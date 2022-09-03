Read full article on original website
16-year-old charged for house party shooting in Chico; new details
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The Butte County District Attorney's Office announced they have charged the 16-year-old suspect involved in a shooting at a party in Chico over the weekend. Officials released new details on the shooting, including an update on the victims—one of which is now paralyzed. According...
Chico Police: Medical issue may have led to deadly crash
CHICO, Calif. — The driver of a sedan may have had a medical issue, causing them to crash into a pickup truck on Park Avenue near Carmichael Drive Wednesday morning. According to the Chico Police Department, officers responded to a crash involving two cars around 2 p.m. The driver...
One person sent to the hospital following a vehicle vs pedestrian in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — The Chico Police Department reported that one person was sent to the hospital after being hit by a car. According to officials, at approximately 12:03 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers were dispatched and arrived at the scene on Cohasset Rd. near Pillsbury Rd. in Chico where they found an injured pedestrian.
Redding Police arrest woman suspected of distributing fentanyl
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Police Department's Bike Team says they arrested a woman Thursday who was suspected of delivering fentanyl into downtown Redding. Officers say they conducted a traffic stop on a potential suspect, 34-year-old Tara Detrant of Anderson on September 1. A search warrant was issued for...
CHP: Drugs may have contributed to fatal rollover crash in Butte County
RICHVALE, Calif. — Four people were injured, including a child, and another person died in a rollover crash on Highway 99 near Richvale on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said, just after noon, a 37-year-old man from Yuba City was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado...
Redding police arrest 2 people suspected of drug sales after traffic stop
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police arrested two people Saturday after a traffic stop led to a vehicle search and drug discovery. Police said the vehicle was originally stopped for a traffic violation. Officers said the driver, 42-year-old Jason Horner of Red Bluff, was on Post Release Community Supervision and had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.
Chico man arrested after using Orbeez gun in alleged hate crime
CHICO, Calif. — Officers with the Chico Police Department arrested a man early Monday morning after reports of an attempted hate crime toward a local business. Police were dispatched to Main Street after receiving a call that the man, later identified as Joaquin Morton, entered the business and made derogatory statements in regards to sexual orientation to those in the business.
UPDATE: One person killed in rollover crash along Highway 99 in Richvale
RICHVALE, Calif. — UPDATE: Monday, September 5, 1:33 PM:. Cal Fire officials have confirmed one person has died in a crash along Highway 99 in Richvale. All other patients have been transported to the hospital. Original Story:. Cal Fire crews have responded to a major rollover accident along Highway...
Locals line up for free burgers at The Habit in Chico on Labor Day
CHICO, Calif. — As the character “Wimpy” once said on the series, “Popeye the Sailor", “I'd gladly pay you Tuesday for a hamburger today!”. Locals came out in full force this Labor Day for a free hamburgers from The Habit Burger Grill. The international burger...
As Northstate sees scorching temperatures cooling centers open
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Shasta County Health and Human Services want to remind people that both the Anderson and Redding libraries will be open today to act as cooling centers for the public amidst California's record heat wave. The Redding Library, located at 1100 Parkview Avenue, will be open...
More than 900 PG&E customers without power in Palermo
PALERMO, Calif. — More than 900 PG&E customers are without power in the Palermo area. According to the PG&E outage map, 908 customers lost power around 12 p.m. The cause of the outage is currently under investigation. Power is expected to be restored by 4:15 p.m.
Public Health urges residents to take preventative measures for heat related illness
Butte County, Calif. — Butte County Public Health urges residents to take precautions during this extreme heat wave, they shared some of the ways to avoid, and treat heat-related illness. They stated that some people are at a higher risk for heat-related illnesses, those groups include:. Young children. Elderly...
Interested in flying? Flight classes offered in Red Bluff with Aviation Ground School
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Classes are available for those interested in taking a course in flying or becoming a private pilot in Red Bluff. With over 20 years of experience, Certified Flight Instructor Irwin Fust provides Nor Cal Sport Aviation classes and Private Pilot teachings at Aviation Ground School located at the Red Bluff Airport Terminal.
