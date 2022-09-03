Read full article on original website
Red Wings Reset: 2022-23 coaching staff
DETROIT -- When the Detroit Red Wings return to Centre ICE Arena in Traverse City, Mich., for Training Camp later this month, they'll be under the guidance of a new-look coaching staff. The fifth and final installment in DetroitRedWings.com's "Red Wings Reset" series, which analyzes the club's 2022-23 roster and...
Jablonski, Kings staffer who is paralyzed, comes out as gay
Hopes to 'help someone else out there avoid the pain and loneliness I went through'. Jack Jablonski, who has been paralyzed for more than 10 years due to an accident in a high school hockey game, came out as gay on Wednesday. "To my friends, supporters and anyone who has...
Boston Bruins 2022-23 National TV Broadcast Schedule Released
BOSTON - The National Hockey League announced today, September 7, the league's official 2022-23 U.S. television broadcast schedule. The Boston Bruins will have 14 nationally broadcast games this season on either ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu, ABC or TNT, including their national television debut on Wednesday, October 12 when they visit the Washington Capitals on TNT.
Five Questions with Travis Konecny
After returning to Philadelphia from an offseason spent in Calgary, Travis Konecny discusses his excitement for a new season, playing for John Tortorella and more. After returning to Philadelphia from an offseason spent in Calgary, Travis Konecny discusses his excitement for a new season, playing for John Tortorella and more.
Three questions facing Washington Capitals
Surviving start of season without Backstrom, Wilson among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Washington Capitals. [Capitals 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. Can the Capitals get by until...
Studenic has both a challenge and an opportunity with Stars
2021-22 stats: 2 goals and 2 assists in 33 games with New Jersey and Dallas. Contract: One year remaining on a two-way contract that pays $750,000 at NHL level and $100,000 in AHL. Performance evaluation. Acquired on waivers from the Devils, Studenic did a nice job providing forward depth for...
Summer Spotlight: Jake Bean
Two-way defenseman had some big moments in his debut campaign with the Jackets. Birth date: June 9, 1998 (age 24) Contract: Signed through 2023-24 season (Two years remaining until RFA status) On draft day 2021, the Blue Jackets made a blockbuster trade that sent Seth Jones to Chicago for a...
Ducks to Participate in 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament in San Jose
Ducks prospects will play against San Jose, Arizona and Vegas. The Ducks will participate in the six-team Rookie Faceoff tournament hosted by the San Jose Sharks from Sept. 16-19 at Tech CU Arena and Sharks Ice at San Jose. The nine-game 2022 Rookie Faceoff will feature a six-team field, including...
State Your Case: Can Matthews score 60 goals again?
NHL.com writers debate whether Maple Leafs forward will reach milestone for second straight season. Last season, Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs became the first player in the NHL to score 60 goals since Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning reached the mark in 2011-12. Matthews finished with...
Stars to appear 13 times on NHL national broadcast schedule
The National Hockey League on Wednesday announced the national broadcast schedule for the 2022-23 season. The Dallas Stars will be on national TV and streaming 13 times on ESPN, ABC, TNT and ESPN+/Hulu. Thursday, October 13: Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu) Tuesday, December 6: Toronto Maple Leafs...
Beyond the Box Score - An Intro to Hockey Analytics
Understanding the numbers that go deeper into the game of hockey: what they are, what they mean, and how to use them. Sport is about the joy of the game. In hockey that means the sound of a skate scratching ice, the awe of a pass that unbelievably connects from one stick to another, or the thrill of a last second goal. But how those events come to mean something always brings us back to numbers. At the most important level, that's the scoreboard. Whichever team puts more pucks in the net wins the game. But beyond that, there is a wealth of information being recorded, measured, and calculated that dig into what is happening and help us mathematically predict what might happen next. These data points that go beyond a traditional scoresheet are called analytics, and if you are looking to understand them a little bit more, this story is for you!
NHL Announces Changes to Sharks 22-23 Schedule
SAN JOSE, CA - The National Hockey League (@NHL) announced the following changes to the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) 2022-23 schedule:. Wed., Jan. 11 @ Los Angeles 7:30 p.m. PT 7 p.m. PT. Wed., Jan 18 Dallas 7:30 p.m. PT 7 p.m. PT. Sun., Feb. 12 @ Washington 10 a.m....
Blues prospects to compete in Traverse City from Sept. 15-18
Prospects will play three games, which will be available live on the Blues YouTube channel. First-round draft picks Jake Neighbours and Zack Bolduc will lead a group of St. Louis Blues prospects competing in the 2022 NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Michigan from Sept. 15-18. The tournament will feature...
Stars announce roster, schedule for 2022 NHL Prospect Tournament
FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars announced Wednesday the roster and game schedule for the 2022 NHL Prospect Tournament, which will be held from Thursday, Sept. 15 to Monday, Sept. 19 at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City, Mich. FORWARDS (13) NO. PLAYER BORN BIRTHPLACE SHOOTS 2021-22 TEAM. 54 Francesco...
Blues get 14 national TV broadcasts during 2022-23 season
TNT, ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu to feature matchups against Colorado, Minnesota, others. The St. Louis Blues will be featured on national television and/or streaming 14 times during the upcoming 2022-23 regular season. ESPN, ESPN+, ABC and Hulu will combine to broadcast eight Blues games this season, while TNT will feature...
Dach: 'I'm excited to get things rolling'
MONTREAL -- General manager Kent Hughes and forward Kirby Dach met with reporters on Wednesday at the Bell Sports Complex. Dach just signed a four-year contract with the Canadiens through the 2025-26 season. Here are a few highlights from the press conference:. Dach on finally putting pen to paper with...
Disney, Turner Sports announce 2022-23 NHL schedule
Begins with ESPN doubleheader Oct. 11; TNT to televise Winter Classic on Jan. 2. The 2022-23 NHL national television schedule for the Walt Disney Company and Turner Sports was announced Wednesday. The Walt Disney Co. will televise 103 games across ESPN, ESPN+, HULU and ABC, and more than 1,050 out-of-market...
Islanders 2022-23 ESPN and TNT Schedule Announced
Islanders to play 11 nationally televised games in the 2022-23 season. The NHL, ESPN and Turner Sports announced the league's national TV schedule on Wednesday afternoon, with the New York Islanders slated to play 11 games across national platforms. The Islanders will have two games as exclusive ESPN broadcasts, six...
Winnipeg Jets single game tickets on sale Friday
Season Ticket Member 24-hour pre-sale starts Thursday; New pre-game social scene brings party atmosphere and $6 domestic beer. WINNIPEG, Sept. 7, 2022 - Single game tickets for the Winnipeg Jets 2022-23 season go on sale Friday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. when fans can secure their preferred seats for individual games like the Oct. 1 pre-season game with a Dale Hawerchuk commemorative coin giveaway, the Oct. 14 Home Opener presented by Canada Life with a toque giveaway, and the brand new Filipino Heritage Night on Nov. 8 which will feature warm-up jerseys with a newly designed Filipino inspired Jets logo, among other cultural elements throughout the game.
Fantasy hockey goalie, team win projections
NHL.com lists estimated 82-game individual, tandem totals; season preview podcasts. NHL.com has projected the win totals for all 32 teams and their goalies for fantasy hockey in the 2022-23 season. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. PROJECTIONS: Team by...
