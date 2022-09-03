Read full article on original website
Obituary: Linwood Chambers
Linwood Chambers September 16, 1939 – September 2, 2022. Seven Springs- Linwood Chambers began resting in the arms of Jesus early on September 2, 2022. Linwood was born in Lenoir County to the late Walter Edgar Chambers and Olive Rouse Chambers on September 16, 1939. After graduating from Deep Run High School in 1958, Linwood joined the Army, serving six years. Soon after graduation, he was employed with Noland Company for 37 years. He became a very valued employee, retiring as a salesman in 2003. An avid fan of Nascar racing, Linwood was sure to cheer for #3, Dale Earnhardt. Pulling for NC State every time they took the court, Linwood fully believed in Jim Valvano’s motto: “Don’t give up. Don’t ever give up.” A faithful member of Daly’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, Linwood was dedicated to his Lord and his church family.
Obituary: Lynwood Tilghman
Kinston-Lynwood Tilghman, 79, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Lynwood was born in Lenoir County to the late John Franklin “Bud” Tilghman and Eula Mae Stallings Tilghman on August 14, 1943. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a twin brother, Glenwood Tilghman.
Ashford named Human Resource Officer in Greene County
Her former position was with the City of Clinton as Human Resources Director. Prior to Clinton, she was employed as a Human Resources Recruitment Specialist with the City of Kinston. Ashford also worked for the Wayne County Public School system for twenty years with the last three being in the Human Resources field.
Distinguished Young Women of Lenoir County program scheduled for Saturday
The Distinguished Young Women of Lenoir County program proudly presents Macy Sanderson, Distinguished Young Woman of Lenoir County for 2022, in its annual program which will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022 in the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Kinston High School. Sanderson is currently a freshman at East Carolina University and is the daughter of Millicent and Petey Sanderson.
UNC Health Lenoir launches new scholarship opportunity
In a show of support for nursing students at Lenoir Community College, UNC Health Lenoir has launched a new scholarship opportunity. Students entering or currently in the nursing program for both Registered Nursing (RN) and Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) can apply and interview for a partial or full scholarship. Student attributes include financial need, drive and compassion to care for patients and their families, and scholastic ability and success.
Lenoir County bridge will close next week for replacement
LA GRANGE – The bridge spanning Groundnut Creek on Aldridge Store Road northeast of La Grange is scheduled to close Tuesday to be replaced. Built in 1966, the bridge is nearing the end of its service life and requiring more maintenance. A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation...
N.C. State Fair announces Home Chef Challenge
RALEIGH -- The N.C. State Fair is looking for home chefs to spice up the competitions at the fair with 11 days of cooking challenges. Included are loaded nachos, ultimate brownies, spirited pies, quirky cobbler, a make-ahead breakfast challenge, chili cook-off, grain bowls, sirloin salad, fair food featuring bacon and chicken casserole.
