Hidden Oaks Elementary School has dozens of new headphones in time for the school year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A delivery of 50 headphones was made Wednesday, August 17 to Hidden Oaks Elementary on the Westside of Jacksonville.

Principal Lawanda Polydore was among the happy students to receive the donation from an organization called Totes for Teachers which helps students in underserved communities.

Teachers on average spend $750 per year on supplies for their classrooms to make sure their students have everything they need to succeed.

In underserved communities, this spending is vital as these students often don’t have the means to purchase even the most basic of school supplies. When students have the supplies they need, they perform better.

