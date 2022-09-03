Linwood Chambers September 16, 1939 – September 2, 2022. Seven Springs- Linwood Chambers began resting in the arms of Jesus early on September 2, 2022. Linwood was born in Lenoir County to the late Walter Edgar Chambers and Olive Rouse Chambers on September 16, 1939. After graduating from Deep Run High School in 1958, Linwood joined the Army, serving six years. Soon after graduation, he was employed with Noland Company for 37 years. He became a very valued employee, retiring as a salesman in 2003. An avid fan of Nascar racing, Linwood was sure to cheer for #3, Dale Earnhardt. Pulling for NC State every time they took the court, Linwood fully believed in Jim Valvano’s motto: “Don’t give up. Don’t ever give up.” A faithful member of Daly’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, Linwood was dedicated to his Lord and his church family.

SEVEN SPRINGS, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO