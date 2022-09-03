Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
Aggie soccer battles TCU Thursday night
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies look to extend their season-opening unbeaten string to seven matches when they battle the TCU Horned Frogs in Thursday’s 7 p.m. contest at Ellis Field. The Aggies have matched the program bests for both fewest goals allowed through six...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M’s Men’s Basketball conference schedule announced
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team learned its 18-game 2023 conference slate and begin play Jan. 4, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday. The Aggies’ home schedule includes contests against LSU (Jan. 7), Missouri (Jan. 11), Florida (Jan. 18), Vanderbilt (Jan. 28), Georgia (Feb. 4), Auburn (Feb. 7), Arkansas (Feb. 15), Tennessee (Feb. 21) and Alabama (March 4).
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Shuts Down Sam Houston, 3-0
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team pulled off its third sweep of the season on Tuesday night when it topped Sam Houston (28-26, 25-14, 30-28) inside Reed Arena. For the first time this year, a trio of Aggies reached double-digit kills in a single match, as...
KBTX.com
Yulkeith Brown forgot about planned TD celebration after scoring Saturday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team won its season opener in shutout fashion over Sam Houston and the 12th Man should not be alarmed that the Aggies looked pretty plain doing it. That was certainly by design by Jimbo Fisher. The head coach not wanting to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Aggies announce dates for two fall exhibition games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies play a pair of exhibition games on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park this fall, baseball head coach Jim Schlossnagle announced Tuesday. The Aggies host Lamar on Saturday, October 15 at 1 p.m. The Maroon & White welcome Sam Houston for...
KBTX.com
Men’s Tennis garners five ITA Preseason Rankings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s tennis team garnered five Intercollegiate Tennis Association Preseason Rankings, the organization announced Tuesday. Noah Schachter led the Maroon & White with highest ranking in singles at No. 19. The Wesley Chapel, Florida, product finished his 2022 season with All-Southeastern Conference First Team honors. Schachter posted a 17-23 mark in singles play and a 14-7 record in doubles action with Kenner Taylor. UCF transfer Trey Hilderbrand ranked No. 50, while Raphael Perot is No. 72.
KBTX.com
Volleyball Hosts Sam Houston Tuesday
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team returns to Reed Arena to host the Sam Houston Bearkats on Tuesday. First serve is set for 5 p.m. and the match is available via SEC Network+ with Casey Richardson and Chelsea Reber on the call. ABOUT THE AGGIES. Texas...
KBTX.com
Sam Houston motivated after season-opening loss to Texas A&M
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - After Sam Houston opened up its football season with a 31-0 loss to Texas A&M, the Bearkats will have their home opener this Saturday against Northern Arizona. Despite getting shutout, there were some bright spots that the Kats took away, particularly their defensive line able to...
RELATED PEOPLE
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Mourns Loss of Shavez Hart
NORTH ABACO, Bahamas – Former Texas A&M track standout Shavez Hart tragically passed away in North Abaco, Bahamas, early Saturday morning. “This is so tragic. Shavez Hart was of course one of our finest athletes ever, but he was one of the kindest people I have met, and such a soft-spoken man,” head coach Pat Henry said. “Words can’t describe the loss that the Aggie track & field family is feeling. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”
KBTX.com
Aggie defense impressive in Durkin’s debut
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - No. 6 Texas A&M football opened the season with a 31-0 shutout win over Sam Houston on Saturday at Kyle Field. It was DJ Durkin’s debut as defensive coordinator and the second shutout in the Jimbo Fisher era. The Aggie defense hasn’t allowed a...
KBTX.com
Six Brazos Valley teams make the DCTF rankings after Week Two
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their latest rankings following Week Two of the high school football season, and six teams from the Brazos Valley are ranked. In Class 5A Division I, A&M Consolidated stays at No. 3 after the Tigers beat the Monterrey Tigres (Mexico)...
KBTX.com
Nationally-renowned artist dedicates painting to Texas A&M’s Bush School
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Bush School of Government & Public Service is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a new art piece meant to inspire students. Nationally-renowned artist Benjamin Knox dedicated a 16-foot painting to the Bush School Wednesday titled “The Ride Home.” The painting depicts former President George H.W. Bush’s final journey to College Station.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
College Station ISD students make All-State Journalism staff
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to budding journalists Ian Curtis and Elisabeth Stewart on being named to the 2022 UIL All-State Journalism staff!. Curtis, a senior at A&M Consolidated High School, and Stewart, a senior at College Station High School, were two of fewer than 100 students in all UIL classifications statewide to earn the honor. The all-state distinction for Stewart was her third in as many years.
KBTX.com
C.H. Yoe High School football coach arrested for DWI
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - a coach for the C.H Yoe high school football team has been arrested. Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron. Emergency crews arrived to find a vehicle in the roadway. Five people were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. Lopez was...
KBTX.com
College Station businesses see growth as summer comes to an end
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -After nearly two years of suffering due to COVID-19, two local businesses are thriving after a busy summer. Labor Day not only marks the unofficial end of summer, but it also signifies the end of the summer travel season. The summer of 2022 led Urban Table to record sales.
KBTX.com
Planning a party for National Night Out 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - National Night Out is an annual event that gives people the opportunity to meet their local law enforcement and discuss issues facing their communities. Officer David Simmons with the College Station Police Department joined News 3 at Noon on Tuesday, September 6 to talk about this year’s event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
Be Czech for a day at Caldwell’s Kolache Festival!
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The annual Kolache Festival on the square in downtown Caldwell is always the second Saturday in September. Susan Mott and Hannah Kovar with the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce joined News Three at Noon on Monday, Sept. 5 to discuss the 37th annual event. The festival...
KBTX.com
Recent rain, standing water make conditions perfect for mosquitoes to breed
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s been a quieter-than-normal mosquito season this year. That’s due in part to recent drought conditions seen across the Lonestar state and Brazos Valley. However, recent rains in the Brazos Valley specifically have kept pest control experts pretty busy over the last two weeks. While...
KBTX.com
Be Remarkable: Dedric Grimes and his son use foundation to give back to hometown
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Dedric Grimes is not only a father in his family but he’s a father figure for the entire community. Mr. Grimes has a non-profit organization called the Like Father, Like Son Foundation and they host and sponsor many events in and around his hometown of Calvert throughout the year.
KBTX.com
C.C. Creations doubles production, creates jobs with new campus
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The state’s leader in screen print and embroidery is growing. C.C. Creations broke ground on their new 210,000-square-foot Legacy Campus production facility Tuesday morning. The company already prints around 25,000 t-shirts daily. This new facility will allow them to print around 50,000 shirts daily and...
Comments / 0