’m so sweaty. I’m gonna roll these Spanx off,” Kelly Clarkson exclaims in front of a live audience at Lincoln Center, having just belted out Mary J. Blige’s “Just Fine” — a song she learned only hours before. The crowd cheers her on and laughs as she announces, mid-performance, “I have to pee, so I’m gonna have an extra pep in my step.” This is not a concert. On this rainy, humid morning in August, Clarkson is on set for Season 4 of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which has relocated to New York City from L.A. for a week to...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton’s ‘Gutsy’ Fails to Live Up to Its Name: TV Review

In the months after Donald Trump became president and a flush of liberal rage manifested in impassioned Women’s Marches across the country, Hillary Clinton took a sizeable step back from public life. Having been a flashpoint of both controversy and sympathy for her entire adult life, Clinton found herself having to forge a new kind of identity — one that wouldn’t be tied to any kind of political office, but could still use support from those Democrats whose first reaction to Trump’s inauguration was to crochet pink “pussyhats” and march as a unified pink wave of righteous fury. “Gutsy,” Clinton’s new...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Luxbox Swoops on Argentine Mystery Adventure ‘Trenque Lauquen’ Before Venice Horizons Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based sales agency and production company Luxbox has snagged the rights to “Trenque Lauquen,” the fourth feature by Argentine director-producer Laura Citarella, ahead of its Sept. 8 world premiere in the Venice Horizons sidebar. The pick-up continues Luxbox’s strong line in Latin American titles, seen this year in Sundance entry “Dos Estaciones” and Cannes Directors’ Fortnight title “1976” as well as “Pornomelancholia,” the latest documentary feature from award-winning director Manuel Abramovich, which competes in San Sebastián. Filmed in two parts, “Trenque Lauquen” begins with a couple of men, Rafael and Ezequiel, who are on the road, both searching for a woman, Laura,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Harry Styles Makes a Convincing Case for the Matching Gucci Luggage Set at Venice Film Festival

There’s been no lack of drama at this year’s Venice Film Festival thanks to the behind-the-scenes tabloid gossip circulating around Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling,” which premiered on Monday. So, it’s only fitting that Harry Styles landed in Venice in a dramatic fit. Styles, who stars as the cunning suburban husband to Florence Pugh’s Alice in the retro thriller, arrived at the Venice Airport sporting a ’70s-inspired ensemble courtesy of Gucci, who Styles has been in collaboration with since last June. He sported the Italian label’s double-breasted jacket in burgundy, monogram sweater vest, flare jeans and Adidas x Gucci Gazelle sneakers....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Variety

Miike Takashi’s Korean ‘Connect,’ Kimo Stamboel’s ‘Blood Curse’ Disney-Backed Series Set Busan Festival Debuts

Prolific Japanese film director Miike Takashi and Indonesian genre specialist Kimo Stamboel will be among the star names in the ‘On Screen’ section of the Busan International Film Festival given over to TV series. Miike has made “Connect,” a Korean-language crime fantasy thriller about a man who is kidnapped and has one of his eyes removed by a gang of organ harvesters and transplanted into the body of a notorious serial killer. The unwilling donor now has terrible visions as he witnesses terrifying attacks on the residents of Seoul. The show was written by Nakamura Masaru and Heo Dam (“Monstrum”). It features...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscar-Winning Director Paolo Sorrentino to Preside Over Jury of Marrakech Film Festival’s Comeback Edition (EXCLUSIVE)

Paolo Sorrentino, the Oscar-winning director of “The Great Beauty” and “The Hand of God,” is set to preside over the jury of the Marrakech International Film Festival. The popular fest will make a comeback this year after a pair of editions were canceled due to the pandemic. The upcoming fest will take place Nov. 11-19. Sorrentino’s jury will award the Étoile d’Or to one of 14 feature-length films set to compete at the festival, which aims at showcasing rising filmmakers from around the world. The helmer follows the footsteps of prestigious directors and talents such as Martin Scorsese...
MOVIES
Variety

Tony Leung to be Feted as Asian Filmmaker of the Year at Busan Film Festival

Tony Leung Chiu-wai, the Hong Kong star of “In The Mood For Love” and Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” has been named Asian Filmmaker of the Year by the Busan International Film Festival. Leung will collect his award at the festival’s opening ceremony on Oct. 5. 2022. The festival will open with a screening of “Scent of Wind” by Hagi Mohaghegh. The Iranian director previously won the 2015 New Currents competition in Busan with his second feature “Immortal.” The festival will close with “A Man,” from Japan’s Ishikawa Kei. The title premiered this week at the Venice...
MOVIES
Variety

‘One Fine Morning’ Producer Les Films Pelleas Sets Next Project by Guillaume Senez, Anne-Sophie Bailly (EXCLUSIVE)

Les Films Pelleas, the Paris-based banner behind Mia Hansen-Love’s “One Fine Morning” (pictured), is set to produce Guillaume Senez (“Our Struggles”)’s next project, as well as the feature debut of Anne-Sophie Bailly whose short “The Midwife” is currently playing at Telluride. The Paris-based banner’s roster of completed roster includes Karim Moussaoui’s “L’Effacement,” and Annie Ernaux’s documentary “Les annes Super-8.” “Mona” revolves around around a woman in her 60’s who raised alone her disabled son and is at a point in her life where she aspires to start caring for herself. But when her son is unexpectedly having a...
MOVIES
Variety

Taylor Sheridan CIA Drama Series ‘Lioness’ Adds Three to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming CIA drama series “Lioness” at Paramount+ has added three new actors to its cast, Variety has learned exclusively. James Jordan, LaMonica Garrett, and Dave Annable have all joined the show. All three have previously worked with Sheridan — Jordan and Annable on the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” and Garrett in the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883.” Jordan also appeared in “1883” as well as Sheridan’s Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown” and in his features “Wind River” and “Those Who Wish Me Dead.” The three join previously announced cast members Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira. The series...
MOVIES
Variety

Venice Critics’ Week Premiere ‘Have You Seen This Woman?’ Drops Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Directing duo Dušan Zorić and Matija Gluščević make their feature debut with “Have You Seen This Woman?,” which has its world premiere Sept. 8 during the Venice Film Festival’s Critics’ Week. Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer. Divided into three chapters, “Have You Seen This Woman?” presents three acts that follow three different lives of a middle-aged woman of the same name. In the heat of a summer day, Draginja discovers a dead body that resembles her. Elsewhere, another hires a fake husband to show off in front of her friends. Finally, on a cold winter night, a...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Gabby and Rachel’s Men Head to Fantasy Suites

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the Sept. 5 episode of “The Bachelorette.” Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are back together again. The co-Bachelorettes reunited in Mexico after separating for hometowns, where they compared stories from the past week (Rachel lamenting that her once front-runner Tino Franco’s family didn’t like her, Gabby sharing her comfort levels with her final three).  Dates immediately commenced, with Gabby’s first going to Erich Schwer. The two spent the day facing her fears and jumping off high platforms into a pool during the day, and by night, Erich confessed his love for her...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Variety

80K+
Followers
59K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy