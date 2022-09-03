ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBTX.com

Aggie soccer battles TCU Thursday night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies look to extend their season-opening unbeaten string to seven matches when they battle the TCU Horned Frogs in Thursday’s 7 p.m. contest at Ellis Field. The Aggies have matched the program bests for both fewest goals allowed through six...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M’s Men’s Basketball conference schedule announced

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team learned its 18-game 2023 conference slate and begin play Jan. 4, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday. The Aggies’ home schedule includes contests against LSU (Jan. 7), Missouri (Jan. 11), Florida (Jan. 18), Vanderbilt (Jan. 28), Georgia (Feb. 4), Auburn (Feb. 7), Arkansas (Feb. 15), Tennessee (Feb. 21) and Alabama (March 4).
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Shuts Down Sam Houston, 3-0

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team pulled off its third sweep of the season on Tuesday night when it topped Sam Houston (28-26, 25-14, 30-28) inside Reed Arena. For the first time this year, a trio of Aggies reached double-digit kills in a single match, as...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
New Mexico State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
College Station, TX
City
Columbus, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
College Station, TX
Sports
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
City
Houston, OH
KBTX.com

Aggies announce dates for two fall exhibition games

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies play a pair of exhibition games on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park this fall, baseball head coach Jim Schlossnagle announced Tuesday. The Aggies host Lamar on Saturday, October 15 at 1 p.m. The Maroon & White welcome Sam Houston for...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Men’s Tennis garners five ITA Preseason Rankings

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s tennis team garnered five Intercollegiate Tennis Association Preseason Rankings, the organization announced Tuesday. Noah Schachter led the Maroon & White with highest ranking in singles at No. 19. The Wesley Chapel, Florida, product finished his 2022 season with All-Southeastern Conference First Team honors. Schachter posted a 17-23 mark in singles play and a 14-7 record in doubles action with Kenner Taylor. UCF transfer Trey Hilderbrand ranked No. 50, while Raphael Perot is No. 72.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Volleyball Hosts Sam Houston Tuesday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team returns to Reed Arena to host the Sam Houston Bearkats on Tuesday. First serve is set for 5 p.m. and the match is available via SEC Network+ with Casey Richardson and Chelsea Reber on the call. ABOUT THE AGGIES. Texas...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Sam Houston motivated after season-opening loss to Texas A&M

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - After Sam Houston opened up its football season with a 31-0 loss to Texas A&M, the Bearkats will have their home opener this Saturday against Northern Arizona. Despite getting shutout, there were some bright spots that the Kats took away, particularly their defensive line able to...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Mourns Loss of Shavez Hart

NORTH ABACO, Bahamas – Former Texas A&M track standout Shavez Hart tragically passed away in North Abaco, Bahamas, early Saturday morning. “This is so tragic. Shavez Hart was of course one of our finest athletes ever, but he was one of the kindest people I have met, and such a soft-spoken man,” head coach Pat Henry said. “Words can’t describe the loss that the Aggie track & field family is feeling. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie defense impressive in Durkin’s debut

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - No. 6 Texas A&M football opened the season with a 31-0 shutout win over Sam Houston on Saturday at Kyle Field. It was DJ Durkin’s debut as defensive coordinator and the second shutout in the Jimbo Fisher era. The Aggie defense hasn’t allowed a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Six Brazos Valley teams make the DCTF rankings after Week Two

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their latest rankings following Week Two of the high school football season, and six teams from the Brazos Valley are ranked. In Class 5A Division I, A&M Consolidated stays at No. 3 after the Tigers beat the Monterrey Tigres (Mexico)...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Nationally-renowned artist dedicates painting to Texas A&M’s Bush School

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Bush School of Government & Public Service is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a new art piece meant to inspire students. Nationally-renowned artist Benjamin Knox dedicated a 16-foot painting to the Bush School Wednesday titled “The Ride Home.” The painting depicts former President George H.W. Bush’s final journey to College Station.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#College Soccer#Texas A M Soccer#Texas A M Aggies#Clemson#Nmsu#The Maroon White
KBTX.com

College Station ISD students make All-State Journalism staff

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to budding journalists Ian Curtis and Elisabeth Stewart on being named to the 2022 UIL All-State Journalism staff!. Curtis, a senior at A&M Consolidated High School, and Stewart, a senior at College Station High School, were two of fewer than 100 students in all UIL classifications statewide to earn the honor. The all-state distinction for Stewart was her third in as many years.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

C.H. Yoe High School football coach arrested for DWI

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - a coach for the C.H Yoe high school football team has been arrested. Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron. Emergency crews arrived to find a vehicle in the roadway. Five people were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. Lopez was...
CAMERON, TX
KBTX.com

College Station businesses see growth as summer comes to an end

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -After nearly two years of suffering due to COVID-19, two local businesses are thriving after a busy summer. Labor Day not only marks the unofficial end of summer, but it also signifies the end of the summer travel season. The summer of 2022 led Urban Table to record sales.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Planning a party for National Night Out 2022

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - National Night Out is an annual event that gives people the opportunity to meet their local law enforcement and discuss issues facing their communities. Officer David Simmons with the College Station Police Department joined News 3 at Noon on Tuesday, September 6 to talk about this year’s event.
BRYAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
KBTX.com

Be Czech for a day at Caldwell’s Kolache Festival!

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The annual Kolache Festival on the square in downtown Caldwell is always the second Saturday in September. Susan Mott and Hannah Kovar with the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce joined News Three at Noon on Monday, Sept. 5 to discuss the 37th annual event. The festival...
CALDWELL, TX
KBTX.com

C.C. Creations doubles production, creates jobs with new campus

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The state’s leader in screen print and embroidery is growing. C.C. Creations broke ground on their new 210,000-square-foot Legacy Campus production facility Tuesday morning. The company already prints around 25,000 t-shirts daily. This new facility will allow them to print around 50,000 shirts daily and...
BRYAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy