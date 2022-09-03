ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone

Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to block numbers on iPhone the right way

If you own an iPhone, you should know how to block numbers. The feature can help you reduce all of the spam calls you receive and improve your overall smartphone experience. But it will also help you control who can call and text your number. You can use the feature...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Our favorite online marketplace apps on the Google Play Store

Between a global pandemic that kept American citizens inside their homes and a shaky economy, the process of shopping for and selling goods has changed in every way. There are millions of apps in the Play Store, but it can take a bit of hunting to find the best Android apps. The upshot of so many apps, however, is that it's easy to find just about anything on your phone.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Google Pixel Fold is on track for 2023, says new report

The Google Pixel foldable phone has been rumored for a few years now, but the complicated story has seen a few sources suggest the project was canceled in both 2021 and yet again in 2022. According to a new report in The New York Times, Google is still aiming to produce its own foldable phone, and it's currently on track to arrive in 2023. It says, "Google is exploring a foldable phone for 2023."
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Pixels#Tech#Smart Phone#Pixel 7 Pro#Gadgetfull#Unbox Therapy
Android Police

The SIM card as we know it is as good as dead

Apple just unveiled its iPhone 14 lineup, and overall, it looks awfully familiar to last year's phones. Despite some minor, iterative upgrades, there's one big difference Android users should note — and no, it's not the iPhone 14 Pro's "Dynamic Island" hole punch. The SIM card tray is no more in the US, with buyers forced to rely exclusively on eSIM from here on out. It's a sign of the times in the smartphone industry, as Android manufacturers will likely follow suit over the next several years.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

You can now host YouTube watch parties with your friends on Google Meet

Stay-at-home restrictions really helped drive the popularity of services that let us consume our favorite media while sharing the experience with friends. Apple users got SharePlay support on FaceTime, and Android's had access to features like Duo's live sharing mode for supported Samsung and Pixel phones. Now YouTube is trying out its own solution with an experimental feature called "live share," letting friends share videos while connected over Google Meet.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
laptopmag.com

iPhone 14 deals September 2022 — best trade-in offers expected

Today's Apple September Event finally put iPhone 14 rumors to rest. Apple announced four different iPhone 14 models — pricing starts at $799. The entry model iPhone 14 costs $799 whereas the iPhone 14 Plus for $899. The Pro versions are the $999 iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 iPhone Pro Max.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

How to add fonts to Google Docs

Not everyone prefers the default Arial font in Google Docs. Google offers several font styles, and you can add more fonts if you aren't fond of the default selection in Google Docs. Whether you use a Windows desktop, Mac, or one of the best Chromebooks, Google syncs the added fonts (and extensions) to your account and makes them available on every device.
SOFTWARE
Android Police

What's new in Samsung One UI 5

Samsung's flagship and premium devices are among the best Android phones on the market. The company's One UI interface is a key reason behind its success, as it offers a refined UI/UX experience. Based on Android 13, One UI 5 is the next major release of the skin. Below is...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Google finally gives the Pixel 7's next-gen Tensor chipset a proper name

Google just announced its October Pixel event, where it'll finally launch its next smartphone series and a first-gen smartwatch. Of course, neither of these come as much of a surprise — the company revealed both back at I/O in May. In that spirit, Google isn't waiting for next month to deliver further information about its new devices, as it's finally revealing what its Tensor successor will be called.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

WhatsApp is working on chat-based surveys to get your opinion on its latest features

WhatsApp has got to be one of the most frequently updated apps on our radar, and we're constantly hearing about new features under development — many before they're even accessible to beta testers. With that much going on, how can developers keep track of what's working well, and what's failing to meet user expectations? Today we're hearing about plans for the messaging platform to develop a chat-style in-app survey to collect feedback from users.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Integrating Google Maps with your Docs files is now just as easy as tagging people

Google has focused on shaping its Workspace suite of office utilities including Docs, Sheets, and Slides into playful, collaborative spaces where you can get things done without having to jump between programs and browser tabs. Google recently updated Docs with support for inline emoji, but you could argue smiley faces don’t always belong in documents. Places do, though, which is why Google now allows you to add inline Maps data in Docs files using smart chips.
SOFTWARE
Android Police

Google Play Store billing alternatives pilot is here, but not in the US

Earlier this year, Google revealed it would allow Android developers to offer alternative payment systems in its apps as long as the company still offered Play Store billing as an option. Now, the pilot for the scheme called “User Choice Billing” has been quietly revealed by Google with it announcing markets and various restrictions to which developers can take part.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

The Honor 70 wants to be a vlogging beast, and it's finally coming to new markets

These days, everyone's a content creator. Whether snapping photos of you and your friends for Instagram or chasing the latest TikTok trend, your smartphone is the key to creating your next project. With the Honor 70, the company hopes to sway potential buyers with all sorts of vlogging capabilities, but underneath all that software is a pretty impressive midrange phone. As announced during Honor's IFA keynote, It's coming to select European markets starting today, right alongside pre-orders for a new budget Android tablet.
NFL
Android Police

Samsung starts dunking on the iPhone 14 a week early

In case you haven't heard — or been subjected to countless Twitter ads — Apple is holding its annual iPhone event next week. We're expecting the usual round of iterative updates for the company's newest smartphones, complete with never-before-seen innovations like an always-on display and a hole-punch camera on the Pro models. Hot off releasing its latest flagship foldables, Samsung is seizing the moment to advertise its futuristic hardware, all while mocking Apple's status quo design philosophy.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Bosch’s Smart Kitchen Dock is a detachable Nest Hub in all but name

We all remember the rumors that Google was working on a detachable Nest Hub. At Google I/O earlier this year, the company then made clear that it was in fact working on a device in this category, although it is a proper Android tablet with a base rather than anything more outlandish. If you can’t wait for this device to be released sometime in 2023, or you just don’t like Google Assistant, Bosch’s latest smart home device might be for you. At IFA 2022, Bosch has introduced its Smart Kitchen Dock, which serves as a great standalone Alexa speaker that also is a dock for your existing tablet or phone.
NFL
Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy