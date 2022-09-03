Read full article on original website
New York Sends a Delegation to Texas BorderTom HandyNew York City, NY
Workers were told, "Overtime is mandatory" and to stay at work unless otherwise instructed.Kath LeeNew York City, NY
Popular bakery chain set to open new drive-thru location in New York later this monthKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
New Jersey restaurant breaks record for most burgers sold in a day after 20,000 show up for grand openingKristen WaltersRutherford, NJ
Masks No Longer Required on Public Transit in New York CityNYC x BKNew York City, NY
Free Outdoor Concert: Rockin’ in the Garden
Come out Friday, Sept 9 to this free, fun, outdoor concert open to the public at Greenwich Botanical Center. The event is sponsored by Elwell at Elliman – Scott Elwell, Sarah Stone and Jennifer Ho – who also donated to Central Middle School and Greenwich Botanical Center. Bring...
Lengthy Sept 8 P&Z Agenda: Smilow Cancer Center, Greenwich Ave Intersections, Chabad Preschool, Renamba
After a brief hiatus in August, Greenwich’s Planning & Zoning commission comes roaring back on Thursday, Sept 8 with a 15-item agenda. Greenwich Hospital returns with its updated application for a 55,700 square foot, three story Smilow Cancer Center with below-grade parking for 118 vehicles at 16-38 Lake Avenue & 54-64 Lafayette Place. They also propose a rezone from residential multi family to Hospital Zone.
Deputy Chairman of Christie’s John Hays to Speak at Greenwich Library
Greenwich Library’s Signature Series is pleased to present John Hays, Deputy Chairman of Christie’s, in conversation with art historian Page Knox in the Library’s Berkley Theater on Thursday, September 22, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for the discussion “The State of American Art at Auction.” This event will take place both in-person and via livestream.
Greenwich Woman Charged for Biting Victim
On Sept 5 around 12:40am, Greenwich Police responded to an address in Byram on a report of a stabbing with minor injuries. Investigation determined that Yazmin Lopez-Hernandez, 33, of Greenwich had bitten the victim in the chest and caused a laceration to the person’s nose with an unknown object.
Greenwich Republicans Decline to Participate in 2022 LWV Debates
On Tuesday morning the League of Women Voters Greenwich’s released an email blast penned by president Sandy Waters explaining that for the first time in recent history, LWV Greenwich will not host a debate among local candidates for public office in 2022. Waters said the Greenwich Republican Town Committee...
DTC Chair Pushes Back on RTC Debate Lineup
Submitted by Joe Angland, chair of the Greenwich Democratic Town Party. The Republican Town Committee has stated that its candidates have accepted invitations to debates hosted by the Round Hill Association, the Chamber of Commerce and The Greenwich Sentinel. The first invitation that Democratic candidates received to a debate was...
QUIGLEY: The Moral and Ethical Dilemma of “Gotcha” Journalism
The recent video of the Cos Cob School assistant principal went viral, made national newscasts, and places our school system in an unfortunate light. There is widespread acknowledgement that Mr. Boland’s comments displayed a lack of judgement and do not reflect the values of our community or those that we expect from our school administrators. The discriminatory nature of his remarks is unacceptable to us all and the resulting anger is justified. However, just as important, and equally disturbing but lost in the focus on the content, is how this information was obtained in the first place.
RMA Speaker, Jonathan Lemire to Discuss The Big Lie, Sept 7
Retired Men’s Association of Greenwich invites the public to its program on September 7, 2022, at 11:00 am at First Presbyterian Church, 37 Lafayette Place, Greenwich. The program will also be shown on Webinar: https://bit.ly/30IBj21. Author, journalist, and TV host, Jonathan Lemire will discuss his just published book, The...
TALKING TRANSPORTATION: Why Can’t They?
Simple problems require simple solutions. And when it comes to solving our transportation woes, we consumers always wonder whey “they” can’t fix things quickly by doing what seems obvious and simple. Consider the following questions I’m often asked…. OUR TRAINS:. Why can’t they make the bathrooms...
