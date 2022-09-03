ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Deadly Wildfire, Historic Heat Blazing Through The West

Deadly Wildfire, Historic Heat Blazing Through The West. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. In Southern California, a deadly wildfire killed at least two people and...
ENVIRONMENT
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Labor Day road rage leads to shots fired in Virginia – RVA News

Labor Day road rage leads to shots fired in Virginia. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Investigators in Hanover are working to identify the people involved...
VIRGINIA STATE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Video Shows Chaotic Scene of Tennessee Kroger Mass Shooting

Video Shows Chaotic Scene of Tennessee Kroger Mass Shooting. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNowBlog.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Authorities released footage showing the chaotic scene following a mass shooting...
TENNESSEE STATE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Local 4 News at 4 — Sept. 6, 2022 | Detroit News

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. This is the first segment of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news across Metro Detroit, the state of Michigan and the nation.
DETROIT, MI
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Cartersville deputy chief caught in Florida sting

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Florida deputies said an undercover human trafficking sting led to the arrest of a local deputy chief of police. Deputy Chief Jason …
FLORIDA STATE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Rove: Fetterman hasn’t ‘shot straight’ with the public

Rove: Fetterman hasn't 'shot straight' with the public. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Fox News contributor Karl Rove discusses concerns around Pennsylvania Senate candidate John...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Georgia authorities announcing break in 1988 cold case murder

Georgia authorities announcing break in 1988 cold case murder. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is giving an update on a...
GEORGIA STATE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

4 dead after crash in New Hampshire | Boston News

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Four people died after a crash Sunday night in Rollinsford, police said. Subscribe to WCVB on YouTube now for more: …
ROLLINSFORD, NH

